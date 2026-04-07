Today we’re looking at the ritual of Offset being shot in Hollywood which I’ll demonstrate the satanic ritual shown to us through his “Bodies” music video which will tie into the murder sacrifice of his friend Takeoff from 2022. We’ll explore the blatant symbolism of Saturn, Satan and sacrifices that ties a direct line to Takeoff’s murder and even the Artemis moon mission!

Migos’ rapper Offset was hospitalized after being shot on April 4th, 2026 outside of the Seminole Hard Rock casino in Hollywood, Florida. The entire incident reeks of Illuminati symbolism for sacrifice rituals…

*I HIGHLY recommend you watch my video of this topic- it has much more detail and way more images of what I’m talking about (please subscribe to my YouTube and help me achieve my goal of 100K subs!!):

Like any other event in the pop culture zeitgeist, we have to consider this a distraction or result of a ritual to harness energy and attention.

The location of a ritual is important so I find it curious that this would occur in “Hollywood.” The holly wood is what magical wands are made from because it’s believe the tree or bush of holly contains magical properties.

Something curious that stood out to me was a recent video of Offset’s that shows us what I believe to be the ritual utilized for Offset’s attempted ascent to become a god through satanic forces…

Bodies video analysis

His music video from 2025 called “Bodies” starts out with Offset falling from the skies:

This is symbolism of the fallen angels aka the Watchers, which connects into the concepts of the Nephilim bloodlines that embrace occult practices and is believed to be part of the bloodline of Cain which these Illuminati bloodlines allegedly claim to be genetic descendants, hence the superiority complexes and divine right to rule.

We get a shot of what this entire ritual is about- scapegoat blood sacrifices in order to ascend Offset to the position of king or false god. The common trait of these occultists is the pursuit of immortality or becoming a god.

Offset shows us the Vow of Silence aka the Sign of Harpocrates- a symbol utilized to indicate the initiate will not divulge the secrets of the Order. The result of violating this oath is death- as is indicated in the Freemason and LDS Temple rituals.

In the video we will also see rapper JID do the same gesture.

Offset is shown with the black goat- symbolic of the Devil.

We talked about the goat used in ritual in the 2021 Hocus Pocus film analysis. I had purchased a book that was used in the film (you’d have to do frame by frame screenshots to confirm it- which I did) and the ritual they are using the film was based off a real satanic ritual that uses a goat as the devil. The goat would have phallus statues near it and female witches to symbolize the brides of Satan.

We also see in the video Offset directing females down the red carpet as well as a choir singing; the primary colors involved here are red, black and white which is the colors of Saturn.

The ceremony required denying God and sacrificing to the goat. The end of the ceremony is kissing the culo of that goat- the Osculum Obscoenum like the Knights Templar. During the ceremony they’d eat people and dance naked with blindfolds. The witches would simulate procreation with the goat while reaching climax they’d declare a latin grimoire “Ofano, Oblamo, Osperho” etc. (*which was the text found in Hocus Pocus that I used to track down the actual ritual).

Listen to the full episode for more findings and details: Hocus Pocus Film Analysis! Disneys Sex Magick Satanic Adrenochrome Witchcraft Ritual! https://www.illuminatiwatcher.com/hocus-pocus-film-analysis-disneys-sex-magick-satanic-adrenochrome-witchcraft-ritual

This is also possibly showing us the concept of the scapegoat sacrifice, referenced by James Shelby Downard in his King Kill 33 book, something we covered in a 3-part series on my Patreon feed in 2025:

BONUS: JFK Conspiracy, James Shelby Downard, Sex Magick & Occult Rituals- King Kill 33 Book Club Pt 1 https://illuminatiwatcher.com/bonus-jfk-conspiracy-james-shelby-downard-sex-magick-occult-rituals-king-kill-33-book-club-pt-1/

Offset is shown in the stance as if shooting somebody, which is quite foretelling given what happened.

We see that red carpet extends to the end of a mountain cliff where the baptized followers dressed in all white leap to their death for their new god Offset.

We see the giant grim reaper- symbolism of Saturn who demands those sacrifices- we will discuss this in the deep dive but it’s described in Arthur Moros Cult of the Black Cube text about how this cult exists to this day and does sacrifices to it. Saturn was also featured in Manly P Hall’s Secret Teachings of All Ages text, described with a connection to the GOAT!

“Pan was a composite creature, the upper part–with the exception of his horns–being human, and the lower part in the form of a goat. (...) The pipes of Pan signify the natural harmony of the spheres, and the god himself is a symbol of Saturn because this planet is enthroned in Capricorn, whose emblem is a goat”

IN CONCLUSION: Takeoff’s Part 2?…

Offset showing us himself going through a ritual of Satan, Saturn and sacrifices shows us the dark forces he could be messing with.

It’s also possible that his handlers are forcing him into this and he is unaware.

I couldn’t help but be reminded of the ritualistic style murder of his Migos rap group partner Takeoff. I covered this back in November 2022 because he died during the Samhain blood sacrifice period in Houston (*after Travis Scott’s concert tragedy/ritual) which I connected into several occult theories. He was wearing a chain that had some planets on it- Earth, Mars and Saturn. He also had posted to his Instagram a clip of Playboi Carti’s track “Stop Breathing” as his last post. His last music video “Messy” depicts him with the grim reaper.

The theory ties into J. Prince Jr, Drake, XXXTentacion and all kinds of dark territories. Something else curious to bring up- Takeoff was shot in Houston which is where the NASA Mission Control Center is popularized from the Apollo moon landing aka Freemason ritual of a SATURN rocket penetrating the moon goddess, which was happening with its twin sister Artemis energy on the same day Offset got shot.

Takeoff Death Theories: Symbolism Sacrifice Magick and NASA\s Pagan Gods https://www.illuminatiwatcher.com/takeoff-death-theories-symbolism-sacrifice-magick-and-nasas-pagan-gods

Regardless of what happened, I’m glad Offset is apparently okay, I was a big Migos fan, but it’s always good to know what the hidden meanings and symbolism is of the art we consume, which is one of the motivations for why I do this research.

Other resources for you:

If you’re confused and want to start your journey of understanding how all these pieces fit together, get my first book FOR FREE at IlluminatiWatcher.com and you can start your journey into understanding why all of this is happening. Free book: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/3-books-5/

My second book covers the specific realm of hip hop and the Illuminati- particularly the sacrifice rituals. Sacrifice: Magic Behind the Mic- https://illuminatiwatcher.com/sacrifice-magic-behind-mic-illuminati-hip-hop/

Takeoff Death Theories: Symbolism Sacrifice Magick and NASA\s Pagan Gods https://www.illuminatiwatcher.com/takeoff-death-theories-symbolism-sacrifice-magick-and-nasas-pagan-gods

BONUS: JFK Conspiracy, James Shelby Downard, Sex Magick & Occult Rituals- King Kill 33 Book Club Pt 1 https://illuminatiwatcher.com/bonus-jfk-conspiracy-james-shelby-downard-sex-magick-occult-rituals-king-kill-33-book-club-pt-1/

Listen to the full episode for more findings and details: Hocus Pocus Film Analysis! Disneys Sex Magick Satanic Adrenochrome Witchcraft Ritual! https://www.illuminatiwatcher.com/hocus-pocus-film-analysis-disneys-sex-magick-satanic-adrenochrome-witchcraft-ritual

About the Author

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

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