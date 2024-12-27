Kim Kardashian’s “Santa Baby” music video splashed an incredible amount of controversy when it released on December 23, 2024. Today I’ll discuss the origins of this song and the original singer Eartha Kitt’s raging against the machine that led to her blacklisting and a full CIA dossier! Then we’ll look at Kim Kardashian’s music video with an explanation of occult symbolism of inversion, Saturnalia and the secret Gnostic messaging about a false god!

Origins: Eartha Kitt, Orson Welles, Faust & CIA Influence

The song “Santa Baby” is about a woman who wants all these lavish gifts but what she really wants is to have sex with Santa Claus (*implied). There’s lots of controversy on this track because it was released in 1953- a much different time in America.

The singer of the original version was a woman named Eartha Kitt. She was quite the bombshell in the 50s, including a role as Catwoman in the Batman TV show.

Eartha got her start in 1950 through Orson Welles in a production of Dr Faustus (the story about Faustus making the Faustian bargain with a demon Mephistophilis by using magick).

I’ve referenced the Faustian bargain many times over the years because celebrities have professed they’ve actually gone through this process. I’ve published podcasts discussing and citing the celebrities own admissions: Roseanne Barr, Matthew Perry and Dave Grohl to name a few.

The Dr Faustus production describes it as so:

“Think'st thou that I who saw the face of God

And tasted the eternal joy of heaven

Am not tormented with ten thousand hells

In being deprived of everlasting bliss?

O Faustus, leave these frivolous demands

Which strikes a terror to my fainting soul”

*As a side note- this reminds me of Twin Peaks when Mike/Phillip removes his arm after seeing the face of god and being “purified” which fits into the scope of the massive occult symbolism of the Twin Peaks universe.

Orson Welles was the guy who performed the HG Wells “War of the Worlds” on the radio and allegedly caused mass hysteria (although that seems to have been an overhyped urban legend). Welles also directed Citizen Kane and he starred in the 1972 film Necromancy which also starred Michael Ontkean (Twin Peaks’ Sheriff Truman). Necromancy is a movie about magick and grimoires which fits into the main tenets of western esotericism. Also- it’s alleged that Eartha Kitt had a fling with Orson Welles; but she denied that.

Eartha Kitt had a situation in 1968 during a white house luncheon when she told Ladybird Johnson where the bear shits on the Vietnam War:

“You send the best of this country off to be shot and maimed. They rebel in the street… They don’t want to go to school because they’re going to be snatched off from their mothers to be shot in Vietnam.”

After Kitt’s lengthy and impassioned speech, according to the Times, Lady Bird Johnson began to cry, “her voice trembling and her eyes welling with tears.”

The response was from Ladybird’s husband- President Lyndon B Johnson; was to have the CIA ruin her career.

From VICE https://www.vice.com/en/article/the-enduring-legacy-of-eartha-kitt-a-subversive-icon-targeted-by-the-cia/:

“According to Kitt’s autobiography, after the luncheon, the White House did not arrange a car for her, even though she’d had one on the way there. She had to catch a cab to her hotel; on the radio, en route, she found that reporters were already dissecting what had happened. The dominant narrative, she recalled, was simply “Eartha Kitt made Mrs. Johnson cry.” (According to social identities researcher Sarah J. Jackson, at least a third of the news stories on this incident painted Kitt as the antagonist, an “attacker” of the First Lady, with one news source even describing her as “shrill.”) The repercussions were massive. Within days, according to a 1975 report from the New York Times, the CIA had compiled a dossier of secondhand gossip about Kitt at the request of President Johnson himself, based on data the organization had been collecting since 1956. The CIA report alleged that Kitt’s “escapades overseas and her loose morals were said to be the talk of Paris.” It also accused her of having “a very nasty disposition” and “a vile tongue,” and of behaving like “spoiled child.” Most infamously of all, it reportedly referred to her as “a sadistic nymphomaniac,” an epithet she would then carry in most articles written about her for the rest of her life. (“What has that got to with the CIA if I was?” she quipped dismissively in an interview years later.). … Kitt’s work “was very little or none at all” following the White House luncheon, but she had no idea why until she learned of the CIA dossier from a New York Times reporter six years later. In a 1995 interview, she claimed that the dossier contained specific instructions to defame her in the United States “so that I would be not seen, and therefore I’m out of work.” And it seemed to have worked: Nightclubs and other venues were not asking her to return for the same engagements, she said, and WME “lost her contract.” As a result, she was forced to perform mostly in Europe, touring bars across the continent. Later in life, Kitt would have a major comeback, returning to Broadway, starring in films, and receiving Tony and Grammy nominations. She would even be invited back to the White House by President Jimmy Carter. But her career was never the same after the luncheon in 1968”

LadyBird’s own diary she said she was simply taken aback by Eartha’s statement- but she hadn’t been crying as the media and CIA led people to believe.

