New Orleans Terrorist Attack

Today we’ll look at the history of New Orleans as a hub of occult and spiritual activity and tie it into the events that occurred on January 1, 2025. We’ll look at the events and make some synchromystic connections to Jay-Z & Beyonce, Basquiat, Aleister Crowley, MKULTRA, voodoo, zombies, the Super Bowl, JFK and Discordianism!

*I’m writing and publishing this early in the morning January 2nd so some of these details may change by the time the reader sees this.

New Orleans Attack

At around 3:16AM a white Ford F-150 Lightning EV allegedly driven by suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed into a crowd of New Year’s party goers beyond the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street. Police officers exchanged gunfire and killed the man after he killed fifteen victims and injured 35 more. Upon inspection of the truck- investigators found an ISIS flag and IEDs. It is being labeled as the deadliest attack in America since October 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine that killed 18.

Jabbar was a US Army veteran who lived in Texas and has reportedly had a slew of domestic violence issues and DUIs. In the Army he was a human resources and IT specialist from 2007 to 2020.

Las Vegas Tesla CyberTruck Attack at Trump Hotel

On Jan 1st at 8:39AM a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The driver and suspect, Matthew Livelsberger, allegedly rented a Tesla Cybertruck in Colorado using Turo- the same app used to rent the Ford F-150 Lightning Jabbar used in New Orleans. The driver was killed inside the vehicle and seven people were injured.

Matthew Livelsberger was a US Army member who allegedly served at same military base as Jabbar. Theorists have been claiming that both Jabbar and Livelsberger were stationed at Fort Liberty (formerly known as Fort Bragg), while other sources claim they were stationed overseas at the same unnamed base.

The Fort Liberty/Bragg claim somehow indicates they’re both victims of the CIA MKULTRA program from the 1950s (*because one of the LSD experiments occurred at Fort Bragg in the 50s). While I love to entertain any and all conspiracy theories- it should be noted that Fort Liberty is one of the largest military installations in the world so while there are some stark similarities between these two suspects with the same car rental app and Army background; I can’t point to any concrete evidence beyond that. It’s also claimed that Ryan Routh (the second 2024 assassination attempt on Trump) visited Fort Bragg hundreds of times but I could not confirm that from any valid source- I’ve seen several big Twitter accounts such as George Papadopoulos retweet this claim; but with no source referenced.

An alleged Linkedin profile posted to Reddit shows Livelsberger was in the Army for 19 years (and was currently serving). His Army work history included communications, Intelligence and Special Forces Operations Manager.

The location of the Cybertruck explosion at Trump’s hotel was at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr Drive. Sammy Davis Jr an honorary member of Church of Satan and friend of Anton LaVey- a topic that will pop up later.

Politics as Usual

The political climate in our country lent itself to misinterpretations right off the jump- including claims from Donald Trump and MAGA groups that Jabbar was an illegal immigrant that crossed through the Texas border.

Elon Musk didn’t fail to take advantage of the publicity on X to taut the capabilities of the Cybertruck also:

“The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards”

There are obvious considerations to be had for the Las Vegas incident since we had a Cybertruck by Elon Musk blowing up in front of a Trump hotel.

Newsweek reported that a woman believed to be Livelsberg’s wife, Sara, was linked to an anti-Trump Facebook comment before her account went inactive in 2016:

“I follow his Twitter... Just to get my morning motivation to kill someone.”

The New Orleans attack also has some political implications to consider since he drove a Ford truck. Just recently Ford’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked when it had tweeted about the conflict in Israel and Gaza with the following statements:

“Free Palestine” “Israel is a terrorist state” “ALL EYES ON GAZA”

What’s curious is that Ford founder Henry Ford was an antisemite; funding Hitler’s Nazi Party and publishing the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” in his own newspaper, the Dearborn Independent.

ISIS and Mystery Babylon

At first the authorities said the New Orleans attack wasn’t a terrorist- even though there was clearly an Isis flag on the truck. They’ve since changed that and CNN reported that the FBI is investigating it as an act of terrorism. Since the attack, it’s claimed that Jabbar made video recordings prior to the attack claiming he had joined ISIS.

While ISIS here is referring to the terrorist group; there is a very “illuminate confirm” meaning to the pagan trilogy of Osiris, Isis and Horus.

In Bill Cooper’s Mystery Babylon series he describes the Illuminati as the “Order of the Quest” that practices the sacred rituals of Babylon. This includes crafting a new world through orchestrated events and reenactments of pagan rituals such as the mysteries of Osiris and Isis. Plutarch said that Isis represents knowledge and Cooper asserts this is part of the Freemasonic “Great Work” of creating the new world through the revelation of knowledge or gnosis.

Aleister Crowley’s “Great Work” was to usher in the new age he referred to as the Aeon of Horus- the magickally produced offspring of Osiris and Isis.

Curiously enough- back in 2015 the ISIS terrorist group destroyed the Temple of Bel (aka Baal or Moloch) in Syria. In 2016 New York City and London erected temporary replicas- around the same time Drake was promoting his “Views From the 6” album that projected images of a ‘666’ hand on buildings near the replicas.

