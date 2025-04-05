Today we’ll look at one of the artists I’ve covered more than any other since I started this research into occult symbolism in 2011. We’ll be looking at a short film directed by Christian Breslauer starring Ariana Grande and it’s loaded with occult symbolism and messages that have themes of alchemy and MKULTRA type mind control…

She’s had some rumors about her health since her press tour for Wicked and this short film doesn’t ease up on them at all.

First let’s get through the video and then I’ll break down the symbolism.

Brighter Days Ahead

The video starts out showing someone’s personal effects being incinerated- a disturbing image intended to prepare the viewer for other dark themes.

We are introduced to Brighter Days Ahead Inc; a company that can erase bad memories and also store selected memories for later viewing; presumably like Alzheimers and such. This is a reference to the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey which has MKULTRA-esque plot lines of erasing painful memories.

Ariana Grande appears as an old woman named Peaches and take note to the dress she’s wearing- covered in black and white checkered blocks like the floor of Freemason Lodges:

The tessellating floor pattern is symbolic for the initiate’s understanding of opposing polarities: black vs white, dark vs light, good vs evil.

Ariana gets wheeled into the memory chamber and she has four memories left to watch and the short film walks us through four different scenes against the backdrop of Ariana’s new music.

Memory 1: Ariana as a child with her parents and such. Afterwards she watches the machine destroys the memory permanently. Why?... We have no idea; feels very Nihilistic to allow these machines to destroy the humanity and memories we’ve created.

Memory 2: Ariana is singing on a microphone. The song that’s playing is titled “Eternal Sunshine” and has lyrics about how she “can’t shake her fate” and it’s “about life, death and rewind.” Is this a reference to a Faustian bargain- where she’s locked into her fate after selling her soul for fame?... If so, it explains a philosophy that negates the fear of dying and serving a sentence in Hell by saying “life, death, rewind” which implies regeneration or reincarnation and being given another chance at redemption.

She released a video for this song last year and it features that same black and white checkered floor:

Memory 3: Another song about heartbreak; Ariana retrieves a jeweled necklace from what appears to be her flooded and wrecked childhood home- something we saw with Rihanna’s “ANTI” occulted visual album when she retrieves a crown:

Note that Rihanna’s ANTI was also showing us the checkered floor:

The track is called “Twilight Zone” and she sings about “Is this a black and white scene, if so then I’m in the grey one” which is a reference to the TV show but it’s curious because it also echoes the black and white opposing polarity theory of the aforementioned Freemason symbolism (as well as my clever Twin Peaks “Grey Lodge” series).

Ariana is comparing her previous lover to the paranormal:

“It’s like supernatural, this love is possessing me.”

She goes outside and everything is wrecked and on fire and she walks up to a massive UFO and gets pulled up into its beam while singing about feeling possessed and she “doesn’t mind at all…”

Memory 4: In a tavern bar we see an artifact of Ariana’s dad giving her the jeweled necklace from Memory 3. Upon further inspection it’s a five petaled flower and that is suggestive to the planet Venus in terms of occultism:

When you track out Venus’ orbit of the sun you can see a pattern referred to as the “five petals of Venus” or the “Venus Pentagram.” Venus is also associated as the ‘light bearer’ or ‘morning star’ which ties into the Lucifer- the light bearer fallen angel because historically Venus was called Lucifer.

This is part of the occult visions for mankind, depicted through science-fiction often times. Arthur C. Clarke’s 2001: A Space Odyssey book series goes on to depict the monolith alien intelligences creating a new sun which mankind calls Lucifer. It represents the light or gnosis and knowledge of man becoming god.

Take note to her father’s appearance- he is sporting a heavy beard which reminded me of the Hermit card in Tarot. The Hermit represents ones spiritual journey and searching for the gnosis or knowledge.

Her father is holding a locket with photo of Ariana as a child, and carrying a sack with what seems like a beating heart inside of it. He then goes into alley and retrieves a brain in a jar (which is clearly a reference to the philosophy of the “Brain in a vat” experiment which leads into the simulation world theories and Gnosticism).

He gets back to his home which has a lab. We see a newspaper headline saying “Doctor’s daughter torn apart…” and there’s a photo of “Brighter Days Inc.” on the article.

He retrieves body parts from around the lab and assembles them all on the table- it’s Ariana.

This is a reference to the Mary Shelley story of Dr Frankenstein who creates the monster from inanimate body parts and infuses a spirit from the divine spark. It’s a story of man becoming god through the secret knowledge of alchemy.

Dr Grande attempts to bring her to life but fails. But then wait… Her little fingies start moving so he gets over to the piano and plays music which helps facilitate the electricity to bring her to consciousness.

SIDE NOTE: There’s a line that I found beautiful that I want to draw attention to:

“I’d rather be swimming with you than drowning in a crowded room.”

No symbolism there- just a nice, romantic little thought.

The final memory ends and it plays an actual clip (I assume) of Ariana as a child saying to live every day like it’s your last and it’s a wrap.

IN CONCLUSION: Illuminate Confirm

What do we make of all this?...

