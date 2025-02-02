I've always been a fan of the rap genre as well as conspiracy theories, so when I found out that a rapper named Ab-Soul devoted an entire album to Aleister Crowley: “the wickedest man alive” (or dead); it was of great interest to me. Most particularly because in 2014 I wrote an entire book on this exact subject of mixing rap with occult practices.

Ab Soul is a rapper that was a part of early-2010s influx of new artists with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electronica. He signed with Top Dawg Entertainment in 2007 and would go on to form a group called Black Hippy with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q.

His 2016 album called Do What Thou Wilt is nothing short of an homage to Aleister Crowley; but let’s first take a look at the level of commitment he has towards the occult with his tattoos…

Ab Soul's Tattoos: ILLuminate Confirm

The tattoos on Ab Soul tell a message in and of itself.

Consider that he's got the Aleister Crowley axiom of Do What Thou Wilt tattooed across his back and you can see how interested he was in this realm of the occult:

The term Do What Thou Wilt Shall Be the Whole of the Law is a statement in Thelema reminding a practitioner to pursue their universal “True Will” at any costs.

Looking at the front cover of the album reveals even more tattoos that we should be aware of. For example, you'll see the Freemason compass and square on his right forearm (*we’ll discuss that Kabbalah Tree of Life later):

Bottom left you can see the Freemason Compass and Square tattoo

The compass and square shows the connection of the cosmos (the macrocosm) with the earth (the microcosm). The ceremonial magician operates from one to control the other. This is precisely what Aleister Crowley was interested in during his time on earth and why so many have become avid followers. Crowley's supposed success in channeling an extraterrestrial entity named LAM put him in the occult "Hall of Fame" and that is arguably what NASA and others are attempting today.

Ab Soul's "Braille" video shows the Louvre & the dual pyramids that reflect "As Above So Below”

On Ab Soul's left forearm we find the All Seeing Eye and across his chest is the sacred geometry referred to as the Flower of Life. All of these symbols refer to an esoteric working knowledge of the world that was passed down through the mystery schools.

The major concern with these teachings is that they can eventually give way to ideas like worshipping Lucifer as a rebel god of enlightenment or pushing for the evolution of man into the transhuman cyborgs in the pursuit of immortality...

DWTW: Symbolism of the Album

Interviews about his 2016 album revealed that he has a working knowledge of Aleister Crowley. For example, in an interview asking about the album he said the following:

"I think that that cover is a proper depiction of... the tone of the album. It's the grey area."

Yes indeed he is talking about a New World Order where good and evil are no longer two extremes. There is a reconciliation of two opposing forces. Much like I discuss in my Star Wars analysis; he is attempting to balance the Force between the light and dark sides so to speak- just like Crowley.

Ironically, Ab Soul wears the Darth Vader shirt in "Womanogamy" video to understand the true balancing of The Force

Ab Soul's shirt with Darth Vader is also echoing the concepts of Da'ath- the hidden sephirot on the Kabbalah Tree of Life. In fact, Ab Soul's album Control System utilizes this idea and depicts Ab Soul as the Da'ath sephirot:

Take note to the location of “AB-SOUL” in the dark heart of the Tree of Life: Ba’ath

In regards to the 2016 DWTW album he also tweeted:

My albums (sic) is almost done... it's a love story.

This falls in line with the major commandment from Crowley's Thelema religion (which also utilizes the title of the album) when you consider the full passage:

Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law. Love is the law, love under will.

Examining Ab-Soul Lyrics: Freemasonry, Scarlet Woman & More

The lyrics to the first song, RAW (Backwards), directly tell us of Ab Soul's adoration of Crowley (*this is a song which I believe is a reference to Robert Anton Wilson- the writer of the Illuminatus Triology who goes by R.A.W.; however the lyrics suggest he is just saying "WAR" in reverse speech which is another Crowley tactics of inversion we see in the beloved obsession of mine- Twin Peaks):

Wicked as Aleister Crowley, I just might OD

Overly dedicated, just like my homie ‘Cause this one for my fellow Thelemites about that fuckin' life

You fuckin' right, I need to stand up for my fuckin' rights

Thelemites are obviously followers of Crowley's religion he founded called Thelema and Crowley was known to have been addicted to drugs.

