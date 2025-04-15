Isaac’s Substack

Starseed Patriot
Apr 15

1) MARINA AMBROMIVIC 73 year old, spirit cook for the hollywood cannibal elite, was MICHAEL MAXWELL.

ROBERT MAXWELLS

son.

ROBERT MAXWELL (Israel/Mossad) was also

GHISLAIN MAXWELLS father.

Michael Maxwell (MARINA AMBROMIVIC) fathered Stefani Germanotta who we know as Lady Gaga.

GHISLAIN MAXWELL is lady gagas biological Aunt.

2) Lady Gaga's real name is Steven Gerblecki.

He is from St. Paul, Minnesota and is a product of MK -Ultra since a youth.

He is owned by the Disney corporation and is obligated to the Queen, Soros and Gates to spread satanism and sexual deviance to the next generation.

He is their illuminati prince/princess.

NE Garden Guru
Apr 15

Lady gargoyle satans concubine