Eartha Kitt would continue to be a sex symbol and she never changed her stance on equal rights- she stood on business until her passing in 2008.

Symbolism in Kim Kardashian’s 2024 “Santa Baby”

Kim Kardashian joins a long line of performer to cover this song. This incudes: Madonna (*obvs the best version, but don’t ask Eartha Kitt about that because she had major beef with Madonna), Cher, Taylor Swift, Areola Grande, Gwen Stefani, Kylie Minogue and now Kim K.

The video was released on December 23rd- which is the final day of the ancient Roman pagan holiday of Saturnalia which takes place over the winter solstice Dec 17-23. We’ll come back to this pagan holiday in the conclusion.

The video was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen- an artist and model with all kinds of avant garde works that fit the vision of Kim’s “Santa Baby” music video, which Rolling Stone’s Emily Zemler described as “David Lynch directing a Skims commercial.”

Nadia Lee Cohen’s book “Hello My Name Is” is about 33 personas:

“Nadia collected the name badges of 33 unknown individuals. She created personas for them, visualised them and ultimately transformed herself into them.”

33 is an occult number used in the speculative Scottish Rite of Freemasonry as the number of steps in initiation. It is also the number of vertebrae in the spine which is used in the occult science of unlocking the kundalini spirit by opening up the chakras up the spine.

So what do we find in the music video that is drumming up so much controversy?…

We basically see Kim K crawling around a dirty house party with a variety of odd characters and situations occurring. She’s wearing the Skims underwear and appears to be crawling in a seductive manner- so there’s an overt sexual tone here that’s hard to miss.

We also see several rich business guys, lots of money being tossed around in the home and Elves that look more like demons than the common Christmas elves (*again- we’ll cover in the conclusion).

Take notice to the clock in the house:

If you look closely; it’s not a clock because it doesn’t have arms to read the time. Instead, I propose this is a zodiac sign; the astrological cross with the circle- the pagan version of Christmas.

This leads us to the other most obvious reference in this video: Christian iconography.

Donkey (because Christ rode into Jerusalem on a donkey):

Virgin Mary with a donkey:

Nativity scene (plastic):

Christ looking in fridge with crown of thorns:

Nun lying on ground in a stigmata/cross fashion:

Catholic rosaries with money all over the nun:

What’s the purpose of this Christian iconography for a sexual type song during Christmas? I have some theories but let’s get through the symbolism of the video…

We see a football player with the number 44:

It was Kim’s 44th bday recently in October and the music video is 4:44 in length. All of these numbers are done with a purpose- it’s a form of gematria or sacred numbering; another occult practice. In fact, the original Eartha Kitt track is 3:22 in length and the number 322 is used by the Yale Skull and Bones secret society as a reference to man becoming god (Genesis 3:22 speaks about this).

We also see a reference to The Shining with two men in a room with a reindeer (in The Shining we see the same scene but it’s with a bear):

Finally, the video ends as Kim K crawls towards Santa Claus who is filming her. Santa puts the camcorder down and it’s revealed to be none other than MacCauley Culkin.

MacCauley is a curious person- his dad was apparently quite abusive and horrible but MacCauley was able to reach fame with his role on Home Alone. He was friends with Michael Jackson when he was a boy- allegedly claiming that he slept in MJ’s bed but asserts nothing sexual ever happened. He would date Mila Kunis for a short period- she’s got her controversies being married to Ashton Kutcher and defending rapist Danny Masterson. MacCauley is also friends with Seth Green who is allegedly part of a dark circle that the late Isaac Kappy claimed were participating in the things that we keep hearing about (you know what I’m talking about). MacCauley was also part of a band called “Pizza Underground” which uncomfortably connects us into the other allegations of pizza with this same unspoken topic…

IN CONCLUSION: Gnostic Saturnalia

Sifting through all of this symbolism leads me to believe what we’re seeing is a very Saturnalia pagan Christmas- just like my Christmas symbolism research and podcasts have talked about.

