Have you ever wondered why Rihanna stopped making music ten years ago even though she was at the peak of her game and a top artist? It’s because the music industry wanted her to sell her soul and today I’m going to prove it (or at least attempt to persuade you).

Back in 2016 I analyzed what would become Rihanna’s last music album- abruptly halting a generational run of hit albums for no apparent reason. The truth is that her video series for the ANTI album shows us how she was taken through an initiation ritual of the occult and I believe it holds more weight since her early retirement from the music industry.

I believe she documented her initiation into the Illuminati through an occult ritual and that’s why she’s no longer making music.

We’ll decode ANTI and the hidden ANTI-Diary videos to reveal a step-by-step occult transformation—from Barbados innocence to the crowned goddess of the new Aeon. We’ll break down the Abyss, Choronzon, the blackening of alchemy, the Left-Hand Path, the Qlippoth, and the final crowning ritual.

ANOTHER OPTION: If you don’t want to read; watch my YouTube version which I’ll guide you through the story with images from the videos and this article (*please consider subscribing to my third YouTube channel rebuild and my insane goal of 100K subs by 2027):

Here’s is the 2016 article from my IlluminatiWatcher.com blog archive that has been shuddered due to threats that were lobbed against me.

ANTI: Rihanna’s Occult Initiation into the Illuminati

Today we’re going to review Rihanna’s ANTI album and its esoteric messages hidden within its many “ANTI-Diary” videos. It appears that Rihanna is revealing her steps through the initiation rites of the musicians that seek to take the path of the occult; and we’ll look at her videos to explain why I believe that.

We’ll see the steps it takes for a musician to go from their ordinary life and into the jaws of the music industry. Eventually the musician is given the ‘key’ to enter into the occult knowledge and they proceed through the steps of the alchemical process to become a god in their own right. Along the way they’ll be subjected to blood sacrifices and demonic symbolism. Should the initiate make it through these rituals they’ll be given the golden crown and become a god or goddess.

In this analysis you’ll know that Rihanna has been going through this because she is flat out showing it to us...

Rihanna’s Occult Initiation Ritual

The first thing that comes to mind is the name of the album ANTI. I can already draw parallels to Anti-Christ. Even if that is not the case; it could be the common reference to embracing the dark side of one’s spirit (the anti-body). This shadow version or “dark side” has been featured on American Horror Story: Hotel with the Countess (played by Lady Gaga); and is a common theme for occultists to embrace in order to merge their opposites (which we’ll see later on with the principles of duality and the Boaz/Jachin twin pillars).

The artwork for this album was done by Roy Nachum after Rihanna approached him to do so. She saw Jay-Z’s collection and asked Nachum to assist her; so one must wonder if there wasn’t influence by Jay-Z to pursue this (Jay-Z is the one who signed her and allegedly is some form of handler). On the album front and back cover we see an image of Rihanna as a child with a golden crown upon her head. We’ll cover this later; but I can already draw conclusions that we’re looking at the representation of Aleister Crowley’s “crowned and conquering child” of the Aeon of Horus.

Crowley is worshiped by many occultists for his revelations and ground breaking work in ritual magick. His life was devoted to ushering in a new age of mankind called the Aeon of Horus in which the child is the new form of god. He called this the "crowned and conquering child" and we see that depicted in her ANTI-Diary videos. Rihanna is assisting Crowley in pushing mankind's evolution into this new age that Crowley fought so hard for. He believed that he would be the one to usher in the end of Christianity with this new time period, and rock bands like the Beatles, Doors, and Led Zeppelin all contributed to his influence in pop culture by placing him on their album artwork as well. Rihanna's ANTI is one more to add to the collection- only in a veiled sense.

DigitalSpy has Rihanna’s explanation for the crown which I feel the need to provide in case you want to believe the “official story”:

“There’s so many things in life that you want to achieve. When you get to the point where you’re achieving your dreams, you don’t see the success anymore and you don’t know when to stop. It makes you blind. The crown is a metaphor to appreciate small things in life. The balloon is lighter than air and is a metaphor for escaping reality.”

(*2026 UPDATE: I believe this symbolism of the red balloon represents the loss of childhood innocence as well as “escaping reality” which means dissociating. This is very similar to what we explored in the Wizard of Oz symbolism and MKULTRA Deep Dive series with Dorothy going “over the rainbow” to dissociate, through a hot-air BALLOON mind you.

After we review the videos you’ll see that Crowley’s new age of man and the crowned child is truly what is at play here.

The album was first released on TIDAL- which is a music streaming service that I’ve covered more in-depth in the past for its associations with the Age of Aquarius. Again; we’re talking about the ushering in a new age of mankind and the Illuminati’s pursuit of the evolution of consciousness.

