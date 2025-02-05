Today I'd like to focus on a subject that many of you are quite familiar with. This idea is one that tends to be on the minds of the masses during the "magical" Sunday of the year in which millions of people focus their energy towards one event...

This event is the high profile ritual known as the Super Bowl and this article will break down how the ritual is conducted, and why we've seen the types of symbolism and events from previous Super Bowl Halftime shows as the entertainers conduct their ceremonial magick right before our eyes...

Before we get started..

I've written a slightly longer version of this article that goes further in-depth with more explanations behind the Super Bowl Halftime Ritual and it is now available as a downloadable PDF mini ebook on the IlluminatiWatcher Gumroad store.

If you're not interested in this PDF, please keep reading and if there are still questions, you can check it out.

If you want to check out my podcast analysis for any of these Super Bowl performances; here is a growing list: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/super-bowl-an-analysis-of-the-occult-and-illuminati-symbolism-ritual/

The Ritual: Getting it Right

Any good occult magician will be able to tell you that symbols and details of the ceremony are of the utmost importance. The date on which the ritual takes place should fall in line with the perfect timing. The same theory goes with the spelling of words and incantations which occult magicians believe to hold powers. This is why Aleister Crowley added a "k" to "magic" and also replaced the "c" with an "h" in Abracadabra. The details behind the spelling and timing of all events is crucial to the "Illuminati."

2015 Super Bowl: Katy Perry thought it appropriate to "draw blood" after the show...

2015 Super Bowl: Lenny Kravitz also got a "Z" tattoo after the show (allegedly for Zoe Kravitz)...

..which symbolizes the path down the Kabbalah Tree of Life

The basic tenet behind all of these practices is that there is a tie between the microcosm and macrocosm- which the practitioner would seek to manipulate and cause changes to occur in the universe according to their true will (the Hermetic and Witchcraft axiom "As Above So Below"). This axiom is represented when one hand points down while the other points to the cosmos:

The Magician Tarot card: As above so below

Baphomet: As above so below

2012 Super Bowl Madonna as Black Isis: As above so below

This is a concept detailed in my music conspiracy book SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC:

The term Abracadabra has Aramaic roots and literally means “as I speak; I create.” It’s a magical belief system that projects an illusion and makes the viewer believe it, which makes it a reality.

Let us consider the basic ideas behind the timing of the Super Bowl that most people overlook. The Super Bowl (and most all NFL football games) occur on Sunday. I believe this is done on purpose in order to divert energy from religious ceremonies (e.g. Christianity) and onto the violent sport known as American football. Sunday was originally set aside as the Lord's Day in which people were to reflect on the gifts given to us and focus on worship and rest. To see an attempted hijack of this idea is akin to the Satanic technique of inversion, or Aleister Crowley's "Law of Reversals."

In my Occult & Illuminati Holiday Traditions section of A Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory: The Illuminati, Ancient Aliens and Pop Culture I explain how the established "holy-days" were originally established in order to devote energy to the pagan deities the ancient cultures sought to make contact with. Since then, it appears that many of our holidays have indeed been continuing the practice of pagan devotion…

For instance, The Romans participated in a festival called Dies Natalis Solis Invicti, or “Birthday of the Unconquered Sun” on December 25th. Sol Invictus was the Roman god of the sun, which was why Sunday was originally declared a day of rest in honor of the sun god. The early Christian Church celebrated Jesus' birth on December 25th in order to more easily transition the people from the Roman pagan celebration known as Saturnalia (in honor of the god Saturn).

The Super Bowl must fall on a Sunday (hence the name "Super Bowl Sunday") because that is the day of worship to the Roman sun god. Perhaps that is why the Super Bowl is referenced with its Roman numerals? To me it seems that there is something behind the placement of Super Bowl on a Sunday, which would indicate a purpose beyond what appears on the surface...

The Halftime Show: Entertainment with a Purpose

Besides the game of football itself; most viewers tune in for the commercials and the illustrious Super Bowl Halftime Show. Artists are used by the Illuminati due to their natural ability to get their minds into another realm. This altered state is similar to the ones utilized by ceremonial magicians to contact extraterrestrial entities.

