Lady Gaga has been a subject of much controversy over the years when it comes to pop culture clashing with occult symbolism. This is for good reason and today I’ll provide a unique angle that connects some dots between Gaga, Aleister Crowley, Marina Abramovic, alchemy, occult rituals and channeling entities into our world!

Before we continue- I hope you’ve subscribed to my Substack by now- it’s free to sign up so don’t miss out any future posts!

ANCIENT SYMBOLISM

In a recent Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast episode about the symbolism of the 2025 Grammys, I broke down the occult symbolism of Lady Gaga’s ‘ABRACADABRA’ music video that was premiered.

Stream on all podcast platforms or my website: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/grammys-2025-symbolism-lady-gagas-abracadabra-baphomet-marina-abramovic-yes-mkultra-mind-control-more/

During that analysis I discussed her training with the ‘Marina Abramovic Method’ that was conducted at the Star Home owned by Marina Abramovic in New York near the Hudson River (*we’ll come back to that after we discuss the occult significance of the star symbol).

I casually mentioned on the episode that I recalled Aleister Crowley lived around that area when he was channeling Lam the world’s first depiction of a Grey alien:

Aleister Crowley was roaming around America working British Intelligence operations when he ended up in the Hudson Valley with his friend William Seabrook (the writer who allegedly participated in cannibalism and wrote about the first zombies).

Crowley would setup shop on Esopus Island and was meditating and establishing some magickal footwork in the area. It’s believed he achieved some kind of contact or enlightenment while in this state of isolation, which I postulate may have been his motivation for initiating the “Amalantrah Working” rituals in Central Park West, New York City in January 1918 (the rituals that led to contact with Lam).

*The similarity to the term “Oedipus” as in “Oedipus Complex” was not lost on me or Crowley; apparently he referred to it as “Osopus Island”

Bibliotecapleyades.net has an article written by Daniel V. Boudillion which compares Crowley’s Lam depiction to an alien depiction drawn by Ann Direnger from the 1980’s Hudson Valley that looks very similar:

Getting back to Marina Abramovic’s Star House; the precise location is specifically located in Malden Bridge, NY; about 60 miles north of Esopus Island; yet close to the Hudson River, which puts it into the same general area of the prep work of Crowley’s channeling of LAM.

Symbolically speaking, the star is also referred to as the pentagram- one of the most occult symbols going back to the early mystery cults of Pythagoras. They studied the importance of sacred geometry in the creation of the world as a representation of the divine proportions (Golden Ratio ‘phi’ which is half of ‘pi’). It echoes the perfection and balance of the cosmos in an earthly form; indicating the Hermetic axiom ‘as above so below’ which is why Pythagoras’ society members would use it as a password or sign of recognition to each other.

The magickal connotations of the pentagram would also be employed by the ceremonial magick orders like the Golden Dawn as a tool for mediating with elemental or spiritual forces (e.g. rituals like the Lesser Banishing Ritual of the Pentagram, etc).

In Aleister Crowley’s “Magick in Theory and Practice” he said he believed that symbols are gateways and the pentagram was the most powerful “key to the temple” as a symbol of the microcosm.

On a personal note; I find all of this incredibly fascinating when it comes to the center of the pentagram which is a pentagon; a symbol used for America’s military nerve center. Furthermore the officer in charge of the construction of the Pentagon was Colonel Leslie Groves Jr; who was also the Director of the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb. This entire event ties heavily into the lore of synchromystic James Shelby Downard’s King Kill 33 essay and the magickal symbology used in mass rituals of the public by the Freemason Cryptocracy. I’ll do a full breakdown of King Kill 33 on my podcast soon; but I’ve covered the connection of the Manhattan Project to contact with entities via Kenneth Grant’s “Outside the Circles of Time” and in our Twin Peaks Grey Lodge series.

Marina’s home holds the shape of the pentagram and she believes the home can be used to enhance spiritual energy by aligning to these cosmic forces. It could be used for a form of alchemical spiritual transformation by its inhabitants- which included Lady Gaga…

In 2013 Lady Gaga was at Abramovic’s Star Home to work up The Abramovic Method. It’s a method used to “develop performance skills.” The method includes acts of sensory deprivation and expanding ones consciousness. Here’s what Marina Abramovic said about it:

“She is a hardcore student. I had to blindfold her and she was in the forest for three hours, eaten by mosquitos and spiders, scratched by the bushes. It was quite incredible. Whatever I told her she met the exercise absolutely to the end, never complaining. And my exercises are pretty tough. [...] She never said it was too much, she said, 'I want more,' every time." Lady Gaga was totally committed, giving up her cellphone and all outside communication to focus on the training. [...] The idea was that artists, even blindfolded, have to have vision like a blind man. To feel with their entire body ... She was in the fields and then the forest and by her pure intuition she had to find her way back home ... During this exercise, completely of her own initiative, she took off her clothes. She just wanted to be in nature and to feel the elements.”

