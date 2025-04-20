Prince died on April 21st, 2016 at the age of 57.

“Officially” he died of an “accidental fentanyl overdose“ at Paisley Park but given his history of symbolism showing occult interests and conspiracy theories about a control system in the music industry; I suspect there could be more hidden beneath the surface.

We’ll talk about various symbols and conspiracies related to Prince over the years and wrap up with the occult symbolism demonstrated by the Cryptocracy Illuminati with his potential murder by the elevator (aka Devil)…

Prince and the All Seeing Eye

Prince was obviously a complex man and artist. Throughout his career he kept us guessing as to whether or not he was an "Illuminati" occultist or if he was hip to the conspiracy and attempted to reveal it to the masses.

His artwork and symbolism suggests he was interested in Eastern occultism concepts such as the pineal gland-third eye; yet his religion remained to be that of a Jehovah's Witness.

In fact, shortly before his death the Twitter page that represents Prince changed the main image to his third eye being opened:

At the 2013 Billboard Awards he sported a ring with a giant "All Seeing Eye" on it:

Prince wasn't a total stranger to the "All Seeing Eye" symbolism elsewhere either; take a look at some of his album covers:

The question remains- was Prince enlightened into the occult and demonstrated the symbolism that shows that he had opened his third eye?...

The Artist Formerly Known as Baphomet

In 1993 he changed his name to a symbol, as a form of rebellion from the record label that "owned" him.

Without going deep into a side rabbit hole; people who’ve read any of my books or listened to any of my podcasts know the power of symbols of making contact with the subconscious in an effort to ‘magickally’ transform our world.

He launched a website in 1996 and hid an easter-egg message for his fans:

“My message stems from a lifetime of development as an artist and as a businessman,” Prince wrote. “And my increasing awareness of a greedy structure within the music industry that unjustly rewards large, slow corporate management teams, while overlooking and not protecting its bread and butter — the artists. …Prince is the name that my mother gave me at birth. Warner Bros. took the name, trademarked it, and used it as the main marketing tool to promote all of the music that I wrote. The company owns the name Prince and all related music marketed under Prince. I became merely a pawn used to produce more money for Warner Bros...” -Message from The Artist

He infamously scrawled the word "SLAVE" on his face as a form of protest against an industry that surely has a dark side worth considering...

The symbol he chose was a combination of the male and female symbols- suggesting he was into this recurring Illuminati theme of reconciliation of opposing forces as we see on the floors of Freemason Lodges with the black and white checkered floor.

One interpretation for the focus on opposing forces is a Luciferian concept of ‘understanding’ good and evil. It goes back to the serpent in the Garden of Eden who advised Adam and Eve they could ‘be like gods’ once they unlocked this knowledge of good and evil. Occult religions such as Gnosticism would subscribe to the idea that what’s really being taught here is that the world we live and the Abrahamic God who governs it are all actually evil forces of fraudulent false gods called the Demiurge and Yaldaboath.

Another interpretation of the history of mankind is that humans were originally androgynous beings and someday will return to this "perfected" state.

Was Prince interested in pursuing the gender- perfected state? Was this a symbol of the alchemical wedding and embracing opposites?

Destroying the Ego and Alters

When it comes to the idea of using alter egos; Prince takes the cake. Before Nicki Minaj and Jhene Aiko touted multiple personalities and names, Prince was rotating through various personas- suggesting he was either channeling spiritual energies, dissociating like an MKULTRA victim or experimenting musically.

Some examples Prince used: Camille, Jamie Starr, Tora Tora, Alexander Nevermind, Joey Coco, Gemini and Christopher.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince and it was strange to say the least. Prince says that there is another personality inside of him he created when he was five years old (*recall that the young celebrities are used to channel the entities). He uses interesting language when he says “THEY” facilitated him when he created the other personality.

Oprah digs in on the idea and Prince leaves us some sketchy clues and changes course in mid-response when he talks about how he "took someone through therapy".

