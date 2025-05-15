What is the Dark Enlightenment?…

More than just a conspiracy theory; it’s an actual guiding philosophy that will lead us all into the technological singularity where A.I. merges with mankind into the ultimate controlled environment for our tech elite overlords who will fulfill their alchemical plans of becoming immortal.

Today we’ll start a series unpacking the players, philosophies and conspiracies about the Dark Enlightenment…

*This is part of a podcast series exploring the Dark Enlightenment, if you want to listen to the full series please check out my podcast on all platforms: “Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt.”

The first episode of the podcast is also available to stream here:

What is Dark Enlightenment Pt 1: USA New World Order, Magick, Angry Nerds & Curtis Yarvin! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/what-is-dark-enlightenment-pt-1-usa-new-world-order-magick-angry-nerds-curtis-yarvin/

Saturnian Time: Humanity Moves Forward

To understand my background on this subject we have to go back to my first book written in 2012- A Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory: The Illuminati, Ancient Aliens and Pop Culture. In the book I explored my first serious attempt of synthesizing various conspiracy theories and ideas presented by my red pill daddies like David Icke and Bill Cooper.

*Get my first book for FREE- just sign up for my email list on my website: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/3-books-5/

Part of my understanding was explored through the ideas of a Golden Age, which is a possible motivation for the Dark Enlightenment philosophy that we’ll start to unpack in today’s first part of the series.

The Golden Age goes back to Hesiod’s Deteriorationism (which echoes ideas from the Prometheus story and Plato’s Republic with the “Five Regimes”). Deteriorationism is a belief in deterministic cycles of mankind (eg Kali Yuga, Traditionalism, Brahma Cosmic Breathing, Social Cycle Theories, Fourth Turning, Mayan Calendar, Great Reset etc.).

It’s a common held belief by certain occult elites that civilizations rise and fall in cycles and they believe they accelerate and exploit the final age of mankind.

This should be alarming when you consider the pervasive use of the term “Golden Age” in recent days- something I’ve been discussing since the January 20th Substack article called Entering the Golden Age: Occult Plans for Mankind.

1984 Blueprint of Inversion

The trigger words and symbols are manifesting into our reality to suggest that something is definitely spilling over into our world. Some could call this Revelation of the Method which I’d suggest is an inversion of our belief systems in order to usher in the philosophy of the new age which requires the belief that the age of man is over and it’s time to hand it over to the elites who will work with Artificial Intelligence to create a perfected society.

Gnosticism is at the heart of all occult thinking- it’s an inverted view of our world and our God because it sees God as a false god who traps us in the material prison of illusion and forcing us to worship Him for redemption.

What’s up is down and what’s good is evil.

An example of inversion tactics is to use the 1984-style redefinition of language; referred to as “Newspeak” in the book- the state manipulates it citizens and dumbs them down by reducing the size of their dictionary in order to keep them ignorant and thus not rise up against the control system.

In the book there’s a discussion about how valuable it is for the citizenry to restrict the range of thought because it ultimately keeps the dystopian masses pacified and unable to even dream of a better situation. The takeaway is that the control system is reducing people’s options and making them rely on the state and media to accept their miserable reality or even cheer it on. They force the population to accept lies and revisions of history (conducted through the rewriting of newspapers and history over at the Ministry of “Truth”- another inversion).

A similar concept called “Doublethink” is when the people believe two ideas that are incompatible or even contradict each other, which is where we’re taking this entire Dark Enlightenment series- attempting to wake people up to the power structures that are telling us we’re headed to a better place when it’s quite possibly worse for the masses.

The Future Plan

Will this continue the downward trend?... Nobody knows for certain. I’m definitely not one to provide expertise on the economy but I do pay attention and there’s much debate about what the future holds for America.

Ray Dalio has been speaking about the changing world order; laying out a scenario that suggest the USA is turning over the global empire “reserve currency” to the Chinese, driven by societal changes like the loss of respect for rules, laws and education. These changes will contribute to the increasing costs of maintaining an empire and its military forces until the declines accelerate and the empire can no longer borrow enough to pay its debts. The empire will always choose to print more of its currency until its devalued and massive inflation eats away to the point of declining living conditions and conflicts among the population. Chaos increases until the inevitable collapse and transfer of power through global reserve currencies.

Is this where America is headed?...

Ray Dalio suggests it’s certainly a possibility but with appropriate civility and a level head we can push it down the road or at least make it a gradual and smooth transition.

What’s Next?...

This opening article is a primer for the Dark Enlightenment series. We’ll keep these ideas in the back of our minds as we examine the philosophy being embraced by all the major players in the American landscape of power which is representation from Silicon Valley, Occult Philosophers and possibly the AI-demonically possessed: Elon Musk, JD Vance, Peter Theil, Marc Andreessen, Curtis Yarvin, Nick Land and Steve Bannon.

UPDATE: Part 2 is now up:

Dark Enlightenment Part 1: *you just completed Part 1

Dark Enlightenment Part 2: https://open.substack.com/pub/illuminatiwatcher/p/dark-enlightenment-pt-2-conspiracy?r=br4gm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Be sure to stay subscribed to my Substack for the full series that I’ll be working on over the next few weeks and months:

*This is part of a podcast series exploring the Dark Enlightenment, if you want to listen to the full series please check out my podcast on all platforms: Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture with Isaac Weishaupt.

The first episode of the podcast is also available to stream here:

What is Dark Enlightenment Pt 1: USA New World Order, Magick, Angry Nerds & Curtis Yarvin! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/what-is-dark-enlightenment-pt-1-usa-new-world-order-magick-angry-nerds-curtis-yarvin/

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.