In Peter Levenda's The Dark Lord he draws inferences from H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu mythos that demonstrates this exact point:

The earthquake awakens Cthulhu, and the artists- the most avant-garde, the most sensitive to occultism, depth psychology, and automatic writing- assemble in a "certain state of fury" to decide how artistic transgression and political transgression can work together to cause the destruction of civilization as they knew it. The dreams of the Surrealists bled over into the dreams of the Communists, and these dreams were seeded by the high priest of the Old Ones who needs social unrest and dislocation to give his followers the space to perform the orgia necessary to open the channels, the Gates, to the Underworld.

Indeed- the artists don't actually get paid for their performance and that is because of the publicity they receive from the show. In fact, the Halftime Show now receives more viewership than the game itself; which only further proves the point that the Illuminati's focus is in the entertainment and the musical numbers in order to cause the destruction of civilization as they know it...

This event used to consist of drill teams and marching bands until the 1990s when we saw mega entertainers like Michael Jackson, Gloria Estefan, New Kids on the Block, and more perform live on stage. In the 2000s this precedent of having the world's most popular musicians continued as we saw Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Sting, and others of similar caliber.

However, in 2004; things took a notably more sinister turn. We saw a "not-so-covert" ritual when Justin Timberlake removed Janet Jackson's top during their performance of JT's Rock Your Body. He says he'll "have you naked by the end of this song" and at that point he unleashed the nipple heard 'round the world:

Much safe for work

Most people referred to the "Nipplegate" as a coordinated attempt by MTV to initiate the destruction of all morality by showing a nipple on television (*side note: I believe that football and the male-social-programming causes way more damage to children than witnessing a female's nipple).

Theorist Freeman Fly spoke about this Nipplegate incident and made the observation that we were not supposed to see a nipple, but rather we would be focused on the nipple ring. The ring was an 8-pointed star which symbolized the Star of Ishtar, aka the Star of Semiramis:

Much safe for work

This 8-pointed star is seen throughout Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut (a film that quite possibly got him murdered for revealing too much- as I assert in KUBRICK'S CODE):

Star of Ishtar on wall of Ziegler's house

Star of Ishtar on wall of Rainbow Costume Shop

This isn't the only instance we've seen programming of the 8 pointed star either:

Lady Gaga's G.U.Y. video at the Neptune Pool of Hearst Castle and the Star of Ishtar

Beyonce’s Haunted video (*video also features Elon’s mother)

Lego Movie: Star of Ishtar necklace on magician

The nipple ring could very well be a reference to the 8-pointed star of chaos magick:

Aleister Crowley's Thoth Tarot 8 Wands Chaos Star

This event caused Janet Jackson's name to be the most searched term, event, and image in history; giving her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most searched Internet item in history. What this taught the Illuminati was the power of the Internet and the ability to reach out to many more people in an effort to focus even more energy towards the symbols of their choice.

This event also inspired Jawed Karim and the two other founders to create a video sharing website called YouTube...

In 2012, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., and Ceelo Green performed at Lucas Oil Stadium (*note that "Lucas" is analogous to Lucifer- the light bearer). This show wasn't without controversy either, as M.I.A. proceeded to give the cameraman the middle finger and cuss on live television.

The more obvious symbolism was when the artists came out adorned in Egyptian god and goddess costumes, with Madonna adorned as the high priestess known was Isis:

Furthermore, the stage they were performing on contained the magical sigil known as the "Mark of the Beast" in which the "X" and "O" are fused- an ancient formula used to evoke the goddess known as: Isis...

Again, Freeman Fly was the one that exposed the entire Mark of the Beast symbolism hidden in the 2012 Super Bowl- so be sure to check out his article on the Mark of the Beast for more information on this covert agenda. You can also listen to our podcast where we discuss MTV symbolism on The Free Zone.

The musicians were then dressed as black magicians with the appropriate Saturnian black robes:

The robes were black because all magicians have the choice whether to use white or black magic. The black magic is one that harnesses energy from a darker realm that some would label as "evil." Given that knowledge, we can see that this ritual could've easily been something much more sinister...