Synchromysticism: New Orleans & The Occult

In the coming weeks we’ll be seeing major events in New Orleans- particularly the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras. Official promise it’ll be safe (*how could they possibly guarantee such a thing?...).

Here’s where the swirl of synchromysticism comes into play for New Orleans: Super Bowl, Jay-Z, Crowley, JFK, Discordianism…

Basquiat’s SAMO

A video of Jabbar making the rounds shows him talking in an office about his real estate and work experience.

I noticed a painting print in background is called “Pez Dispenser” by Jean-Michel Basquiat from 1984 (*Jay-Z’s favorite artist- evident by his embracing of the same hairstyle of dreadlocks). Artwork is a Tyrannosaurs Rex with a crown (*a common theme in Basquiat art is to use the crown symbol- one theory is that it symbolizes class struggle).

Basquiat’s first art project was called “SAMO” that was explained in “True Colors: The Real Life of the Art World” by Anthony Haden-Guest by Basquiat himself: “…supposed to be a logo, like Pepsi.” The original vision for SAMO is described in the book as a “phony religion.” The curiosity here is that Discordianism is also a “phony religion.”

Basquiat died from a heroin overdose at the age of 27- joining the mysterious ’27 Club’ of celebrities and artists passing away at the age of 27.

FUN FACT: Basquiat dated Madonna in before she was famous.

Jay-Z and Beyonce: In the Headlines

Jay-Z and Beyonce are trying to avoid any more associations with Diddy and the scandalous allegations of his role in abusing a 13 year old (*possibly with Beyonce by his side). For more on that one check out my show on Jay-Z Conspiracies: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/jay-z-conspiracies-beyonce-diddy-aaliyah-r-kelly-damon-dash-jaguar-wright-more/

Jay-Z and Beyonce own a home in New Orleans that used to be a church:

“Elsewhere in America, rumors buzzed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were the new owners of a historic home in New Orleans’ Garden District in 2015. It was later revealed that the pair had indeed picked up a former church turned ballet school turned residence through an LLC linked to the Renaissance singer. Though it’s unknown how much the couple paid for the unique 13,300-square-foot mansion, it was listed for $2.6 million at the time of their purchase. Built in the 1920s in the Spanish Baroque style, the towering three-story building, known as La Casa de Castille, was divided up into a main residence and three separate apartments, with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms between the spaces. The place made headlines again in 2021 when a fire broke out at the property; several months later, TMZ reported that the couple was listing it for $3.5 million and then a more ambitious $4.45 million. The home didn’t appear to sell, and it was later pulled from the market.”

Owning a place of worship is an interesting choice- add a mysterious fire and it is open for any sort of wild conspiracy theory when you look at the actions of Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Beyonce stumbled into controversy in 2013 when she depicted herself in an image of the Last Supper in place of Jesus (which is fitting when she takes the name of “Beezus” and Jay-Z takes the name of “Hova”- both emulating themselves as gods).

Beyonce also portrayed herself as a goddess of an African Yoruba religion named Oshun; known for fertility and child bearing (*at the time she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir around 2016-2017 when she was embracing this imagery). Yoruba is believed to have similarities with Voodoo (“vodun” is synonymous with Yoruba term “orisa” which refers to divine spirits such as Oshun which are channeled through religions such as Haitian Vodou). Animal sacrifice to the gods is an element of Voodoo and Yoruba (*in Yoruba it’s blood sacrifice for Eshu-Elegba at the crossroads); with some claims that there is human sacrifice and cannibalism as well.

*Oddly enough, the car rental service used in both of the January 1st incidents was named Turo which is similar to “Toro” which means bull in Spanish- as in the bull god of Ba’al aka Moloch known in the pagan world as the bull god of human sacrifice.

Another odd timing is that Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter star in the Disney film “Mufasa: The Lion King” currently in theaters.

Aleister Crowley’s Favorite City: New Orleans

Jay-Z was paying homage to notorious occultist Aleister Crowley during the filming of the “Run This Town” video when he wore a hoodie that espoused Crowley’s axiom of “Do What Thou Wilt”. Strangely enough- Crowley’s favorite city in America was New Orleans where he lived in 1916 and wrote “Absinthe: The Green Goddess.” He dined at Antoine’s Restaurant- also on the same black as 400 Royal Street and the Bourbon and Conti cross street where the attack ended.

One of Crowley’s close associates was William Seabrook- who wrote books about Africa and Haiti, witchcraft, voodoo and cannibalism and would become the first author to write stories about zombies; coining the term in 1929’s “The Magic Island.” The film “White Zombie” starring Bela Lugosi was based on Seabrook’s writings as well- which is interesting because Lugosi arrived in America through New Orleans on December 4th, 1920 (*Jay-Z’s birthday is also Dec 4th).

