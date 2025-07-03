*Trigger warning for child abuse topics*

Back in 2022 I was covering the conspiracy theories surrounding some cryptic Balenciaga ads that showed children posing with BDSM teddy bears. The rabbit hole got wider as we went through it and how the fashion industry has questionable behaviors.

Balenciaga’s parent company is Kering which owns Gucci, Saint Lauren and other high fashion brands endorsed by your favorite celebrities. The CEO of Kering is billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault (that’s Selma Hayek’s husband).

Digging through the art auctions of Christie’s (also owned by Kering); I read about an art series by the Chapman brothers of child mannequins. The most controversial one was called “F*ckface” that was auctioned for $140K and it was described more graphically by Evie Magazine:

“It's a male toddler with an erect p*nis in place of his nose and an an*s in place of his mouth. The piece of art shows the boy walking with a large brown t-shirt on and purple sneakers. Another piece of art with the same title F*ck Face shows an adolescent girl standing completely naked with the same genit*lia in place of her nose and mouth. She's wearing nothing but a pair of black sneakers. … Yet another disturbing image shows a young child with two heads, and their faces are joined by what appears to be a v*gina. It's titled Two Faced C*nt and it sold for more than $111,000. There are many other pieces of art by the Chapman brothers that show severed body parts, blood, and gore.”

This was one of the darker elements of the Balenciaga fallout- and of no surprise to me; the brand survived and celebrities like Kim Kardashian who endorsed the brand went unscathed, even after suggesting they would consider parting ways with the company.

Accelerate or Die!

One half of the artist brotherhood- Jake Chapman, released a 2023 film called “Accelerate or Die! (You Get the Dystopia You Deserve)”.

The full documentary is viewable on YouTube and it shows how our economic systems and the way in which we live is completely unsustainable.

“Capitalism is going to end the world and we all know it”

He proceeds to talk about how humans are already cyborgs of sorts and how we build things without realizing the repercussions are- like AI being the last machine we’ll ever build. He posits questions that encourage apathy towards living with statements like:

“What is there to lose to leave the human behind?...”

The documentary starts out explaining how Accelerationism is- “unsettling” because we are not in control of ourselves- something else is puppeteering us.

*When I do a full podcast episode on the writings of the CCRU from 1997-2003 I’ll explain how they came to this realization- it connects into the occult world of William S Burroughs and Gnosticism.

Chapman’s documentary suggests it’s a response to modernity & capitalism and goes back to processes we’re not in control of. The Apocalyptic end of the world for humans is coming before we can escape capitalism so we need a new model of time based on the future vs the past.

The Industrial Revolution really sparked capitalism because humanity has always pursued technology going back to fire and the wheel in order to simplify the world (much like we see in 2001: A Space Odyssey).

Tech was supposed to make our lives easier with divided labor; instead it made a handful of people rich. The wealth gained started this positive feedback loop that just kept going. Industrial Revolution Machines turned into computers and made the world feel smaller as technology accelerates.

ARPANet was the foundation of the Internet; allowing machines to work together and share data across the world. Humans became a global network with our phones being extensions of ourselves that are inside this network (suggesting that we are cyborgs now).

Accelerationists believe that the technological capitalist utopia is the pinnacle of human existence because it results in instant access to any fact, fiction or product, cars that drive themselves, algorithms that predict our desires and instant gratification.

He explains how the capitalism and nature are at odds and the end game is approaching so something has to give: the system of capitalism, or the world.

Something he said really stuck with me: we find it easier to fantasize about the end of the world then the end of capitalism.

So what can we do with this?... There are different ideas of how to handle it.

“Left Accelerationism” is the idea that we can find the things pushing us towards a POST Capitalism system and embrace those. We can repurpose technology to accommodate this new world which will be used to increase freedom. We’ll use automation to free up our times as human beings (e.g. Universal Basic Income, the 4 day work week, etc). This echoes the ideas of Marshall McLuhan who suggested we could free up our time with technology so humans can create and connect.

Since we talked about the left hand path; let’s cover the other side…

“Far Right Accelerationism” wants to take the worst parts of capitalism and technology and accelerate them. They believe they can accelerate the world to restore something that was lost and reestablish control (*some accelerationism philosophers say that’s a misreading of what it will do). The Far Right Accelerationist attitudes are demonstrated through events like the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting because his manifesto had talk about accelerating a race war.

The Accelerationists view human biology as the same process as Technology- we’re all just computers and this is all a normal process of the planet. This goes back through the dolphin-ketamine experiments of John C Lilly and his book “Programming and Metaprogramming in the Human Biocomputer: Theory and Experiments.”

Capitalism is viewed as an AI trying to reformat the whole planet; and humans are just a part of its evolution. Karl Marx said we will become appendages of the machine of Capitalism and Accelerationists are connecting the dots of how we’ve created machines for Industrial Revolution and now we’re bootstrapping AI with humans as the machines.

Racing to the Singularity

Accelerate or Die! puts together quite the range of possible outcomes that we are accelerating towards as we enter The Singularity.

We’re currently marching towards The Singularity- when AI outstrips human intelligence and the AI no longer needs human input (aka Artificial General Intelligence or Super Intelligence).

This Super Intelligence will be the last thing humans create- it will create its own world.

It’s also possible that Super AI could not even be interested in us; and the danger for that scenario is that we could be like insects it may accidentally kill. Or perhaps it will be mad at us for creating it as a sort of slave. Or maybe we’re projecting our own human malevolence and violence onto this Super AI and it will have no intentions of ill will whatsoever.

How much of this AI idea is from our own imaginations?... Is it just science-fiction?... AI is simply a product of science-fiction anyhow; with human created movies such as Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell and The Matrix.

A philosopher suggested that the natural world is simply about burning up matter- the sun just burns and everything goes with it; and we’re doing the same with capitalism.

Accelerationism makes it harder to make sense of the world around us. It will end with the human species no longer existing because it is no longer viable due to our embracing of destructive capitalism forces.

Accelerationism is the acceptance that we’re on this path to a place that we can’t predict. There’s nothing to lose by leaving the humans behind; so why not go for it.

Last Minute Peter Thiel Update

Right before publishing this article; almost on cue- Peter Thiel sat down for an interview with New York Times’ Russ Douthat and said some things that support all of the theories I’m presenting in the Dark Enlightenment series.

The interview was title “Peter Thiel and the Antichrist” and Douthat asks Thiel if he wants the human race to endure. Peter Thiel hesitates so long that Russ Douthat calls him out for how long he has to think about the question! Thiel proceeds to reveal his transhumanism fantasies which is what these billionaires desire: the end of the human race.

Index of articles:

Dark Enlightenment Part 1: https://open.substack.com/pub/illuminatiwatcher/p/what-is-the-dark-enlightenment-conspiracy?r=br4gm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Dark Enlightenment Part 2: https://open.substack.com/pub/illuminatiwatcher/p/dark-enlightenment-pt-2-conspiracy?r=br4gm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Dark Enlightenment Part 3: https://illuminatiwatcher.substack.com/p/dark-enlightenment-pt-3-accelerating

*This is part of a podcast series exploring the Dark Enlightenment, if you want to listen to the full series please check out my podcast on all platforms: Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt.

The first episode of the podcast is also available to stream here:

What is Dark Enlightenment Pt 1: USA New World Order, Magick, Angry Nerds & Curtis Yarvin! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/what-is-dark-enlightenment-pt-1-usa-new-world-order-magick-angry-nerds-curtis-yarvin/

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.