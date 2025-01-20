What is a “Golden Age?” In common parlance it could just mean a time of prosperity and harmony.

In terms of occult eschatology it has a much more monumental definition that is related to ushering in a massive overhaul of the old control system in exchange for a new one.

It’s a term we’ve heard multiple times recently and I believe it’s a ritualistic warning of sorts for mankind.

President Donald Trump mentioned it at least twice recently- once at the Republican National Convention:

…and again on January 7th which Alex Jones (*whom I suspect was given the talking points to parrot) also made sure we understood what Trump was saying:

We also see the media portraying his Presidential choices with the same language:

I believe Trump could be talking about the idea of cycles of man and the view of capitalizing on the end of previous age with the grand start of a new Golden Age. Whether or not that is a good thing, however, may be subjective…

WHAT IS A GOLDEN AGE: HESIOD, PROMETHEUS & SATURN

I had a whole chapter on this subject of Golden Ages in my first book from 2013 “A Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory” (*I also talked about how it’s related to Kronos and Saturn and the sacrifice of children- I was apparently years ahead of the movement to ‘save the children’).

If we refer to my book it explains the Golden Age as follows:

“This concept is important and used as an all-encompassing explanation for why we have an Illuminati elite group. The Illuminati want to live in the time of the golden age (who wouldn’t; there was no need to do manual labor or worry about food, everything is in harmony and abundance). Notice that I didn’t say the Illuminati want everyoneto live in a golden age; just themselves. Perhaps this is because they’re rotten people, or maybe it’s just the way it is because not everyone can be privileged. Either way, the Illuminati had knowledge of a golden age; they want to live that lifestyle, so they do it by manipulating the populous to do the work while they reap the benefits.”

If we refer back to Greek Mythology and Hesiod’s “Works and Days,” it describes the Golden Age as part of a cycle. Hesiod was referred to as a Deteriorationist- one who believes in cycles of man and state of world in continuous deterioration.

I hope the dear reader is familiar with my years of podcasting and this is ringing bells on my previous discussions about Steve Bannon’s embrace of Traditionalism which is very similar- we’ll revisit this later.

In Hesiod’s “Works and Days” we find a poem Hesiod wrote to his brother about the state of deterioration. He talks about the mythology of Prometheus deceiving Zeus by giving mankind the technology of Fire so man could become more like the gods. Zeus was a massive hater so he detained Prometheus and proceeded to make other plans for mankind- which included hiding that Fire.

However Prometheus stole the Fire again; so Zeus said

“…a great pain awaits both you and future mankind. I will give them an evil thing in which they may all take their delight in their hearts, embracing this evil thing of their own making.”

Zeus is referring to technology biting humans in ass- a tale that we also see in the Bible’s Tower of Babel.

Zeus proceeds to have one of his lackeys create a fake human out of clay to look like an immortal goddess with the “lovely appearance of a virgin.” This woman was trained by all the gods and goddesses to be the ultimate in deception for the humans- and he called her Pandora. Zeus gets this virgin goddess down to the humans and they end up accepting the gifts (against the warnings some had, like Prometheus himself, about her being an evil trap).

There’s an entire warning section about how mankind had lived without evils and harsh labor and diseases; until Pandora’s box gets opened (*it says the gods gave Pandora a box she was forbidden to open but she got curious and opened it). Opening Pandora’s Box scatters all these horrific things before humans can get the lid back on.

Hesiod gets all dramatic to his brother and says

“Here it is: the gods and mortal humans have the same origins.”

He says it was a Golden Generation in the beginning for humans in the time of Kronos (Zeus’ father). Humans lived like kings without labor or care, lots of food, etc. They would all die off and then we’d have Silver Age, Bronze Age- each generation getting a little crappier and more violent and killing each other.

The takeaway is that technology is given to mankind and they slowly devolve into a worsened state because of Zeus and the cycles of time given to man through Kronos (combined with some physics with the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics which says that all things decay through entropy).

CYCLES OF MANKIND

The idea of cycles comes up often and it’s important to understand how the power brokers and controllers of the world view their role or even “destiny” in ushering in new ages. One idea is called Social Cycle Theories- and it goes against the idea that mankind evolves for the better in new and unique paths. It says that mankind constantly repeats the same patterns over and over- like the Buddhist concept of Samsara (something I refer to often in my Grey Lodge analysis of Twin Peaks).