Super Bowl Discordianism: Satanism and JFK

Jay-Z is the man in charge of the Super Bowl Halftime performances since his company Roc Nation secured the contract with the NFL in 2019. The 2025 Super Bowl will be taking place in New Orleans and Jay-Z has selected Kendrick Lamar to perform (*quite a controversial pick to overlook Lil Wayne who’s from New Orleans). The Super Bowl Halftime Show is considered one of the largest high profile ritual events of the year given the audience size and focus. Beyonce has performed twice at the Super Bowl and has shown us the Jay-Z signature Roc Diamond hand gesture. This hand gesture is a symbol utilized by Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan as a form of witchcraft to denote the Triangle of Manifestation which is used to summon energy.

*Black Christmas actress Olivia Hussey passed away last week

During my deep dive into Twin Peaks I discussed how Grace Zabriskie (who plays Sarah Palmer) was friends with the founder of Discordianism, Kerry Thornley (and possibly lovers).

Kerry Thornley co-founded Discordianism with Greg Hill. Discordianism is alleged to be a parody religion based on a goddess named Eris aka Discordia (*recall we talked about Basquiat also creating a parody religion). She is the goddess of discord or strife. It’s about order and disorder both being illusions; and chaos reigning supreme.

The foundational document or “Bible” of Discordianism is the Principia Discordia. It’s rumored that Grace Zabriskie’s sister, Lane Caplinger, secretly published the first copies of the Principia Discordia.

Adam Gorightly’s book “Caught in the Crossfire: Kerry Thornley, Lee Oswald and the Garrison Investigation”:

“According to legend, the first edition of the Discordian bible, The Principia Discordia: Or How The West Was Lost, was reproduced after hours on a mimeograph machine in Jim Garrison’s office, of which only five copies were produced. This clandestine copying operation predated Garrison’s investigation by nearly two years, and was allegedly perpetrated by a typist in the District Attorney’s office named Lane Caplinger, who was friends with Discordian Society co-founder Greg Hill. (Lane just happened to be the sister of a French Quarter poet named Grace Caplinger who was friends with both Thornley and Hill.”

*As a reminder- Attorney Jim Garrison’s office was located at 400 Royal Street in New Orleans. The New Orleans attack ended near corner of Bourbon St and Conti St- which is half a block from 400 Royal St- the location where JFK district attorney and conspiracy theorist Jim Garrison was working as well as the birthplace for the Illuminati parody religion group known was Discordianism was birthed.

Discordianism also had a practice called Operation Mindfuck in which its described that all conspiracies are publicly attributed to the Illuminati in order to infuse paranoia into society (*keep in mind this was the early 1960s before we even had the common knowledge of a “conspiracy theory”).

Stranger yet; Thornley was a big name in the counter culture of the 1960s. He was in the same military unit as Lee Harvey Oswald and wrote a book called “The Idle Warriors” about his friend Lee Harvey Oswald, which was published in 1962; a year before the assassination of JFK!

2025’s Wild Start: Alien Conspiracies

The argument presented is that religions and practices of the supernatural employ spirits to do the bidding of the magician and that could come with some unanticipated consequences. New Orleans is one of the most fascinating and energetic cities in America- but with that comes the potential for spiritual activity. We already saw Hurricane Katrina in 2005 unleash a horrific impact of deaths and destruction and now in 2025 we start off with a potential terror attack as well as some dubious MAGA claims that lightning strikes directed by God Himself in support of the upcoming administration occurred around New Year’s at the Washington Monument, Empire State building and US Capitol Building.

I podcasted about a book written in 1991 called Generations and it constructed a cyclical pattern of human history that theorized 20-25 year generational archetype cycles. It talks about cycles of crisis that tear down institutions- citing the assassination of JFK in 1963 as one such event. The book prophetically predicted a great crisis in 2020 as part of the Millenial Cycle that had a crisis era starting in 2004 and concluding in 2025. It predicts a post crisis world called the “Outer Driven Era” in 2030 that will be reminiscent to the 1950s (*ironically the era fanaticized by MAGA).

I postulated that Steve Bannon and MAGA were employing theories such as this archetype of cycles along with Traditionalism and Chaos Magick through Kek and Pepe the Frog to push for a role in the future world they desire. Part of the cycle is the installment of a Totalitarian government- which just so happens to be what Elon Musk’s great grandfather got in trouble for attempting in the 1930s- replacing capitalism with a totalitarian one world government run by engineers (*the “Atlantis” scientific technocracy desired by occultists such as Francis Bacon and Manly P Hall). It’s also curious because Elon’s mother Maye Musk was featured in the Beyonce “Haunted” video- tying us right back into our subject today.

The spiritual activity appears to be swirling and conspiracy theorists are chattering about upcoming changes in our world while we’ve still got the lingering question about aliens, drones and paranormal anomalous activity going around. I’ve already established in my 2017 book The Dark Path that the plan is to reveal full alien disclosure in 2025 so stand by for more on that.

New Orleans is the current hot spot and it could be based on the rich history of occult interactions. Voodoo is the belief that spirits are interacting with our lives here on Earth and we should consider if that’s something we want to summon or not.