Oprah says: 'They,' like psychologists, therapists?... Prince says: Well, actually I found out. Because I took some, I took someone through therapy.

He also says he didn't know why it was created but he "hopes to find out."

Could it be that he found out and they took him out for doing so?...

We all know that Prince wasn't scared to expose the big agenda when he talked about chemtrails and predicting 9/11, so this theory isn't all that far-fetched.

This concept was also featured in my hip hop conspiracy book SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC:

We’ve explored the power of rituals and also the magical laws of names and words. This shows us the importance in selecting a good name. This could explain why rappers change their names from their “governments” into aliases and alter egos. Many will claim the stage names are a tradition handed down through the hip hop culture since its inception, but one has to wonder where this concept originated. Practically every rapper or R&B artist has at least one alias stage name; many have more than one (with Prince the reigning champ with over seven aliases): Shawn Carter = Jay-Z = Hova = Jigga = Iceberg Slim Marshall Mathers = Eminem = Slim Shady Cordozar Calvin Broadus = Snoop Doggy Dogg = Snoop Dogg = Snoopzilla = Snoop Lion Dwayne Carter Jr. = Lil Wayne = Young Weezy = Young Tuneche = Weezy F. Baby Curtis Jackson = 50 Cent Sean Combs = Puff Daddy = P. Diddy = Diddy William Roberts = Rick Ross Cameron Thomaz = Wiz Khalifa Tauheed Epps = Tity Boi = 2 Chainz Onika Maraj = Nicki Minaj = Roman Zolanski = The Harujuku Barbie Rakim Mayers = A$AP Rocky Ben Haggerty = Macklemore Jhene Aiko = J. Hennessy Tracy Marrow = Ice T Janet Jackson = Damita Jo Prince Rogers Nelson = Prince = Jamie Starr = Alexander Nevermind = Joey Coco = Paisley Park = The Purple One = The artist formerly known as Prince Beyoncé Knowles = Beyoncé = Sasha Fierce = Yonce = Beezus Will Smith = The Fresh Prince O’Shea Jackson = Ice Cube Robert Diggs = The Rza = Bobby Digital Taalib Johnson = Musiq Soulchild = Purple Justin Bieber = Shawty Mane Mariah Carey = Mimi = Bianca

An interview with Prince suggests that we're in the ballpark of occultism when we consider that he thought he was destroying the ego concept by taking on new names (from PrinceText.tripod.com):

"I was just getting tired of seeing my name," he explains. "If you give away an idea, you still own that idea. In fact, giving it away strengthens it. Why do people feel they have to take credit for everything they do? Ego -- that’s the only reason."

Earlier in that same interview he talks about the music creation process and making a choice in which you must confront the ego:

"Sometimes your brain kind of splits in two -- your ego tells you one thing, and the rest of you says something else. You have to go with what you know is right."

We explored this idea in a recent Lady Gaga Coachella analysis on my Substack because she was using similar symbolism.

With all this talk about confronting the ego, split personalities, and tapping into the creative spiritual channel; we can confirm it all plays into the themes we've talked about so often before…

Prince on Chemtrails, NWO, and Secret US History

Prince went on mainstream television and proceeded to warn us about chemtrails, the New World Order, and much more.

In what could be the oddest peculiarity of Prince's insight into the ways of the occult; he managed to predict the 9/11 attacks in 1998 at a concert in the Netherlands. You can clearly hear him say that Osama bin Laden was going to "drop the bomb" in 2001 (*I’m certain the video can be found somewhere online- my link has since been taken down).

He appeared on a late night show of Tavis Smiley's and started dropping knowledge on chemtrails, New World Order at the UN, and a global manipulation. He said that we are all indentured servants and currently slaves on a plantation.

He said that he could recall literal aggression when seeing chemtrails as a child, and a speech that Dick Gregory gave that everyone needs to listen to. He also makes an enlightening point that there were several presidents before George Washington, which I don't recall ever hearing before either?...