Lady Gaga would face ego death in what appears to be Freemason-esque initiation rituals which leads us into her performance at Coachella…

COACHELLA OCCULT RITUAL

Over the weekend at Coachella, Lady Gaga performed a variety of her songs for close to two hours and there appeared to be occult symbolism supporting previous work she’s done on ego death through the Abramovic Method as well as the progression through the primary colors of Alchemy (black, white and red).

Let’s recap what we saw…

First she introduced the dueling spirits that reside within Lady Gaga:

She would perform a variety of acts that demonstrated the battle- including the very Freemasonic chess board of opposing polarity ‘Moses Pavement’ white and black tessellating tiles found on all Freemason Lodge floors:

She would confront her shadow self and seemingly defeat it- successfully completing the destruction of the ego:

She would then appear in a grave surrounded by skeletons...

…and confront yet another entity in red- symbolizing a demonic entity:

She would be reborn into the outfit of the “False Maria” from the occulted film “Metropolis” (a topic I explored on my Substack about the Whore of Babylon which had an image of Lady Gaga as the False Maria in Paparazzi video which depicts her murder of alter Lina Morgana):

Towards the end she would play piano on a giant All Seeing Eye- the symbol of achieving enlightenment into the occult studies of our world:

At the end of the performance Gaga is on an operating table of sorts being worked on by some odd characters (*I hesitate to call them demons but that’s the vibe). She says “Monsters never die” before the remove the plastic overwrapping and singing “Bad Romance” (*again- very Twin Peaks). Take note to the concept of rebirth and being in all white- the color of purity and cleansing.

The final imagery is the worship of the Black Sun- symbolic of the transformation via alchemy:

IN CONCLUSION: COMPLETION OF THE GREAT WORK

What was she doing there? Was she completing her Great Work?… (*we won’t go into the allegations of Spirit C00king with Marina)…

For Crowley he believed achieving the Great Work is to contact your Holy Guardian Angel (something he would accomplish with Aiwass and LAM).

She also performed there in 2017 and I had a full blog and video discussing the heavy duty occultism of channeling HP Lovecraftian type entities (*the blog and video got censored into oblivion):

If you listened to my episode about the symbolism of the Lady Gaga performance at the 2025 Grammys than you already know the answer! The short answer is yes; Lady Gaga was moving towards completing her Great Work.

I believe her new track “ABRACADABRA” signifies her completion.

As I discussed on my podcast; Crowley was the first to write this word down in Book of the Law- he said it’s the magical formula of the Aeon and signifies the completion of the Great Work!

Where to go from here

Don’t stop your journey of inquiry yet- there’s so much more to understand!

If you’re left with questions I’ve got a ton of resources for you to help navigate this new world order and how aliens fit into everything.

Please check out my regularly updated podcast since 2014: “Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture” available on all podcast platforms: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

If reading is more of your thing I’ve got several books available on Amazon Kindle, Audible and Paperback links (*these are Amazon Associates links- meaning if you buy the book by clicking my links I’ll also get a referral bonus for each sale):

· A Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory 2013 https://amzn.to/3X6ocDh

· Sacrifice: Magic Behind the Mic 2014 https://amzn.to/4dXyaOe

· Kubrick’s Code 2015 https://amzn.to/4fWPll3

· The Star Wars Conspiracy 2016 https://amzn.to/3yXwAgs

· Alice in Rocky Horrorland (contains multiple mini books: Google, Alice in Wonderland, Alchemist & RHPS) 2016 https://amzn.to/3yTMqZF

· The Dark Path 2017 (*most popular) https://amzn.to/3MoOEmP

· Conspiracy Theories & Unpopular Culture 2020 https://amzn.to/3yXwSny

· Aliens, UFOs and the Occult: Use Your Illusion I 2020 https://amzn.to/3z0gt1H

· Aliens, UFOs and the Occult: Use Your Illusion II 2021 https://amzn.to/3XnSL9c

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

Follow Isaac on Instagram: @IsaacWeishaupt, Twitter: @IlluminatiEyes, Facebook: @IlluminatiWatcher, or sign up for the free email newsletter! Signed paperbacks available at Gumroad.com/IsaacW!

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.