Crowley channeled a spirit that dictated to him the Book of the Law from which the religion was founded. This spirit was named Aiwass and Crowley believed it to be an ancient deity from the land of Sumer (*similar to the blood thirsty Moloch horned deity). He’s also said Aiwass was his Holy Guardian Angel which he later identified as Lucifer.

Ab Soul fans doing the 666 hand symbol in the video for RAW

In RAW Ab-Soul does All Seeing Eye symbol

In Crowley's Magick in Theory and Practice he explained Aiwass as the following:

This has led to so much confusion of thought that THE BEAST 666 has preferred to let names stand as they are, and to proclaim simply that AIWAZ --- the solar-phallic hermetic "Lucifer" is His own Holy Guardian Angel, and "The Devil" SATAN or HADIT of our particular unit of the Starry Universe. This serpent, SATAN, is not the enemy of Man, but He who made Gods of our race, knowing Good and Evil; He bade "Know Thyself!" and taught Initiation. He is "the Devil" of the Book of Thoth, and His emblem is BAPHOMET, the Androgyne who is the hieroglyph of arcane perfection.

Much like we see from various other films, music videos, and television shows; the message to be spread is that Lucifer is the true god of mankind and a further evolved form of mankind is on its way through the androgynous Baphomet form (*a depiction of the opposed forces in balance since it is male and female).

Towards the end of the song he reiterates his position as a follower of Crowley's axiom:

(Do what thou wilt) I’m not talented, I’m skilled

(I’m the darkest knight) With the shiniest shield

The purpose for the "RAW-WAR" being backwards is the Crowley Law of Reversals, which was alleged to be the purpose for back masking from rock bands in the 1970s-1980s.

It should also be noted that Jay Electronica is on the receiving end of some combative lyrics in this song (hence "WAR"). If you're unfamiliar with Jay Electronica; he was a well known rapper who had a romance with Kate Rothschild- a member of the supposed Illuminati Rothschild bloodline...

Another song on the album called Threatening Nature goes deeper into the complex workings of Ab Soul's mind as he vacillates between Crowley and Christianity. The song starts on a pro-Christian stance but quickly goes into Crowley territory (a man who was Hell-bent on bringing "the lying hypocrisy" of Christianity down in his new age Aeon of Horus):

This time around, we takin' atheists to church

Servin' serpents with sermons with curse words

You can do all things through Jesus Christ

All the time God is good and God is good all the time

24/7 all day every week

Numerous funeral services for PaKK music beats

(Do What Thou Wilt)

It seems that Ab Soul is already flirting with the idea of Luciferianism (as I warned about at the start of this post) when he reveals the advantages of Adam and Eve listening to the serpent in the Garden of Eden:

An atom is a molecule and Adam was a maricón

But if he would've never ate that apple, he'd be mad sad

And would've never pulled the leaves off of Eve

And seen all that ass

Ab Soul's "DRUGS" video shows the Freemason Reflection Chamber

Components of Freemason Reflection Chamber

Songs like Portishead in the Morning has lyrics in which he claims to be from Nibiru (perhaps a setup for an extraterrestrial alter ego?...). On the song YMF he further alludes to this idea:

Told my lady I was an alien; she believed my ass

I said "Sike!", I didn't tell you E.T. was back

He also makes conspiracy references like...

The philosopher gettin' stoned

It's no doubt in my mind I found the philosopher's stone

Thought these were just songs that I write? You're wrong

and...

