Jordan Peele is well known for placing symbolism into his films like Get Out, Us and NOPE. I did a full analysis on NOPE and I firmly believe Peele is on his way of cementing his place with the greats of film symbolism like Stanley Kubrick and David Lynch.

When I saw Peele had a new film dropping in September called HIM; I had to go full tin-foil and watch the trailer frame by frame and here’s what I found…

Goat with the Bobs

The script for this film was called GOAT (in reference to the sportsballing term of “Greatest of All Time”). The trailer seems to indicate that it’s a focus of the film, with fans dressing with horns:

…and a field walk out prop that appears to have horns:

…amongst other horned imagery:

My instincts go to the most iconic goat in the world of the Occult and that’s the one with the bobs:

The Baphomet was incorporated by the Church of Satan as the “Word of the Gnostics” which give it the satanic reputation; but it goes back further to magician Eliphas Levi who first drew up this entity as the Goat of Mendes. Supposedly it goes back even FURTHER to the Knights Templar who were allegedly doing heretical acts such as spitting on the Cross and doing various male-booty games while worshipping the Baphomet which is sometimes believed to be the head of John the Baptist or a reference to the ‘seat of intellect.’

Joseph von Hammer Purgstall confirmed that the Knights Templar worshipped Baphomet after they learned the gnostic mystery religion from the Middle East Assassins which gives it the connection into spirituality that we’ll see more of in this film.

Christianity

The plot seems to be around a football team called the San Antonio Saviors which is the first tip off about the Christian elements. The other obvious Christian reference is the repeated use of the most important symbol in all of Christianity; the Cross:

We also see the tattoo that says FAITH:

…as well as a recreation of the Last Supper:

666

On the other side of that spiritual coin is the Satan. We see his most important symbol; 666 (stick with me on this one).

The first 6 is when a tape measure clearly shows us the number 6:

The second one occurs when Marlon Wayans turns up the speed to 60:

The third one (if you’re willing to stick with me); is when we see this thermostat that says 203 which could be interpreted by weirdos like us as 2x3=6 (*it’s on the far right edge):

Duality

The duality of good and evil, Christianity and Satanism, or light and dark is a key tenet to occult belief systems. Another area we see this in the trailer is how we have the rookie being groomed by the veteran. We even see the jerseys that have the number 10 facing each other as a reflection of one another:

The number 10 is symbolism for completion (*thank you David Lynch and Twin Peaks for that one).

There’s also multiple sets of twins just twinning about; including one with a woman that appears to be a Scarlet Woman of sorts:

All Seeing Eye

Of course we’d have the most common symbol in all of occultism! The all seeing eye represents the enlightenment or awakening of a character into the ways of the occult. Presumably our main character is going on a journey…

Vow of Silence

The main character’s journey is to be initiated into the darkness of the occult which requires him to adhere to the Vow of Silence or Sign of Harpocrates:

Alchemical Journey

We know there is a ritual initiation of sorts here because we see the protagonist placed inside of a symbol that is known in alchemy as the Philosopher’s Stone!

He is the truth seeker and he’s becoming enlightened in this journey which culminates with him going towards the final altar that we can see is adorned with candles, a phallus shaped object and in the center a giant pentagram with an infinity symbol inside of it:

What’s interesting is that Aleister Crowley also employed a phallic symbol called the Mark of the Beast 666:

Upon closer inspection we can also see that the cheerleaders have no faces!

The reason for this could be that this is our truth seekers journey and when one sees a faceless character it could represent disassociation or a mask (like Eyes Wide Shut).

What are we saying here?...

I’m suggesting that based on the film trailer, this film is going to be loaded with symbolism of our main character being initiated into an occult system of Satanism. Most likely as a Faustian bargain where he is selling his soul in exchange for sportsballing skills.

The duality concept of the Baphomet utilizes the alchemical process of SOLVE and COAGULA; which I discussed on my analysis for ANOTHER Jordan Peele film; GET OUT:

My suspicion is that the process will involve destruction of the ego, fractured mind alter egos or a death and rebirth ritual (which is where the alchemical Philosopher’s Stone will come into play as the elixir of life and immortality).

