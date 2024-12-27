Isaac’s Substack
New Orleans & Las Vegas: 2025 Symbolism of Occult Synchromysticsm
Jay-Z & Beyonce, MAGA, Basquiat, Aleister Crowley, MKULTRA, voodoo, zombies, Super Bowl, JFK and Discordianism
7 hrs ago
•
Isaac Weishaupt
15
5
December 2024
Kim Kardashian's Santa Baby Occult Symbolism
The CIA, Satanic Inversion, Saturnalia & Gnostic Conspiracies
Dec 27, 2024
•
Isaac Weishaupt
22
6
November 2024
Occult Symbolism of November 5th: V for Vendetta
A short revisit of 2005's V for Vendetta and Occult Symbolism
Nov 5, 2024
•
Isaac Weishaupt
13
2
October 2024
Liam Payne: Death Conspiracies, Symbolism & the Occult Music Industry
The Entertainment Industry's Luciferian Passenger
Oct 19, 2024
•
Isaac Weishaupt
20
3
September 2024
Whore of Babylon: Occult Symbolism and Hidden Meaning
Crossing the Abyss into the Age of Antichrist
Sep 4, 2024
•
Isaac Weishaupt
25
3
July 2024
American Farmland Conspiracy
Bill Gates & The Omen's Antichrist Plans
Jul 3, 2024
•
Isaac Weishaupt
14
3
March 2024
Justin Timberlake Embraces Evil: Symbolism in "No Angels" Video
Justin's Dark Side: Lucifer, Black Goo, Alchemy & the Abyss
Mar 20, 2024
•
Isaac Weishaupt
21
February 2024
Beyonce Renaissance Act II: Occult Symbolism
Super Bowl Symbolism, Baphomet and More
Feb 13, 2024
•
Isaac Weishaupt
15
November 2023
Megan Thee Stallion- Cobra Video Symbolism Analysis
Hip Hop Symbolism of the Occult: Rebirth of Megan as a Goddess from the Abyss
Nov 16, 2023
•
Isaac Weishaupt
13
2
October 2023
A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Occult and Illuminati Analysis
MKULTRA, Moloch and More!
Oct 23, 2023
•
Isaac Weishaupt
15
4
Travis Scott's Satanic Symbolism- Circus Maximus & Astroworld Concert
How long has Travis Scott shown us his allegiances to the dark side?...
Oct 3, 2023
•
Isaac Weishaupt
22
The Golden Age of Blogging
"How I ended up on Substack when I've owned a blog since 2011" or "How long until I get banned on Substack?..."
Oct 2, 2023
•
Isaac Weishaupt
35
