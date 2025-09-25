After receiving many requests to take a look at the 1998 film “Snake Eyes” I finally watched it and I see why there was much interest in this!

The film demonstrates the principles of synchromysticism with events taking place on film that later manifest into reality.

PLOT SPOILERS!

Name Game

The film is essentially about an attempted assassination on the Secretary of Defense- Charles Kirkland. The similarity of interest here is the name Charles Kirk vs Charles Kirkland and both people being shot in the throat.

The events of the film take place at a boxing match in Atlantic City, NJ. The name of the headline boxer is Lincoln “The Executioner” Tyler- with the interest being the Charlie Kirk assassination being allegedly done by Tyler Robinson. Again- the name synchronicities are of interest.

Stranger yet- the boxing match occurs on September 10th (*some claim that’s a September 19th which is not quite September 10th - but still quite similar).

FUN FACT: The director of Snake Eyes, Brian de Palma, was born on 9/11 (in 1940). 9/11 is a date of massive importance to the occult which could be a part of the psychorituals that occurred on 9/10/2025. Check out my full 9/11 symbolism series from 2021:

https://illuminatiwatcher.com/9-11-conspiracy-theories-part-1-false-flags-pop-culture-predictive-programming/

Ritual Staging

At the beginning of the film there is a news anchor commenting on the weather outside of the big fight and she refers to Hurricane Jezebel. The news producer warns her to rephrase it to “Tropical Storm Jezebel” to keep the public engaged in the event. The sheep must be told what to think and act accordingly.

After the shooting, Nic Cage has to talk to the Naval Commander played by Gary Sinese- we’ll call him Lt. Dan. Lt Dan is freaking out because he wasn’t doing his job and Nic Cage tells him how they have to spin this story to make him look like a hero.

Later on the press is in the arena at the scene of the crime and Nic Cage warns them not to film all the gore because the man who was shot has a family.

There’s a blimp of surveillance with a giant all seeing eye on it watching everything.

A police van shows up on scene and its number is 47 (as in Trump being the 47th president). Take note that this movie was filmed in the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino- one of several failed casinos Trump was operating out of Atlantic City, NJ. 47 is a special number for the occult- going back to the 47th Problem of Euclid and Pythagoras who was the first secret society organizer. We also have the gematria of 4 + 7=11 (and 4+5=9 for President 45 also).

Patsies

The alleged shooter was setup to take the fall as Lt Dan plants a fake manifesto on his persons. The story tells us he was a Palestinian terrorist who was outspoken about the American government making arms deals with Israel.

We later find out that the Lt Dan was working with the shooter directly.

IN CONCLUSION

The film poster says it all: “Believe everything except your eyes“ with Nic Cage showing the inverted triangle hand symbol that we see politicians (and Charlie Kirk) do.

The parallels of this film to the actual events of Charlie Kirk’s assassination are strange to say the least. Some would argue that the magicians of Hollywood have shown us predictive programming to make us accept later staged events. Others could point to the ideas of occult magick operating on a subconscious level with the universe to manifest events into our world.

James Shelby Downard wrote an entire book on this subject with regards to the JFK assassination and the rituals surrounding it. I was able to map that Downard book theories known as “King Kill 33” directly onto the events of September 10th and Charlie Kirk’s assassination so it appears we’ve got more complexities to this puzzle.

If you’re interested in learning more about King Kill 33, I completed a 3 part series into the book and a recent supporters-only episode on my Patreon of the mapping of Downard onto Charlie Kirk:

Free 15 minute preview now up on all podcast feeds: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/charlie-kirk-shooting-king-kill-33-freemasonry-witchcraft-and-occult-rituals-bonus/

Get the full show on my Patreon (as well as that 3-part King Kill 33 series): https://www.patreon.com/posts/charlie-kirk-33-138982542

Thanks for reading! Be sure to subscribe for more articles just like this!

-Isaac

About the Author

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

Follow Isaac on Instagram: @IsaacWeishaupt, Twitter: @IlluminatiEyes, Facebook: @IlluminatiWatcher, or sign up for the free email newsletter! Signed paperbacks available at Gumroad.com/IsaacW!

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.