The elves are clearly demonic in appearance, which fits into the ancient celebrations during winter Yule. Elves were originally demonic and ugly creatures that could perform magick for good or bad. They were also referred to as hell-devils, or orcs at one time. Pentagrams were drawn in order to keep evil elves away from the Scandinavian people. During the late 1500’s elves became synonymous with fairies, eventually to become what we know of today.

That Zodiac clock is also referring us to the Saturnalia pagan celebrations.

December’s Saturnalia and winter solstice pagan operations are centered around the location of the sun- at its lowest altitude before beginning its ascent back up (it’s the shortest day of light for us in the Northern Hemisphere). Dec 17-23 was the dates for the pagan celebration known as Saturnalia; centered around the winter solstice of Dec 20th (definitely not Dec 25th). The celebration was that the sacrifices made on Samhain were accepted and the sun god would re-rise to power again. Its claimed that the Zodiac with the cross symbol and the sun at center is same story of Jesus Christ- the death of the sun god, but if you dig into that claim- it doesn’t fully hold up.

There are lots of claims that the Christian church just simply assimilated pagans into Christianity by continuing the Dec 25th festivals (which is sometimes accepted as true- even by Christians, sometimes Christians will say the pagans started THEIR parties AFTER Christmas was established on Dec 25).

In Orthodoxy we celebrate the Annunciation of the Theotokos or the conception of Christ on March 25th- and adding nine months leads us to the birth of Christ on Dec 25th. However, in Orthodoxy, Jan 7th is also celebrated as Christ’s birth because it’s based on the Julian calendar which is 13 days behind Gregorian calendar so Dec 25th plus 13 days is Jan 7. What a mess!

You’ll even see on the documentary Zeitgeist and horror film Heretic these claims of plagiarism by the Christians.

Zeitgeist portrayed this with Krishna, Mithras, Dionysus, etc.; saying the death and resurrection myth is just a rehashed version of pagan beliefs. The narrator rattles off the attributes that Jesus Christ had in common with so many pagan gods- being born of a virgin, having 12 disciples, being carpenters born on Dec 25th, resurrected on third day, known as a lamb, etc.

None of this is true and Zeitgeist is a Gnostic deception.

Zeitgeist presents Jesus Christ as a gnostic myth and suggests it’s all based on astrology; just like all these pagan gods. It’s faulty logic inspired by The Golden Bough- James George Frazer’s book of comparative religious studies which lots of anthropology scholars say is discredited and fraudulent.

Gnosticism is an inversion of Christianity- it was shut down in the early church days as a heresy because it suggests the Christ is a false god and the real god is out there beyond the Pleroma. They have an inverted world view- satanic in that what’s good is bad and what’s bad is good.

Steven Bancarz has a great video breakdown called “Zeitgeist Debunked” which lays out all the false claims of Zeitgeist and all the pagan gods it claims are predecessors of Christ (Mithras, Dionysus, Horus, etc).

Mithras talks nothing of a virgin birth- he was born from a rock (metaphorically), had no mother, no virgin birth, never crucified, never died, no burial, no resurrection- was taken to heaven to ride the chariot of the sun.

Dionysus was born from Zeus having sex with Semele (in Hesiod’s Theogony). Dionysius was torn into pieces, but then reassembled to ascend to heaven (and was written in 248AD). It’s a post-Christ resurrection story. The pagans stole the Christ story here.

Horus had no virgin birth mythology. Horus birth came about after Isis had sex with Osiris after he was murdered by Set and broke into 13 pieces. He was reassembled magically with the help of Thoth (all but the golden phallus). She magically had sex with Osiris and birthed Horus. Horus was not crucified and there’s no mention of him even dying, thus definitely not resurrecting.

So is Kim K illuminate confirm?…

Kind of!

Are there symbols and messaging of gnostic elements?…

Yes- but these are all my interpretations of the video directed by an artist who might embrace such symbolism. I can’t know if Kim K knows about the symbolism or its meaning so I’d hate to make the jump straight to saying she worships the Devil. Maybe she has those Christian elements in there because she loves Christ! (*I doubt that). It’s hard to know what’s going on in these celebrity and artists’ minds.

One thing I do know is that she wanted controversy so we’d all talk about it, stream the video and keep her name in the pop culture world, which is exactly what’s happened.