“But think back to your history books — The United States declared its independence in 1776, yet Washington did not take office until April 30, 1789. So who was running the country during these initial years of this young country? It was the first eight U.S. Presidents. In fact, the first President of the United States was one John Hanson. I can hear you now — John who? John Hanson, the first President of the United States. Don't go checking the encyclopedia for this guy's name — he is one of those great men that are lost to history. If you're extremely lucky, you may actually find a brief mention of his name. (It's in the Encyclopedia Britannica.) The new country was actually formed on March 1, 1781 with the adoption of The Articles of Confederation.”

If we look into that claim we find that Prince was speaking truth- there were Presidents of the Continental Congress before we signed the US Constitution in 1789. Although structurally these presidents were much different than the standard list we know about (they weren’t voted in and didn’t have the same powers).

Prince was correct in citing John Hanson as technically being the first president of the country.

Prince and Aleister Crowley

Prince wrote a popular song called Baby I'm a Star which also ties us into Aleister Crowley if you consider this passage from SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC:

The support for the argument of the music industry forcing us into the Aeon of Horus starts with the emphasis on individuality. Our culture is experiencing never before seen levels of narcissism with social media and interconnectivity with one another. Through social media people can highlight themselves in whatever way they like; generally with a favorable outlook on how “exciting” their lives are, or perhaps how good looking they are. Psychologist and author Dr. Jean Twenge points out several studies of data and trends that indicate the millennial generation (people born after 1982) on average have a higher amount of narcissism and selfish behavior. This appears to be directly correlated with the technology and social media the millennials grew up with. Just taking a look around at pop culture and fashion indicates that there is an ever growing trend of people focusing on themselves and less worried about our society as a whole (e.g. crude shirts that put other people down without reason, fascination with death and skulls, lack of empathy for one another, etc.). The University of Michigan study entitled You’re so vain took a look at how people interact with social media and found the younger people used it as a tool for boasting and carving an image of extraordinary individuality. This supports the idea that we’re living in an age of self-actualization and trying to find our place in this world, but at the same time not being able to separate ourselves from desiring to be the celebrities we are so consumed with. Aleister Crowley’s The Book of the Law 1:3 states: Every man and every woman is a star. People put on a persona online that fits the image of a celebrity, and in a sense they believe they are a celebrity when they accumulate followers. Many online personalities have actually become celebrities through their YouTube channels or perhaps from starring on a reality show. In this modern time, anyone can become Crowley’s “star.”

Illuminati Blood Sacrifice of Beltane

In terms of Illuminati Occult & Holiday Traditions; Prince passed away during a crucial time period for those that follow the pagan calendar. Many claim that the "Illuminati" conduct blood sacrifices in the thirteen days leading up to May 1st- a holiday known as Beltane.

The bonfires were previously called “bailfires” referencing fires for the god Moloch, aka Ba’al. So, in essence we could call them “Ba’alfires.” The blood sacrifice of humans to this occult god Ba’al being is played out in different forms.

Back before I got in trouble for my blog on IlluminatiWatcher.com; I had revealed the plan for a Temple of Baal, Drake, and Beltane in which we saw plans to rebuild the Temple of Baal in New York City and London. In that article I discussed the male and female symbolism related to blood sacrifices around this time:

The May 1st pole dance features a male phallic pole with the couples dancing around in a circle (representing the female sexuality), and is yet another symbol of fertility for Mother Gaia. Theorists claim that the British Royal House of Windsor lights a Beltaine fire every year to honor the festival. In fact, Queen Elizabeth's birthday was the same day Prince passed away (April 21st)...

Prince’s Ominous Death

Paranoia and tin foil hats aside; I find it quite odd that this man who seemed quite healthy and health conscience would die at the age of 57. Furthermore, my suspicions were increased when L.A. Reid went on CBS to tell us that not only was Prince truly healthy and not addicted to drugs; but he also said something that shocked me.

L.A. Reid said that Prince once told him the elevator (from the song Let's Go Crazy) symbolized the Devil!