2012 Super Bowl stage: The All Seeing Eye watches all of us...

In 2013, Beyonce utilized her attention to flash the Illuminati symbol that I explain in SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC as the Roc Diamond which looks more like a triangle, which could also be the Merkel Power Diamond. This symbol is being shown to us to harness energy and power from the fans and followers. Know matter what you believe, the symbol is there and it received energy that continues to be propagated by many others today:

This triangle symbol is utilized by magicians in order to conjure up demons inside of. They think they can summon these demons and negotiate powers from them and the triangle contains their embodiment while they do so.

Manly P Hall’s book depicting magician, Baphomet and Triangle of Manifestation

Indeed, in the subsequent Halftime Show in 2014 we saw a performance from Bruno Mars that further propagated the triangle (a black triangle at that):

2014 Super Bowl: Bruno Mars and the black pyramid symbol

In 2024 we saw Rihanna throw up the Roc Diamond (*interestingly enough; if you watched the cable TV version they cut away PRECISELY at the moment she did it; while the online version showed it):

On February 1st, 2015 (an occult holiday known as Imbolc- meaning "in the belly", referring to the womb of the Illuminati), Katy Perry performed near the alchemically prominent city of Phoenix, Arizona. As predicted, she showed us various symbols and messages, including extraterrestrial summoning and the Great Whore of Babylon:

The night was full of symbolism- as I detailed in the now censored/deleted Katy Perry: The Illuminati Goddess of the 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show. This includes the ritual aspect of numerology mentioned previously:

The numerology of the night is important as well: 02/01/2015. In Hebrew gematria this equals 2+1+2+1+5=11. 11 is a number of GREAT significance in the occult, as Kenneth Grant wrote about in Aleister Crowley and the Hidden God:

It is true that eleven is the number of the qliphoth, the unbalanced residue cast off by, and therefore outside, the ten Sephiroth, but man has to triumph over these unbalanced forces in his own nature before he can become a master magician. In order to do this he first has to evoke the qliphoth, which he does by formulating the averse pentagram

(the Star of Set) after he has established his magical supremacy by balancing within himself the five elements represented by the upright pentagram (the Star of Nuit). The magician is himself the eleventh, because he is forever outside and beyond the operation of the ten (i.e. the two pentagrams).

2016 gave us a surprise twist when Coldplay was announced as the headliner, but in reality Beyonce showed up and stole the show with her potential push on the HELTER SKELTER race war that Manson initiated in the 1960s. She came out with dancers dressed as the Black Panthers, which many people proceeded to criticize:

During this show we saw the musicians enter the stage through the flattened black cube (a hexagram). This holds particular meaning when we consider the Saturnian influence and the alchemical transformation of mankind...

The Power of Symbolism



When discussing symbolism, many people are too quick to dismiss the reality behind these gestures. I've discussed the importance of specific, repeated symbols in my Decoding Illuminati Symbolism series, and the Super Bowl falls in line with many of the theories presented.

Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud both argued that symbols have the power to evoke and influence our actions on a subconscious level- which is precisely why advertising and marketing works. The Super Bowl is notoriously known for its high priced advertisements, which are coveted by companies who know the true power of a symbol and finding a way to connect with the focus of millions who are watching. This is precisely why they'll always find advertisers to pay millions of dollars for mere seconds of air time during the Super Bowl.

Carl Jung once spoke of symbols and their importance of how they...

“...give a meaning to the life of man.”

Rihanna's "ANTI"visual album

Jamie Hanshaw and Freeman Fly's Weird Stuff: Hollywood Mind Control examines the importance of symbolism in the high profile ritual and they reference Eliphas Levi's Transcendental Magic book with a revealing passage that I further examined to find a wealth of information regarding the "Magnetic Chain":

CHAPTER XI- THE TRIPLE CHAIN: The great work in practical magic, after the education of the will and the personal creation of the magus, is the for- mation of the magnetic chain, and this secret is truly that of priesthood and of royalty. To form the magnetic chain is to originate a current of ideas which produces faith and draws a large number of wills in a given circle of active manifestation. A well-formed chain is like a whirlpool which sucks down and absorbs all. The chain may be established in three ways by signs, by speech, and by contact. The first is by inducing opinion to adopt some sign as the representation of a force. Thus, all Christians communicate by the sign of the cross, masons by that of the square beneath the sun, the magi by that of the microcosm, made by extending the five fingers, etc. Once accepted and propagated, signs acquire force of themselves. In the early centuries of our era, the sight and imitation of the sign of the cross was enough to make proselytes to Christianity.