Similarly, Hinduism believes in a concept of Brahma- the god of creation and destruction who does Cosmic Breathing to create and destroy in cycles.

Arnold Toynbee wrote about cycles of mankind in “A Study of History” that says human civilizations rise and fall; analogous to how a human life does.

*QUICK SIDE TANGENT ON TOYNBEE:

Toynbee makes me think of those Toynbee tiles that were placed all over Philadelphia and other cities that said:

“TOYNBEE IDEA

IN MOViE `2001

RESURRECT DEAD

ON PLANET JUPiTER”

Oddly enough- the writer of “2001: A Space Odyssey”, Arthur C Clarke, wrote a story called “Jupiter Five” (*it was a predecessor to 2001 in that it had a similar tale of extraterrestrial life hanging out by Jupiter and greeting mankind with an artifact). In 2001 Clarke wrote that the artifact was on Iapetus (a moon of Saturn). The humans space mission is conducted on a spacecraft called the Arnold Toynbee.

The Ancient Greeks had a lot of ideas about the cycles of mankind; often to philosophize a way to stop this cycle. Plato talks about this in terms of governance in his #1 bestseller “Republic” in “Plato’s Five Regimes.”

He said the government devolves in cycles: Aristocracy, Timocracy, Oligarchy, Democracy and Tyranny.

This description of Aristocracy comes from Wikipedia as:

“An aristocracy is ruled by aristocratic people whose rule is guided by their rationality. The decline of aristrocracy into timocracy happens when people who are less qualified to rule come to power. Their rule and decision-making is guided by honor. Timocracy devolves into oligarchy as soon as those rulers act in pursuit of wealth; oligarchy devolves into democracy when the rulers act on behalf of freedom; and lastly, democracy devolves into tyranny if rulers mainly seek power”

Several philosophers for the last couple thousand years talk about these cycles and lots of the “great minds” that subscribe to it. That’s why we have *alleged* eugenicists like Joseph Salk, Bill Gates and Elon Musk all having opinions on over and under population issues because they subscribe to some kind of social cycle theory that we’re doomed to collapse and need to either kill people, make more people, or move to Mars.

THE FOURTH TURNING

One theory in particular to explore is called the Fourth Turning Theory. This was a popular discussion in conspiracy circles in 2020 when we were all looking at Great Reset theories, which is yet ANOTHER Social Cycle Theory- which is rooted in this Fourth Turning concept).

Side note: there was a recent Truth Social message from Donald Trump naming Mel Gibson as an ambassador for the “Golden Age of Hollywood” which is curious because Mel Gibson shows up on a search of the World Economic Forum website (*the WEF being the source of the ‘Great Reset’ theories of Klaus Schwabb):

The Fourth Turning Theory came from William Strauss and Neil Howe in a book called Generations from 1991 (*which actually later informed their theories on Fourth Turning and Generational Theory).

Fourth Turning looks particularly to US cycles, generational events and archetypes. Each mini-cycle of a “Turning” is 20-25 years but there’s also a larger cycle as well of 100 years (hence the Fourth Turning in one larger cycle).

It’s similar to the 2012 hype of the Mayan calendar which was running on smaller and larger cycles; the largest cycle ending in December 2012.

Recently we talked about Clif High’s video on the 39 day temporal marker with the inciting incident being a Joe Rogan and Donald Trump interview which was predicted back in 2009. Clif mentions the Fourth Turning from the chaos being a part of that temporal marker.

The Generations book from 1991 influenced Great Reset architect Klaus Schwab and former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon who ran Trump’s first campaign when he was referred to as the “Chaos Candidate” here to shake up the way politics are handled.

Steve Bannon talked about how awful boomers were and their 60s hippie movement stuff a change in values that would be eventually undone (based on Fourth Turning theory).

Historian David Kaiser who consulted for Bannon’s “Generation Zero” documentary (about boomers destroying our world) said that Bannon specifically talked to him about Fourth Turning and how Bannon said he expected a bigger war than Civil War and WWII- and he was not “at all fazed by the prospect.”

A Washington Post review from 2017 says “Bannon now seems to be trying to bring about the Fourth Turning.”

Recall the 2020 interview I did with Prof Ben Teitelbaum where he talked about how Bannon subscribed to the Kali Yuga final cycle and the alt-right’s strange idea of how we’ve become too “material” and need to go back to a more authoritarian style of leadership to usher in the Golden Age.