At an album pre-release party there were red balloons placed on top of the black and white checkered floor.

This is a symbol of the blood sacrifice I talked about in SACRIFICE: MAGIC BEHIND THE MIC.

This essential step in the initiation process is what it takes to reach the top of the initiation ritual ladder. We see the red balloons of death in Stephen King's It as Pennywise holds them to scare the children; and at Rihanna's party they're placed above the Freemason "Moses Pavement" to symbolize the importance of black and white duality.

Finally; in 2015 Drake depicted her as the antichrist when he placed her image with the numbers 666; as if to warn us of this upcoming event...

ANTI-Diary Videos

I’d like to make a brief note here; I first watched the eight videos that coincided with the Rihanna ANTI Diary series and it didn’t seem too obvious that we were witnessing her occult transformation. However, after watching the unlockable SAMSUNG videos that have extra footage; it became quite clear that we were seeing a dark ritual...

ANTI-Diary video R1-Bedroom

Rihanna’s journey begins here in her Barbados bedroom. You can see that she is shown the golden crown to pursue (which was Jay-Z who found and signed her).

To emphasize the point more clearly; we read in her diary that there's "gold" in her voice. It is signed by 'X' signifying the unknown. Who is this 'X'? Is it Jay-Z? Is it the cosmos? The universe conspiring to help her on her path; a la Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist and Crowley's "True Will?"...

Rihanna is showing her fans the way through initiation and telling them she is the key holder:

We see the first appearance of her guiding spirit- the “crowned and conquering child”.

ANTI Diary R2- The Studio

The second diary entry is fairly straight forward. In it we see Rihanna entering the studio to record her albums and start to get a taste of power. We see the colors of black and white yet again on the hair of the guardians to the studio- which will later be revealed as the twin pillars of Boaz and Jachin.

The crowned and conquering child is inside of the glass cube of the sound studio- beginning her entrapment in the Illuminati's matrix.

ANTI Diary R3- Closet

The third video is where things begin to delve deeper into the occult belief system. She calls this the “Closet” and speaks of entering into the “Void.” This void could easily be the Abyss that Aleister Crowley and Austin Osmon Spare attempted passage. Supposedly there is a demon that exists within that one must overcome in order to make it past (Crowley called it Choronzon, HP Lovecraft called it Chtulu).

We see Rihanna enter the room in her white garments; symbolizing the purity that will soon fade away.

You'll notice the room is black and white; again representing the duality of man's conscious. There is a light side and a dark side (just like in Star Wars). Across the room lies the black veil that she must pierce. In her way is the demon of the Abyss (Choronzon or Chtulu).

Rihanna must have the courage to face this demonic entity before she is granted permission to pass. Edward Kelly and John Dee (fathers of Enochian magic) first wrote of this entity, and Crowley further elaborated on it when he instructed his initiates that they must confront Chornozon in order to destroy their ego and achieve enlightenment.

Choronzon confirms that Rihanna has been given the proper key to enlightenment (only those that are deemed worthy and ready to enter into the initiation rituals are allowed to pass).

On the other side of the blackened veil we see her guardian angel trying to lure her through.

Rihanna obliges as she pursues her 'Personal Legend'. She grabs the hand and successfully 'pierces the veil.' This concept is seen time and time again from films such as Stargate and with CERN's attempt to blow open a portal to another dimension to allow a passage into another dimension.

After Rihanna passes through Choronzon and the dark veil she recognizes her new form- that of the enlightened alchemist. In alchemy there is a process every practitioner must go through that transitions through different phases in order to convey the occult teachings. It starts out with the "blackening" in which the initiate takes their first step.

This blackening has been depicted by many celebrities that have allegedly gone through similar metamorphisis:

Rose McGowan as the Black Bird

Miley Cyrus as the Black Bird

Lady Gaga as the Black Bird

So it seems that Rihanna is the latest to depict herself as the blackened initiate of alchemy. In doing so she realizes her shadow side- the dark version of Rihanna. We see this in this chapter of the ANTI-Diary when it says she is to REVEAL the "stranger lies within."

Another extra image found in the hidden footage is that of a paper that has the tale of Rihanna. A beautiful girl with long dark hair that "stepped into the void" with her eyes shining and had an "incredible transformation."

ANTI Diary R4- Tattoo Parlar

The fourth chapter picks up with the darker path one must take into this process. We see a man with a large demonic tattoo on his back that appears to be the archetype of the horned demon-god Moloch (aka Satan or Baphomet). Again, this image is only found on the app’s bonus features.

The newly blackened Rihanna mounts this man and gives him a tattoo on his forehead...