So it seems that "forming the magnetic chain" between the consumer and the focal point symbol are important because they allow the recipient (e.g. the "Illuminati") to acquire an energy; or a force. They are actively manifesting YOUR will as their own. All the while they are inducing their opinion onto you!

The Blackening: Alchemical Transformation of the Masses

So what could the "Illuminati" possibly be attempting to do?... This is where the theories begin to diverge but I'll present the basics for the viewer to consider.

Option A: The Illuminati are seeking to draw energy towards their deities in order to demonstrate their powers. In turn, they hope these gods and goddesses bestow their blessings upon the practitioner and they will receive more power.

Option B: The Illuminati are directly harnessing energy from victims and sending it to another dimension in order to satisfy the reptilian shape shifters. These reptilians require this form of sustenance in order to have the energy required to shape shift and enter into our dimension. This is conducted through a coordinated system referred to as the Saturn-Moon matrix (as David Icke explains in his materials).

Option C: The Illuminati see this as their righteous duty. They are trying to evolve us in their grand scheme referred to as the "Evolution of Consciousness." They must slowly take us down this path that leads us from the world we know it and into a global consciousness which will require a transhumanism revolution of mankind which eventually leads us into the digital matrix in which we'll be transformed from material beings into digital bits that scream across the universe (sort of like 2001: A Space Odyssey's alien entities as Arthur C. Clarke wrote about).

I personally feel like Option C. is our choice, so let's explore that a bit more...

(*Note that I wrote this piece back in 2016- quite prophetic if you ask me)

The idea that we're being shown a desired ends is nothing new. Many before me have written about the power and intent behind predictive programming which is a theory that entertainment shows us possible future scenarios. They either show us the outcome as a warning (so they can be obligated to say "they warned us"); or they show us what they desire by enticing us.

Predictive programming example of The Simpsons & 9/11

Like I said earlier- it's all part of the Evolution of Consciousness. The Illuminati have been handing down secret knowledge since the time of the ancient mystery schools and they find that their duty as "superiors" is to slowly let us understand the true nature of reality. They are pushing us into the alchemical transformation...

Occultists employ the alchemical process to try and transform one thing into another. Early alchemists sought to transform lead into gold, but that is an analogy for the human body which they now seek to turn into something "better." The first stage of the alchemical process is the "blackening" in which the initiate starts to learn the ways of the occult. After the blackening it progresses through the other "colors" and ultimately ends at the red phoenix- rising from the ashes as the alchemically transformed initiate.

2016 Super Bowl: Beyonce and the flattened alchemical black cube

This is the same process I discussed in KUBRICK'S CODE where Stanley Kubrick showed us 2001: A Space Odyssey; a tale which had the first alchemically transformed human- astronaut David Bowman, who was revolutionized into the Star Child from the black monolith stone of Saturn:

Calling All Gods and Goddesses

Another crucial concept in any high profile ritual such as the Super Bowl, is that of channeling a spiritual entity. In terms of occult and "Illuminati" rituals, there is typically some form of entrance into an altered state. This altered state can be used to make contact with another dimension in which an extraterrestrial entity may make itself known.

