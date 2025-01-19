Dr Steven Greer claimed that this weekend would be a massive revelation in the UAP/UFO Disclosure movement. What was released shocked me when I bumped it up against the years of study into the occult and the possibility that we’re looking at a spiritual battle between good and evil…

WHISTLEBLOWER JAKE BARBER

NewsNation posted an interview where a new whistleblower named Jake Barber claims he took part of multiple missions to retrieve downed UAP/UFO craft. Furthermore- they also posted a video of the craft being retrieved from a helicopter:

Jake Barber described the experience:

“I saw an egg, a white egg… Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous. It was not human.”

We’ll explain how monumental this egg description is to the world of the Occult and UFOlogy; but let’s finish our look into what else Jake Barber said.

“I felt like something connected with me, I felt like something had tuned into me and my soul and was providing me some sense of guidance on what to do and how profound what I was doing was. And it was so overwhelming I began to cry. …I felt like something was inside of me, I felt like I was possessed by the most beautiful spirit I’d ever been possessed by and it was loving, but there was a sense of sadness at the same time… …it was a very feminine energy I’ll tell you that, it felt like the spirit of god, but not in any masculine sense and it wasn’t like a soul it was like a frequency that I was connected with. And whatever that force was since that night it has stayed with me and as crazy as that sounds it’s what’s guiding me now and it’s what’s providing protection.”

SYMBOLISM OF THE EGG

Let’s unpack this first part of the revelation because it’s quite significant when you understand the history of the occult and contact with the “Divine.”

Aleister Crowley was one of the most famous occultists to make contact with an entity he called “LAM” in 1918. He depicted this entity in a later work for the commentary of the Voice of Silence by Helena Blavatsky. He provided not elaboration on LAM but the consensus is that LAM is an entity or race of beings and it represents the evolution of man into this new species (which is why LAM translates as The Path). The depiction is notoriously known as the first image of a grey alien:

Crowley was able to make contact with this first grey alien by utilizing older magick rituals concocted by John Dee and Edward Kelley with their Enochian language provided by the ‘angels’ themselves. The language was named such because it goes back to the Book of Enoch which was a pre-Flood time when fallen angels named The Watchers came down and procreated with women to create the race of giants known as the Nephilim. These fallen spirits were teaching mankind occult arts of necromancy, divination and magick and that’s why God flooded the earth and Noah created the ark.

The Enochian language utilized by Crowley was part of what he called the Amalantrah Working described in his book Liber 729. This diary book describes the ritual with his scarlet woman Roddie Minor aka The Camel. It describes a series of spiritual contacts made, visions and so on. One of these entities was Amalantrah which was a wizard who said he was numerically equivalent to 729- the cube of 9 (or 999). During this discussion with Amalantrah; Roddie had a vision of an egg under a palm tree.

Without going deeper into this nerdy occult talk; another side tangent is that “Malantrah” was believed to be a phrase that meant “dead sphinx.” This ties into Egyptian mythology and the creation of the LDS religion. I’ll soon be appearing in a documentary with Tony Merkel and Joel Thomas about Aleister Crowley aliens that will delve deeper into this idea- stay subscribed to my socials and email list for more on that.

To wrap up all this egg talk- during the conversations with Amalantrah, Crowley discovers that finding the egg is his “Great Work.” Prior to this Amalantrah Working Crowley also did an Abuldiz Working which resulted in a guiding path symbolized as an egg. Later on, Crowley’s acolyte Kenneth Grant described LAM as an entity with an egg shaped head (*which as you’ll recall was a name for The Path).

Side note: it’s also believed that LAM travels in egg shaped light forms!

So Crowley receives all these egg type symbolism events in his life and is told it is his Great Work. Later on Jack Parsons uses similar results in his Babalon Working to make contact with Marjorie Cameron who pushed the occult UFOlogy a bit further. She also had a self-portrait called The Black Egg which was displayed during her memorial service:

To wrap up the egg talk, we can connect Jack Parsons into all this mess of flying saucer eggs when we look to the book Jack Parsons and the Fall of Babalon by Paul Rydeen:

“Grant writes, "The [Babalon] Working began... just prior to the wave of unexplained aerial phenomena now recalled as the 'Great Flying Saucer Flap'. Parsons opened a door and something flew in." It may have been the atomic bomb that opened that door. Cameron once saw a flying saucer and supposed it was the "war-engine" mentioned in The Book of the Law III:7-8. She thought the earth would explode and the saucers would take her and her friends back to her original home on Mars. Francis King mentions Parsons' belief in flying saucers. Parsons felt the saucers "would play a part in converting the world to Crowleyanity.””

POSESSION OF DIVINE FEMININE

Jake Barber said he was possessed by a divine feminine spirit when he made contact with this entity or craft. This runs parallel to a lot of claims made by contactees, which has a range of experiences from experiences of bliss to a more nefarious harmful experience.

Jacques Vallee describes contact in "Messengers of Deception":

"Human beings are under the control of a strange force that bends them in absurd ways, forcing them to play a role in a bizarre game of deception."

In Carl Sagan's “The Demon Haunted World” he compared medieval demonic activity to alien abductions. In David Jacobs "The Threat" he says the abductee's neural pathways are linked to the alien; and the alien can control everything they think and do (like an exorcism). This is kind of what the Zimbabwe case seen in James Fox’s “The Phenomenon” is like- they telepathically tell those school children what to think. John Keel, Lynn Catoe and Whitley Strieber all laid out examples of how abduction is similar to possession.

But not every contactee/abduction case is pure terror; Chris Bledsoe’s contact resulted in a healing experience. He says that he also felt a divine force that was feminine that was described as the Egyptian goddess Hathor.

He also describes the crafts as eggs of light!

It’s curious that Bledsoe may have some supernatural Psionic abilities which is what Jake Barber asserts is a component of this whole thing- remote viewing and telepathically connecting to craft that can be summoned or controlled (just like Steven Greer advertises with his CE5 meditation techniques to summon entities).

IN CONCLUSION

In my 2018 book “The Dark Path” I discussed how several people believed 2025 would be the year of alien disclosure. In my 2020 book “Use Your Illusion I: UFOs and the Occult” I went further into how there’s a mountain of evidence that the practitioners of the occult have been making contact for hundreds of years and none of this is actually new.

To see the first month of 2025 kick into high gear with UFO Disclosure is nothing unexpected if you understand how all of these pieces fit together. There’s a spiritual component and that’s why Professor Diana Pasulka’s books discuss the formation of an Alien religion (*Garry Nolan was featured in Prof Pasulka’s books AND this News Nation whistleblower interview).

We also have the issue of Project Blue Beam to consider but that’s a whole other topic…

If you’re left with questions I’ve got a ton of resources for you to help navigate this new world order and how aliens fit into everything.