Image from my video (*this was banned from YouTube and Vimeo with all my other content)

For those that are familiar; Prince’s body was allegedly found at his Paisley Park in front of his own elevator. Furthermore- we can see his floor was covered with astrology symbols and his own androgynous symbol.

As salacious as this may sound; this could mean that Prince being found dead at the elevator might be a symbolic sacrifice conducted to show that they killed him for the Devil.

The elevator symbolizes the Devil for other artists also; we saw an entire film called “The Devil” about people stuck in an elevator:

…as well as Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room”:

…as well as The Weeknd’s cryptic music video “In Your Eyes”:

*Side note- The Weeknd is HEAVILY occulted; especially that particular video which I broke down in its entirety on my podcast as well as his Super Bowl performance:

When we combine the idea that the elevator symbolized the Devil to Prince we can see why his death in front of the elevator is so alarming. Even more shocking is the fact that he was found dead on top of the symbol for the Star of Ishtar! This is a symbol that we see in the lore of Eyes Wide Shut mythology:

Prince being found on top of the eight pointed star is of great concern.

We've seen this star represented as the Star of Ishtar (or Star of Semiramis) to represent the worship of goddess entities or even the Aleister Crowley "8 of Wands" to represent the 8-pointed star of Chaos Magic. What's the purpose here?...

In terms of occultism they believe in an energetic exchange with the unseen. This is how their ritual magick operates and sometimes we see so much symbolism we can't help but wonder what their higher purpose is...

One thing that is for certain (unfortunately), is that with the passing of Prince there is sure to be a horde of vampires waiting to take advantage of his work and monetize it fully. We saw this happen when Michael Jackson died and Sony proceeded to recollect the Beatles music collection (something they long desired to obtain but couldn't do it in fear of the fan's reprisals-- allegedly).

Some are claiming that Prince faked his own death because of his final statement to fans on the prior Saturday (as per Express.co.uk):

"Wait a few days before you waste any prayers."

He also supposedly made a cryptic post to Instagram and then deleted which suggested something was coming to get him- (as per RINF.com) This is sort of like how David Bowie followed "God" on Twitter before passing.

Regardless of how you feel about Prince, the Occult or the Illuminati; there is a tragedy in the story of a genuine artist dying so young after struggling with a controlling industry. I believe Prince was aware of many occult concepts and he was one of the true artists sensitive to a world we can’t all readily experience.

If you’re left with questions I’ve got a ton of resources for you to help navigate these complex ideas.

Please check out my regularly updated podcast since 2014: “Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture” available on all podcast platforms: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

If reading is more of your thing I’ve got several books available on Amazon Kindle, Audible and Paperback links (*these are Amazon Associates links- meaning if you buy the book by clicking my links I’ll also get a referral bonus for each sale):

· A Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory 2013 https://amzn.to/3X6ocDh

· Sacrifice: Magic Behind the Mic 2014 https://amzn.to/4dXyaOe

· Kubrick’s Code 2015 https://amzn.to/4fWPll3

· The Star Wars Conspiracy 2016 https://amzn.to/3yXwAgs

· Alice in Rocky Horrorland (contains multiple mini books: Google, Alice in Wonderland, Alchemist & RHPS) 2016 https://amzn.to/3yTMqZF

· The Dark Path 2017 (*most popular) https://amzn.to/3MoOEmP

· Conspiracy Theories & Unpopular Culture 2020 https://amzn.to/3yXwSny

· Aliens, UFOs and the Occult: Use Your Illusion I 2020 https://amzn.to/3z0gt1H

· Aliens, UFOs and the Occult: Use Your Illusion II 2021 https://amzn.to/3XnSL9c

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

Follow Isaac on Instagram: @IsaacWeishaupt, Twitter: @IlluminatiEyes, Facebook: @IlluminatiWatcher, or sign up for the free email newsletter! Signed paperbacks available at Gumroad.com/IsaacW!

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.