Miley Cyrus shown in what appears to be a possessed altered state

Shamans, yogis, ceremonial magicians, sex magick practitioners, and others regularly conduct such rituals for this precise reason. They are able to achieve success because they employ certain approaches that are conducive to the contact. Stephen Flowers, PhD. discusses this in Lords of the Left Hand Path:

As Nietzsche was to emphasize centuries later, there are essentially two philosophical approaches present in Hellenic (and, by inference, Indo-European) culture: the Dionysian and Apollonian. Of course, there tends to be the human, all-too-human urge to equate one with good and the other with evil, but this is always counterproductive. In fact, either philosophical approach to enlightenment can be used for the spiritual aims of the right-hand path or left-hand path— and a synthesis of both is perhaps the ideal. The Dionysian approach is that of the orgia (orgy), by which human consciousness is united with that of the divine by means of a lowering of peripheral consciousness to a level where the divine— or “the other”— subsumes it. Dionysian spiritual technology makes use of rhythms (drumming, dancing, etc.), drugs (e.g., wine), and perhaps sex to lower the normal threshold of consciousness by overloading the physical senses, which allows a union with the divine to occur.

Here we see that rhythms, drums, drugs and dancing are all utilized in the Dionysian ritual to allow connection to the "divine." This is precisely why we know of the term "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll"; a concept that found its way into the pop culture zeitgeist after Aleister Crowley's influence on the 60s rockers that paved the way for the normalizing of formerly forbidden practices...

Doors '13' album with Aleister Crowley on the art

Crowley and David Bowie

Many occultists have succeeded in trying to make contact with another dimension. For instance, Aleister Crowley himself channeled the first grey alien Lam:

Crowley contacted an entity from the "Other Side" named Lam- the first 'grey' alien

As I've argued in SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC, the rappers, musicians, and entertainers are used by the Illuminati to channel these gods, goddesses, and demons. This is why we see so many alter egos from seemingly normal people. This is how Beyonce and Katy Perry went from gospel singers to entertainers that push the pagan symbolism of the Illuminati. When the rappers tell us they are god-- they truly mean it. Beyonce says she's "Beezus", Jay-Z claims he is "Hova", and Kanye West tells us he is "Yeezus." Meanwhile, artists like Lil Wayne, The Game, and Future all claim to be extraterrestrials.

2015 Super Bowl: Katy Perry shows us alien abductions before show

What sense does any of this make? Am I the only one that finds all of this behavior bizarre?...

In Conclusion

When you understand the occult and the Illuminati agenda behind our entertainment and the world we live in, it begins to make more sense.

They are conditioning us to accept the ideas that contact with the paranormal is normal. They want us to believe in contacting entities and extraterrestrials through channeling and altered states of consciousness.

Sadly, I think they are doing this because they think they are helping us. In reality, their egos are getting the best of them because they think they are partaking of their "duty" to play their part in the Evolution of Consciousness. Eventually they believe they can become gods as they live eternally in a man made world of technology, entrapped in digital form and traversing the cosmos forever.

With that, I'd like to tell the Illuminati: No thank you, I'll stay "un-evolved" and you can keep your immortal digital matrix...

Questions?…

Please check out my regularly updated podcast since 2014: “Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture” available on all podcast platforms: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

If reading is more of your thing I’ve got several books available on Amazon Kindle, Audible and Paperback links (*these are Amazon Associates links- meaning if you buy the book by clicking my links I’ll also get a referral bonus for each sale):

· A Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory 2013 https://amzn.to/3X6ocDh

· Sacrifice: Magic Behind the Mic 2014 https://amzn.to/4dXyaOe

· Kubrick’s Code 2015 https://amzn.to/4fWPll3

· The Star Wars Conspiracy 2016 https://amzn.to/3yXwAgs

· Alice in Rocky Horrorland (contains multiple mini books: Google, Alice in Wonderland, Alchemist & RHPS) 2016 https://amzn.to/3yTMqZF

· The Dark Path 2017 (*most popular) https://amzn.to/3MoOEmP

· Conspiracy Theories & Unpopular Culture 2020 https://amzn.to/3yXwSny

· Aliens, UFOs and the Occult: Use Your Illusion I 2020 https://amzn.to/3z0gt1H

· Aliens, UFOs and the Occult: Use Your Illusion II 2021 https://amzn.to/3XnSL9c

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Follow Isaac on Instagram: @IsaacWeishaupt, Twitter: @IlluminatiEyes, Facebook: @IlluminatiWatcher, or sign up for the free email newsletter! Signed paperbacks available at Gumroad.com/IsaacW!

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.