...which allegedly is "ANTI" spelled backwards as "ITNA"; applying the principle of inversion commonly used by satanists. Some people claim that satanists and Aleister Crowley called this the 'Law of Reversal' because inversion is of much importance to them (e.g. inverted crosses). In practical magic this encapsulates the theory that magic can be done and 'undone' since the universe is only bending towards the practitioner's will temporarily.

In this scene we see the tattooed man reaching out for salvation from the crowned and conquering child (*also note the serpent and sword tattoo on his stomach).

In the hidden footage we see Rihanna selling us on the idea of symbolism. She says to "Wear the mark of rebellion" which is an obvious predictive programming of future events to wear this Mark of the Beast that the tattooed man has on his forehead.

In the bonus we also see a story...

...that turns out to be the crowned child god's journey to obtain the "key of enlightenment."

ANTI Diary R5- Shell

The fifth room is the “Shell.” This is another play on the theme of having a shadow side to everything. Good and evil resides in everything- as does it the Kabbalah Tree of Life. The Tree of Life consists of ten sephirot and there is also a shadow Tree of Life with ten “evil” sephirot. This evil side of the Tree of Life is referred to as the “Qlippoth” and these evil forces are translated as “shells” of the good side of the Tree of Life.

Rihanna is in a bathtub of water that represents the journey into another dimension; which I describe in further detail in a post on the symbolism of water and the bathtub. This denotes a place where one can attempt to purify themselves or even cross over into this other dimension. In The Complete Guide to Wicca and Witchcraft, 3rd ed., the concept of a cleansing bath ritual is discussed. They say that the bath helps prepare the subconscious mind for ritual. It “signals” the subconscious mind to get to work. This coincides with everything we’ve learned thus far. Symbols get projected out into the ether and speak to our subconscious for the mass consumption, and then rituals are used to trigger the subconscious mind to “get to work.”

We see Rihanna looking at the Qlippoth evil that lurks on the other side of the walls...

In the bonus footage we see the crowned child god approaching the bath with a cube which turns out to be a music box. The cube represents the Gnostic idea that the world is actually an evil place that God created to entrap us. Obviously this is a heretical idea, but they think that Lucifer was the one who actually tried to help us escape this cube-trap.

We find inside of this cube music box her childhood home in Barbados- implying that she was once trapped in this material realm but is freeing herself with the help of Lucifer.

*If you like reading all this pop culture symbolism- please consider subscribing (sign up for the free version- I’m not charging premium on Substack as of this writing, someday if I commit to writing more if there’s interest I’ll consider a premium experience):

ANTI Diary R6- Gallery

In the “Gallery” we find Rihanna entering into the mystical place through the twin pillars of Boaz and Jachin. In the beginning we find her claiming to plunge into the darkness (the Abyss) where her power multiplies.

In the bonus footage we see the men in strange positions. Notice the one with the All Seeing Eye the man with the white hair shows us.

When the camera pans around the room you can see the twin pillars (it's reflected in the two angled mirrors). These are the Boaz and Jachin pillars I've spoken of countless times. It's symbolizes the entrance to a place of mystery and intrigue where the initiate learns the ways of the occult.

The crowned child god is responsible for awakening the masses. This is what Rihanna believes her journey is intended to do. Her True Will is to instill this belief system upon millions of unsuspecting fans.

The followers awaken and watch as Rihanna ascends through the ranks.

The crowned child conveys the Illuminati Vow of Silence; a symbol used to convey that she will keep the secrets to herself, even though millions are following (*recall that only Rihanna was granted the key to enlightenment because not everyone is worthy, although they are welcome to fall into the same pit).

We see more of the same ideas in the bonus footage- symbols are the "mark of rebellion" that people are encouraged to partake in. Rebelling from authority (e.g. organized religion) is the key to the Illuminati evolution of consciousness and symbols speak to our subconscious in order to influence this.

Rihanna is the enlightened one and the illumination of Lucifer is shown here. Lucifer is known as the torch bearer- much like the Statue of Liberty is the incarnation of Semiramis. The goddess is capable of carrying the torch and enlightening the masses- as does Rihanna here.

ANTI Diary R7- Office

Things get very interesting when Rihanna enters the “Office.” The statement here is that money is not the ultimate goal of certain initiates after they achieve fame and fortune. They eventually know there is a higher purpose (which Rihanna seeks to fulfill here). We see that reflected in the opening message as well.

When Rihanna enters, the guide points her to the left- down the "left hand path." This is the path all satanists take. "Sheep on the right and goats to the left" is how this is conveyed, and it couldn't be anymore telling with the horned deities right on her desk.

Rihanna takes the left hand path but we first see the Egyptian bust behind her. The ancient Egyptian mystery schools were believed to be where the ancient sorcerers of Atlantis bestowed their knowledge after the collapse of their advanced civilization.

