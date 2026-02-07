A podcast guest of mine and overall thinker/theorist Nick Hinton was on Xitter discussing the imagery of Justin Bieber’s “Where Are U Now” music video and it gave me and idea that I should repost my original 2015 analysis here on Substack for all to see.

Given the recent ‘revelation of the method’ of Epstein Files and how we can all see how deep and dark the rabbit hole actually goes; it’s worth another look with less skepticism (*especially since Bieber has been more vocal or clearly struggling with things he’s experienced in the industry since 2015).

Here’s the original 2015 post from my old blog at IlluminatiWatcher.com (I chose/had to take the blog posts down for legal reasons). I’ll add new thoughts or clarification where I find it necessary and wrap up with a Final Thoughts from 2026 at the end.

Also- my apologies for the low resolution of the images, I took these back in 2015 when technology was a different world.

Where Are U Now

The video was made by having fans show up at the Seventh Letter Art Gallery in L.A. and drawing their art on single frames of footage that would later be compiled together. It’s really quite an interesting video, but the images fly by so fast I decided I’d take it frame by frame (seriously- it took FOREVER, but that is the cost to be the boss in this conspiracy theory world).

Naturally the fans of Bieber, Skrillex, and Diplo showed up and as expected, you can see several images of pyramids and triangles...

...you also see him with the All Seeing Eye of Horus; both in the artwork and the video...

...some conspiracy theorists tossed a couple of gems on there... (*notice how we see tentacles on Bieber as if he is depicted as Typhon/Set from the Abyss which will fit into the Mark of the Beast talk here soon):

...and there are even some disturbing images that were thrown in the mix:

What I found most intriguing was the over-abundance of satanic imagery you’ll find as you scroll through the artwork. I realize that this is somewhat topical (just like those All Seeing Eyes and pyramids above), but it’s interesting that all of these people had the same idea in their heads. It’s almost like someone planted them in there...

What follows are the results of years of satanic imagery from the entertainment industry. People scoff at the theory of predictive programming and the fact that symbols are embedded into the collective unconscious, but here is proof positive.

For example, why is Bieber juxtaposed with so much evil?...

Another oddity is the pervasive use of the Illuminati Mark of the Beast with the 'X'- which is typically seen over the All Seeing Eye:

Holding true to that Mark of the Beast theory; it appears that the people see demons and Satan right alongside aliens. This supports the end of the "big theory" of why we see all of this stuff in entertainment. The Illuminati are seeking to bring these demonic entities from another dimension into our world (see that Mark of the Beast post).

What appears to me as the most solid proof of evil being tapped into the artwork of the video is the strange fact that there are MANY inverted crosses being drawn on Bieber's forehead:

*Notice how it says “Blood of a Death Cult” on his shirt- I propose this is knowledge of an actual Illuminati or Saturn Death Cult that seems evident from all the horrific emails on the Epstein Files with discussions of murder and even worse. Blood is the energy these psychos employ to become communed with their evil deities and all those theories about adrenochrome seem more possible by the day.

It’s almost ridiculous how many times this pops up in the random fan artwork.

So what’s the explanation behind all of this? I propose that Bieber is being marked for something. In fact, take notice to this one piece in particular:

You'll see hidden messages like this from other pop stars who are allegedly under influence of mind control and ensnared in the traps of the entertainment industry:

It appears that they are trying to get Bieber to fall in line with the occult belief system of the Illuminati and the occult. They call this "awakening" process 'blackening' in the occult. This alchemical process has the initiate take in the occult beliefs one stage at a time, and it appears at the beginning of the video when Bieber is overtaken by the blackness:

Another thought to ponder is if he is being surrounded by evil symbols such that he is trapped in the system. The plot of the Eddie Murphy film The Golden Child was about this precise topic where they keep the Golden Child trapped inside of a cage of evil and demonic symbols.

I bring this up because that message was scrawled on one frame of footage:

How “odd” is it that we see these same symbols over and over? It feels like this is a test of sorts by the Illuminati to see how well their symbols are ‘sticking’ in the minds of their clueless followers. Apparently it’s working...

Plus, I hate to say it, but I called this a long time ago with my post on Justin Bieber: the next Illuminati MKULTRA mind control victim analysis (*a different article I’ve taken down from Feb 2015, but here’s an excerpt):

“When theses celebrities are children they go through Dissociative Identity Disorder trauma events that fragment their mind so they can be toyed with by the Illuminati. I go into further detail on this in my book A Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory: The Illuminati, Ancient Aliens, and Pop Culture and SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC where I detail all of rap music’s alter egos and spirit possessions.“

FINAL THOUGHTS IN 2026

There’s much more clarity about what Bieber was subjected to in 2026 than in 2015. For instance, we all saw the video clips of Diddy alluding to keeping a very young 15- year old Bieber for the weekend (the 48 hours with Diddy) and talks of dangling sports cars and such which are more than uncomfortable now.

We also saw him break down in fears of how the industry would treat Billie Eilish in 2020.

He also had his public conversion and embracing of Christianity with baptism at Hillsong church.

And what did Bieber get in exchange for all this?…

Odd publicity stunts like the Roast of Justin Bieber (*this was when he was in a very fragile state and I’d argue that this was NOT the same spirit as what we have with other celebs that volunteer for roasts in good humor).

He was also in the tabloids for breaking the law and even had a video clip of him as a 14-year old using a racial slur. Why did this slur exist and why was it released when it was?… Knowing the state of affairs with various Intelligence agencies using blackmail to keep celebs in line, I think we know where this goes.

It goes to a control system that keeps their prized puppets in line with threats of udder public destruction. They use tactics of blackmail and mental/physical/sexual abuse to create alters and fracture their minds for full control.

I used to think these were theories that COULD be true; but now that I’m reading these Epstein Files and seeing how these psychopaths think, (as well as my 4-part MKULTRA deep dive completed) it’s clear to me that if they can do this type of abuse, they will.

Thanks for reading, please stay subscribed for more updates and articles.

-Isaac