The Kali Yuga is the destructive cycle where we experience a break down of the masses of bodies and institutions for a more localized govt (examples of the institutions being abandoned include EU, UN, CDC, WHO, etc). The pursuit of this is in agreement with the idea of Traditionalism that we’ve lost our way through modernity and the true spirituality and alchemy (alchemy is SOLVE and COAGULA; to dissolve and rebuild).

Traditionalism IS elitism- it establishes the Elite of the authoritarian figures.

So it seems, that Howe and Strauss’s models were used by Bannon to push Trump into office as the man of chaos needed to shake this all up and get the fourth turning moving.

Prof Teitelbaum’s “War for Eternity” book has several references to Golden Age in Traditionalism:

“Thus far I haven’t mentioned what Traditionalists consider to be good and bad, what it is that makes the golden age golden and the dark age dark. To understand that, we need to shift our focus from time to people. Traditionalists—especially those in the radical right—think that each age belongs to a different type of people, a different caste. And these castes are ordered in a hierarchy descending from a priest caste to warriors to merchants and finally to slaves. Traditionalists call the upper two castes spiritual and the lower two materialistic. Priests and warriors live their lives striving toward higher, immaterial ideals—in the case of priests, pure spirituality; in the case of warriors, earthly notions of honor. Merchants, on the other hand, value goods or money—physical stuff, the more the better—and slaves take that a step further by trafficking in the most immediate and basic material they can find: bodies and bodily gratification. Traditionalism’s social hierarchy thus opposes the abstract and the concrete, the spirit and the body, quality and quantity. It also maps onto the ages of the time cycle, showing us in the process what it is that Traditionalists consider to be righteous and how it decays. The golden age is the priestly era, the silver belongs to warriors, the bronze to merchants, and the dark age to slaves. And in each age, the caste that predominates dictates its vision of culture and politics to the rest of society. For instance, during the golden age, the government would be a theocracy and religious authority and devotional art would be prized above all else, while subsequent eras would witness the rise of a military state, plutocracy and the rule of the wealthy, and finally a dark age in which a reign of quantity gives political power to the masses in the form of either democracy or communism.”

It’s interesting that occultist (and elitist) Aleister Crowley dictated that “…the slaves shall serve” which echoes the sentiment above from the Traditionalists.

IN CONCLUSION

The 1991 Generations book suggests that we’ll experience a crisis in 2020 that will leave us seeking a post-crisis world and by the year 2030 America will settle into the “Outer-Driven” era which is described as: upbeat, culturally bland, “reminiscent of antecedent eras around 1710, 1800, 1880 and 1955.

If we look into these descriptions we can see that’s what MAGA was all about; they kept talking about how Trump wanted it to look like the 50s again which is one of the “Outer-Driven” eras.

What we could see is that Trump and his forces are trying to work their positions of power with the perfect timing, messaging and influence so they can be there when the cycles turn.

What’s interesting (and possibly not part of the script) is that Elon Musk is closely tied into Trump now. We see Bannon having major beefs with Elon (which makes me think that actually DOES fit the script because Bannon is anti-modernity and Elon seems Pro-Modernity with all his technology stuff).

Another consideration is the talk about Prometheus back in the Hesiod cycles talk since Prometheus is the one to GIVE man this technology with which Zeus is like “cool- enjoy your tech because it’s gonna kill you” (eg my favorite saying: “These Nerds Are Gonna Kill Us”).

The Traditionalists believed that we have to move forward in progress and push these cycles into the next age in order for the rebirth to happen. Julius Evola was a very non-liberal Traditionalist and his favorite quote was from Nietzsche:

“The desert encroaches from all sides; woe to him whose desert is within.”

This is a reference he embraced with this parable he had about fighting liberalism by riding the back of the tiger instead of fighting it- waiting for it to get old and tired.

Nietzsche was saying that it’s pretty bad to be surrounded by desert- but what’s actually worse is when you have no hope left. Julius Evola and the Traditionalists believe that all of liberal democracy and its institutions are embracing materialism to the point that it’s moving society in a direction that will abandon spirituality so they will FORCE an adherence to religion of patriarchy and authoritarianism upon the people when the timing of the cycles is right.

Like I said at the beginning of this analysis; this is all subjective as to whether or not this is “good” or “bad.” I’ll leave this up to the reader to decide…

