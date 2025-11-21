In December 2024 I did an episode of my podcast covering the shockingly wide range of occultism to be found in the first Wicked film. There was a bit of everything from the world of conspiracy theories: Kabbalah, Alchemy, Theosophy, Freemasonry, Aleister Crowley, all seeing eyes, Goats with bobs and even a connection to the real Lesser Key of Solomon!

Let’s cover a few of them so you’re primed with ideas to look for now that Wicked: For Good (Part 2) hit the theaters…

Anthropomorphism: Animal Superpowers

Wicked starts out telling the viewers about the Land of Oz: A wonderful place where magic is real, where a wizard rules from his Emerald City, and where animals can talk and once they lived in harmony with people. But in recent years, the discord and discontent spread, and some began to blame the animals. The difficulties got worse when a powerful witch terrorized Oz: The Wicked Witch of the West. Today the wicked witch has been defeated at last. After his fall, the magician’s emissary, Glinda the Good, is getting ready to spread the good news.

Talking animals is a whole thing in this film, which is an occult idea if you consider the idea of a ‘familiar’ or spirit animals- spirit guides in the form of animals.

If you want to go deep with it, Rudolph Steiner comes to mind. He created Anthroposophy which some say was based on Theosophy which he allegedly had been a student. He believed he knew the entire history of our planet and humanity. There were three previous earths- Old Saturn, Old Sun and Old Moon, with three more coming. He said humans had four bodies- physical, etheric, astral and self. He thought all living things had this- including animals. Humans will evolve with the siddhis- supernatural powers of telepathy, levitation, clairvoyance; all the things we’ll see in this movie.

Silver Shoes: Illuminati Sirius Star Entities

In the book for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz- the shoes are silver; not ruby red as in the original film (*there’s a claim that it was referring to unifying silver with gold of the yellow brick road). The ruby probably came from the book’s reference to the Witch of the North, Gayelette, who was in a “handsome palace built from great blocks of ruby.”

The silver in the shoes was intended to symbolize the Silver Cord that connects one’s physical body to the spiritual one (aka Kansas to the Land of Oz). This is a Theosophical concept- like how Steiner talked about the four bodies. We finally see the depiction on the big screen of Baum’s original vision.

It also connects into Aleister Crowley’s magickal order called Silver Star or Argenteum Astrum. The Silver Star was about perfecting man towards god and he called the Order of the Silver Star the “Illuminati” and the Silver Star was Sirius.

The Freemasons also believe in this concept of Sirius being an important star from which spiritual wisdom comes about. They will have a ‘blazing star’ which is a coded symbol for Sirius in their lodges.

In the film Wicked, Glinda hauls her luggage with has a massive “G” on it (*presumably for Glinda, but this is a conspiracy theory so hang in there).

The massive “G” is also one of the most common symbols for Freemasonry representing the Grand Creator- their supreme deity concept.

Aleister Crowley is also hidden in the symbolism of the film. If you freeze frame a sequence where names are rolled out for the East dorm; you can see Room 5 is for “Alister Charmanatee” which is a reference to Aleister Crowley (same initials).

Symbolism Tells the Story

There are many more symbols baked into the first film that tells us the importance of the occult to the story.

One shot clearly shows us the Wizard of Oz’s all seeing eye:

Another flashes the all seeing eye as the Tunnel Beyond Oz:

Glinda’s all seeing eye is an area of focus:

There’s also the 8-pointed Star of Ishtar, a reference to the ancient goddess worship days:

Lesser Keys of Solomon: Calling Upon the Demons

Elphaba is getting indoctrinated by Madame Marlboro on how to unlock her siddhis of levitation and telekinesis and we can see the book she’s studying from uses a literal sorcery seminar with tracking phrases of the moon:

Elphaba later gets back to her dorm with her books and we can see one is clearly about Alchemy, which is the western esoteric studies of perfecting man into god (it should also be noted it uses the symbol of the Green Lion as the devourer of nature’s forces, which is exactly what the green Elphaba is attempting to do). Also notice the sigil found on the binding:

The sigil tells us this magick could be about controlling demons. We later confirm this when we hear the history of Oz with a secret language loaded into a book called the Grimmerie. The Wicked Fandom web page describes the Grimmerie as The Lesser Key of Solomon, a magical spell book from another world that Elphaba can read.

Strangely enough, Madame Marlboro has those initials of MM that I always find curious. There was also a Macgregor Mathers magician who actually translated the Lesser Keys of Solomon for Aleister Crowley to publish in 1904! The book is about controlling demons who are represented by sigils.

There’s much to explain from Wicked and you can listen to it from my December 2024 podcast if you’re really trying to nerd out in the weeds with me on Crowley’s philosophy for why all of this should happen (he may have been a prophet because it sure seems like many forces are making his visions come to reality).

Check out the Wicked episode on my supporter feeds ( use promo code ‘DRAMA’ to get into the Patreon for $1, expires 11/30/25! ): https://www.patreon.com/posts/118360270

We discuss the controversies and conspiracies of this film- from Wicked Mickey to porn sites and the illuminate confirm cast, Ariana Grande’s Kabbalah connections and the pop culture gossip! We’ll cover the occult symbolism of the film: Alchemy, Rudolph Steiner, Theosophy, Freemasons, Aleister Crowley (and his bloodline Nathan Crowley who designed the set for Wicked), the real life Grimmerie as Lesser Key of Solomon, all seeing eyes, siddhis, Emerald Tablets, Liber Oz, Luigi Mangione and the goat with the bobs- reconciliation of opposing forces!

I’m also preparing a full deep dive into Ariana Grande for my podcast due to all her strange behavior promoting this film which I believe are tied into MKULTRA type programming and Kabbalah practices combined with demon channeling (be sure to subscribe to “Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture” wherever you listen to podcasts and my new YouTube channel rebuild https://www.youtube.com/@occultsymbolism).