The director of the short film is Christian Breslauer. He directed a ton of music videos over the years. Let’s unpack a couple of them…

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” which featured Lil Nas X receiving a “Book of Montero” which has the chakras activated; part of a larger push of occultism he had going on around 2021 which I covered in-depth on multiple shows.

Want more on that?: Lil Nas X Montero: Shoes Satanic Symbolism and the Gnostic Occult Secrets! https://www.illuminatiwatcher.com/lil-nas-x-montero-shoes-satanic-symbolism-and-the-gnostic-occult-secrets

The Weeknd’s “Die for You” has a storyline of The Weeknd as a child being subjected to MKULTRA type experiments in the spirit of Stranger Things.

The Weeknd also embraces spiritual imagery of a Cross and ends the video levitating towards a higher power after unlocking his ‘siddhi’ superpowers. Also- there’s a remix of this song featuring none other than Ariana Grande.

Doja Cat’s “Demons” was full of… well… demonic imagery as one would expect.

It also had references to The Shining:

The Shining points us to a recurring theme found in Christian’s videos: MKULTRA mind control.

*That Doja Cat video is wild- I did a whole episode on that worth checking out:

BONUS: Doja Cat- Demons & Paint the Town Red Video Analysis, Satanic Panic & Scarlet Whore of Babylon! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/bonus-doja-cat-demons-paint-the-town-red-video-analysis-satanic-panic-scarlet-whore-of-babylon/

What is MKULTRA?

MKULTRA is a massive topic I featured in my hip hop conspiracy book SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC- The Illuminati & Hip Hop (*this book was featured in COMPLEX magazine and on SIRIUS/XM; check out options for audiobook, signed paperbacks and more here: https://www.illuminatiwatcher.com/sacrifice-magic-behind-mic-illuminati-hip-hop).

The short takeaway is that it was a CIA program ran by the “Poisoner in Chief” Sidney Gottlieb for many years to experiment on its test subjects (aka victims) to various drugs and experiments to determine if we could do mind control, create truth serums or erase ones memories and identity.

We basically brought over Nazi doctors and employed CIA operatives to drug people with hallucinogens to see how we could control human beings to do our will. They had beliefs we could use drugs as psycho-warfare instead of dropping bombs and somehow it became acceptable and humane to use these experiments on people. Dr Jolly West was working on ways to force mind dissociation and pulling forth various alters which could be programmed to kill through Subproject 43.

We may never know the full scope of MKULTRA because most of the documentation was destroyed when the CIA realized they were under scrutiny. There were multiple subprojects involving black magick and one rumored to be Project MONARCH which may have been using ritual abuse and trauma to make mind controlled sex slaves for the elites. The symbolism of the Monarch Butterfly is used in conjunction with this reference which we see in pop culture many times- including The Shining:

Cathy O’Brien’s “Trance Formation of America” lays out this theory and it’s also referred to as “Diamond Programming” which performs the dissociative states in the victim so they can be sex trafficked to the elites. What’s curious is that the director, Christian, also directed a Swarovski video called “The Party of Dreams” starring Ariana Grande which had her doing the all seeing eye thing with the gem (indicative of the Diamond Programming allegedly):

The whole video is about manipulating the mind to erase memories similar to MKULTRA and even embracing occult concepts of the paranormal like channeling UFOs (much like the CIA Project STARGATE and remote viewing). All of these topics were once confined to the world of crazy conspiracy theories and pop culture but they are now bleeding over into the real world.

Ariana Grande is no stranger to the idea of erasing memories either- she’s talked about experiencing memory loss over the years and she asserts she is “super serious” about it.

Back in 2018 I deep dived into Ariana Grande and her father’s connections to the military industrial complex which gets into Nickelodeon (which has since proven to be more nefarious since the Quiet on Set documentary).

Ariana Grande: Illuminati Symbolism of the Occult- Witchcraft Kabbalah Sex Kittens and Demons https://www.illuminatiwatcher.com/ariana-grande-illuminati-symbolism-of-the-occult-witchcraft-kabbalah-sex-kittens-and-demons

One more thing that stood out was at the end of the credits when it gives Special Thanks to Steven Spielberg! He’s been the most prolific director with alien imagery from E.T. to Close Encounters of the Third Kind and he’s now working on a new alien epic with the working title “Non-View” to be released in 2026.

I believe Spielberg’s new film and all of the aliens and occult references in pop culture are connected. I don’t know that they’re purposefully trying to make us focus on these non human entities or if this is just natural interests flooding our internet; but either way there is something to the Hyperstition of symbolism being used to create reality.

If you’re left with questions I’ve got a ton of resources for you to help navigate this new world order and how aliens fit into everything.

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive "Illuminati" and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast and has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast, Eddie Bravo's "Look Into It," Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho's "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Richard Syrett's "Strange Planet," "Those Conspiracy Guys," Dave Navarro's "Dark Matter Radio," Richard C. Hoagland's "Other Side of Midnight", The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly's "The Free Zone", Mark Devlin's "Good Vibrations", VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts.

All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac's understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.