And I ain't a sexist, I enlighten sisters too

And, oh yes, it's Bohemian Grove baby, not groove

One time for the women

Two times for the bitches

I'm from another galaxy, I'm actually an android

Look me up on your Galaxy's and your Android's

The Devil was created, he is not a creator

The album culminates with a song called The Law. This is obviously a reference to Aleister Crowley's "Law" (as in Book of the Law). In the prelude we hear rapper SZA repeat the Thelemite phrase:

Love is the law, love is the lovely law

Love is the law, lovely love

Ab Soul talks about the power of the symbol (which is probably why he has so many tattooed on his body):

They love to go to sleep but hate to be awake

Treat the eye of Horus as if it's just a symbol

Unattainable, they read the wrong rights

They see the signs but ain't see what the sign saw

But luckily, uh, love is the only law, uh

Love is the, Love is the only…

Ab Soul proceeds to talk about the Scarlet Woman that Crowley and many other occultists have discussed:

I know you a modest Scarlet Woman

Like to say you everything but nothin'

But you nothin' but my everything

This Scarlet Woman idea has a controversial history. The original Scarlet Woman was the Whore of Babylon referenced in the Bible's Book of Revelations and since then occultists like Crowley, Jack Parsons, and L. Ron Hubbard have attempted to channel entities through their Scarlet Women.

Tarot card of the Scarlet Woman riding on her Beast

In the Babylon Workings, Parsons and LRH tried to create a star child through Crowley's Moonchild book because they thought they could magically create this Scarlet Woman of Babalon through ritual magick. They accidentally left the portal open and not-so-coincidentally we saw the UFO crash at Roswell months later...

In the 2015 Super Bowl we saw Katy Perry embody this Scarlet Woman as she came onto the field depicting the Tarot card version of the beast:

As Crowley said in The Book of Thoth: "she rides astride the Beast...”

The late Mac Miller was the featured rapper on The Law and his chorus lyrics reiterate the idea of the Scarlet Woman when he says:

See I was thumbin' through the mail, fishin' for a feed

To feed my female, A-S-A-P

Yeah, nature is a mother

He is referencing the goddess of Babylon who is referred to as Mother Earth in Crowley's Gnostic Mass.

The actual final track (YMF) ends with Alia Zin talking as a god:

In the beginning, I created the heavens and the earth

Now, the earth was formless and empty

Darkness was over the surface of the deep

And my spirit was hovering over the waters

And I said, let there be light

Alia Zin is a rapper that has an album called Wiccan that reflects her spiritual awareness. An interview reveals that her family has a mix of Christians and satanists and she claims to use magick by repeating lyrics until they become her reality.

In Conclusion: Super Bowls & Jay-Z

As always- I never advocate for cancel culture or harassing artists that espouse these ideas. America is a free country (*as of this writing…) and everyone is free to believe in anything they want; including Luciferianism. Even if one were a Christian who viewed these folks as misled souls; it goes a lot further to be understanding and allow people to come to their own conclusions with kindness. Nobody’s ever changed their world beliefs with nastiness and being told what to think.

Ab Soul is one of many entertainers in a long line that have showed their devotion to the occultist Aleister Crowley. The concepts that Crowley propagated down through entertainment are quite evident once you open up your mind to the understanding and awareness of what he was talking about.

Aleister Crowley wanted to usher in the new age that he called the Aeon of Horus and it is becoming clear that he may have been successful.

As of this writing on February 2nd, 2025 we’re told that Kendrick Lamar will be performing in New Orleans at the coveted Super Bowl Half-Time Show. It’s rumored that Ab-Soul and the Black Hippy group may also make an appearance.

Take note that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is the organization contracted to select the Super Bowl Half-Time Show performers and he’s been seen also sporting the Crowley “Do What Thou Wilt” logo:

Jay-Z was an influence on Ab-Soul; as indicated in his track called ILLuminate featuring Kendrick Lamar. The lyrics also allude to his purpose or True Will:

“Too ill when I jot these words, True ill when I shook the world”

The video shows young people finding his music encoded with the Kabbalah Tree of Life symbol with Ab-Soul at the Da’ath:

The people follow his illumination to a hidden location marked with an all seeing eye:

The all seeing eye is the symbol of enlightenment for the Illuminati and Ab-Soul’s True Will is to guide his listeners down this path. However, a concerning issue arises when we see them enter the ritual chamber with an image of a demonic figure with an inverted cross on its forehead:

Inverted cross on demonic figure on right





…and then Ab Soul shows us a devilish grin…

If you consider the many musicians that keep Crowley's vision alive, it should make you want to learn more about this covert agenda...

-Isaac Weishaupt