Rihanna approaches the golden door that blocks the left hand path...

...and inside we see the handlers of the Illuminati. These represent the wealthy elite who cash in on the artists and their albums. We see them counting dollars and in the bonus footage one of them even dies doing so; only to be replaced by another man in waiting.

Rihanna's crowned child god approaches her in front of the desk with the horned deity on it...

...and she accepts this gracious gift. She finds that there is something more valuable than the money she has from the album sales; and that is the enlightenment she has received from this occult ritual process.

Rihanna ventures back into the darkness with her crowning as she enters into the final stage.

ANTI Diary R8- Bedroom

In this final chapter we see the revelation that the beginning is the end and the end is the beginning. In a very Alice in Wonderland-esque occult ritual; Rihanna has been guided through the various principles of the occult and has found her way back to the beginning.

Rihanna and her newly acquired crown inserts her key to this final doorway...

...only to find her Barbados home with the children inside. She lies down with them in comfortable silence as they're surrounded by a room filled with sand (we'll find out why that is soon).

She smiles and gazes up in the sky and sees the moon lighting up the cosmos- suggesting the symbolism of the moon goddess.

Conclusion: The Outcome of Rihanna’s Occult Path

So what is the purpose of this entire film sequence? Is it nonsense? Absolutely not. If you followed along you can see that there is an overwhelming amount of evidence to support this kind of idea that it is an occult ritual and Rihanna is the initiate being led down this path.

The confrontation with Choronzon and Rihanna’s subsequent entrance into the dark veil is the key to proving the allegations made here, so follow along as we elaborate a bit more on this theme. We have to delve a bit into Aleister Crowley’s writings to understand what is going on here.

In The Confessions of Aleister Crowley he speaks of the confrontation with Choronzon (who Rihanna approaches in R3- Closet:

“The name of the Dweller in the Abyss is Choronzon, but he is not really an individual. The Abyss is empty of being; it is filled with all possible forms, each equally inane, each therefore evil in the only true sense of the word—that is, meaningless but malignant, in so far as it craves to become real. These forms swirl senselessly into haphazard heaps like dust devils, and each such chance aggregation asserts itself to be an individual and shrieks, “I am I!” though aware all the time that its elements have no true bond; so that the slightest disturbance dissipates the delusion just as a horseman, meeting a dust devil, brings it in showers of sand to the earth.”

Could it be that the 'showers of sand' Crowley speaks of are what we see in the final episode called R8- Bedroom?

In fact, Rihanna gazes at the moon- suggesting she is some form of the moon goddess, which associates with the left eye or the moon eye. This final scene is important in that it shows success in the ultimate goal of the initiate's path- becoming a god.

In Kabbalah the sephirot known as Binah is referred to as the 'left eye' on the Tree of Life (it is also represented by the color of black which we see during the Rihanna-blackening alchemy). Strangely enough, we read in The Confessions ofAleister Crowley about Binah:

We may now consider further what is meant by Neschamah. It is the human faculty corresponding to the idea Binah, Understanding; which is that aspect of the divine consciousness which corresponds to the Female Idea. It receives, formulates and transmits the pure divine consciousness, which is represented by a triangle (for the Trinity) whose apex is the essence of the true self.

So it seems that Rihanna has found the “essence of the true self” when she ends at the beginning. She finds her inner child and fulfills her ‘True Will’ and ‘Personal Legend’ of Aleister Crowley and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist. The alchemical process takes form as she traverses the occult initiations and traverses the rituals of the Illuminati in order to realize her true self’s essence.

Want more?…

I’ve got a video for the OccultSymbolism YouTube channel in which you’ll see more images and hear some important audio clips (*subscribe while you’re there- I’ve got an ostentatious goal of for 100K subs by 2027).

For example, in R2- The Studio you’ll hear a vital part of the equation:

“My voice is my power. My mark will be permanent. The transformation is coming, and there is strength in numbers.”

Other referenced podcast episodes to check out:

Wizard of Oz Esoteric Analysis: L. Frank Baum, Theosophy, Occultism & Cast Tragedies PART 1! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/wizard-of-oz-esoteric-analysis-l-frank-baum-theosophy-occultism-cast-tragedies-part-1/

MKULTRA Pt 1: CIA’s Mind Control Program, Pop Culture Examples & David McGowan’s Programmed to Kill! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/mkultra-pt-1-cias-mind-control-program-pop-culture-examples-david-mcgowans-programmed-to-kill/

About the Author

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

Follow Isaac on Instagram: @IsaacWeishaupt, Twitter: @IlluminatiEyes, Facebook: @IlluminatiWatcher, or sign up for the free email newsletter! Signed paperbacks available at OccultSymbolism.com!

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW