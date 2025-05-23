*This is part of a podcast series exploring the Dark Enlightenment, if you prefer to listen to the full series please check out my podcast on all platforms: Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt.

The first episode of the podcast is also available to stream here:

What is Dark Enlightenment Pt 1: USA New World Order, Magick, Angry Nerds & Curtis Yarvin! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/what-is-dark-enlightenment-pt-1-usa-new-world-order-magick-angry-nerds-curtis-yarvin/

In Part 1 of our Substack series on The Dark Enlightenment, we explored the foundations for why we should even consider looking at this conspiracy theory about the Dark Enlightenment philosophy. Today in Part 2 we’ll talk about what the Dark Enlightenment actually is.

Terms to Understand

To understand the Dark Enlightenment we need to consider a variety of terms, philosophies and characters who’ve manifested them into existence.

The Dark Enlightenment is a movement that can be viewed conspiratorially as a coup of American democracy to destroy egalitarianism and liberalism, and replace it with an authoritarian/monarch corporation called “Neocameralism” (this is the New World Order or Golden Age). The new American corporation will be run by a CEO-King and a group of techno-elites who manage “network states.” This is the implementation of the Platonic Empire Philosopher King we’ve read about in The Secret Destiny of America by Manly P Hall which believed in a utopia run by scientists and technocrats.

Ironically we saw Alex Jones rallying against the 15-minute cities when President Biden was in office; but now we’re hearing witnessing the 1984 styled rebranding of the concept into “Freedom Cities” run by Silicon Valley.

Neoreactionary (NRx) thought fuels the Dark Enlightenment. NRx is the belief that democracy is inherently prone to corruption and deeply flawed. The reason it shouldn’t be trusted is because democracy seeks popular opinions of the masses over actual competence (viewed as mouth breathers by the elites; which, to be fair, is sometimes true).

This lack of competence in democracy will lead to the decline of society (something like we see in Idiocracy, a film I did a full analysis on in 2023 on my podcast).

To prevent the decline we need an authoritarian CEO-King to run the country like a business for the techno elites who are “much more” intelligent and stable.

Who wants this?...

All those Silicon Valley billionaires you saw in line at the Inauguration, several crypto bros, some alt right white nationalists, some occult magician satanists and the billionaire elites.

The inspiration seems to come from Eugenics type ideas and Darwinian Theory (which the Church of Satan adhered to). There is a strong racial component in all of this- 2/3 of the Nick Land Dark Enlightenment book talks about race; it’s not entirely a white nationalist movement but it overlaps heavily.

Philosophers that influenced this pursuit include Curtis Yarvin (blogger alias Mencius Moldbug) and Nick Land. Silicon Valley elites, alt-rights and Libertarians like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk have endorsed it; and politicians like JD Vance have been inspired by it.

When Peter Thiel told us his real views, we should take him seriously:

“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

Mencius Moldbug

A philosopher named Curtis Yarvin is credited for popularizing the Dark Enlightenment philosophy by coaching Peter Thiel on it. Thiel said that Yarvin was his “most important connection” when he was coaching Thiel at his home privately.

Many others within the current administration have openly discussed Yarvin’s ideas:

Michael Anton from Trump’s State Department told Curtis Yarvin how we will install an “American Caesar”

Marc Andreessen has Curtis Yarvin over for dinner

Curtis Yarvin was a guest of honor at the Trump Coronation Ball Inauguration Gala in Jan 2025

JD Vance cited Yarvin as an influence

So what’s the gripping philosophy that has all these powerful people wanting to completely decimate Western society’s values?...

It was revealed when Yarvin had blogged about it from 2007-2013 on Unqualified Reservations, calling the current institutions of mainstream media, colleges and government as the “Cathedral” which should crumble away. He advocated for replacing the free press with a state run media (*which would’ve ironically made his blogs obsolete), replacing democracy with an authoritarian CEO-King and Silicon Valley tech-elites managing various “network states” that run off high technology.

Yarvin derived a lot of these ideas from the writings of Nick Land (who we’ll cover in this series) as well as fascist philosophers who talked about similar ideas called “Formalism.” He wrote about these ideas on his blog which was picked up and shared by Silicon Valley Libertarians like Peter Thiel.

Yarvin’s blogger alias is “Mencius Moldbug”- which is a combination of Confucian philosopher “Mencius” and a play on “Goldbug” (which is a term in finances to refer to persons who are bullish on gold- could that be what this whole nonsense is about? Curtis is ultra-invested in gold so he wants to crash the USD?...).

I’ve noticed similar sentiment that inspires a lot of Libertarian crypto bros: rooting for the downfall of America, which seems treasonous to me as a military veteran and patriot.

What’s also odd is that “Goldbugs” are obsessed with finding the gold missing from Fort Knox and for those paying attention in February 2025; we saw in the news that was a big to-do for the administration to audit the gold reserves…

Getting back to Yarvin; his blog posts would inspire Silicon Valley tech-elites like Peter Thiel who wrote about some of these concepts in his 2014 book “Zero to One” as well as a 2009 essay for the Cato Institute called The Education of a Libertarian which talked about gutting the government, erasing diversity from record, removing regulations, removing social programs and instilling a crypto currency reserve- all things that are literally happening as I type this, following a Dark Enlightenment & Project 2025 playbook.

It gets darker…

Regardless of how you feel about these points (I’d acknowledge that there’s valid points for both sides of the argument); we see the blueprints of the Dark Enlightenment being rolled out.

But it’s actually much darker than just streamlining the government; there’s an occult plan to appease AI and demonic forces which we’ll talk about in our next section, as well as even more nefarious attitudes like Yarvin’s defense of slavery and racist ideologies which will take us down some really scary paths of satanic murder cults.

We’ll also get into a philosopher named Nick Land who was talking about occult concepts of Hyperstition, Kabbalah and channeling demonic HP Lovecraft type entities into our world!

Index of articles:

Dark Enlightenment Part 1: https://open.substack.com/pub/illuminatiwatcher/p/what-is-the-dark-enlightenment-conspiracy?r=br4gm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Dark Enlightenment Part 2: https://open.substack.com/pub/illuminatiwatcher/p/dark-enlightenment-pt-2-conspiracy?r=br4gm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Stay subscribed to my Substack for the full Dark Enlightenment series!

*This is part of a podcast series exploring the Dark Enlightenment, if you want to listen to the full series please check out my podcast on all platforms: Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt.

The first episode of the podcast is also available to stream here:

What is Dark Enlightenment Pt 1: USA New World Order, Magick, Angry Nerds & Curtis Yarvin! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/what-is-dark-enlightenment-pt-1-usa-new-world-order-magick-angry-nerds-curtis-yarvin/

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.