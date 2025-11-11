Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein just released to Netflix and it’s got occult symbolism we need to discuss. Typically, I use the term “occult” to mean “hidden,” but in this analysis it’s referring to an overt form of symbolism that comes by way of the original Mary Shelley 1818 novel Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus.

Sexy Frankenstein Monster- sadly, no neck bolts

The origin of the novel was famously written during a time period when Mary Shelley, Percy Shelley and Lord Byron had a contest to see who could write the best horror story. The setting of this contest was near the Frankenstein Castle where Johann Dippel was conducting alchemy experiments. Dippel claimed that he did, in fact, discover the Philosopher’s Stone or the elixir to immortal life.

Frankenstein’s Alchemy Castle

The original title Shelley used cites Prometheus as an influence, which is a story about Prometheus stealing fire from Zeus to give humans technology so they can become gods. Prometheus represents the intellect.

Judith Weissman’s 1976 write-up about the Frankenstein points out the uncanny similarities between Dr Victor Frankenstein and Mary’s spouse, Percy Shelley. The implication is that they are both juvenile, moody and excessively sensitive; but this isn’t where the parallels stop…

In Mary Shelley’s book, Dr. Victor Frankenstein is intrigued by the lords of the occult:

“All that he said threw greatly into the shade Cornelius Agrippa, Albertus Magnus , and Paracelsus , the lords of my imagination ; but by some fatality the overthrow of these men disinclined me to pursue my accustomed studies. It seemed to me as if nothing would or could ever be known.”

Dr Frankenstein seeks the enlightenment of the Brotherhood

These alchemists and occultists were in search of the elixir of life for immortality, which inspired Dr. Victor Frankenstein. Percy Shelley was also fascinated by the occult sciences, with claims that he read countless works on magic, witchcraft, electricity and galvanism. He was also apparently quite the ghost hunter!

In Anton LaVey’s The Satanic Bible, he cites Mary Shelley as the “lord of his imagination!” The reason for this is the creation of the occult tale of Frankenstein which is ultimately an homage to Prometheus and the spirit of progress for mankind to find freedom.

IN CONCLUSION

The new del Toro Frankenstein film shows us what happens when the collision of science, ego and the occult come together. This came as no surprise to me given del Toro’s fascination with the occult (as we saw in his other Netflix film for Pinocchio). Man creates life with no regard to what that means for the monster he has created. Dr. Victor Frankenstein is no different from today’s Silicon Valley nerds who have put the accelerator all the way down and snapped the linkage in pursuit of creating a new AI god.

Dr. Frankenstein and his Monster have a confrontation on the black and white tessellating floor like in the Freemasonic Lodges

As I discuss in The Dark Path, the ultimate plan is to create a false utopia heaven known as the digital matrix which will trap our souls for eternity with the promise of eternal life.

This promise of digital immortality is dangerous because paranormal forces are quite capable of “unplugging” the power from the electronic systems, as is evident in ghost hunting shows. We’re also warned of this from the Christian concept of pursuing immortality when the serpent promised Adam and Eve they could “be like gods.” Other warnings like the Tower of Babel or Frankenstein shows us what happens when man’s creation become its own downfall. Is it possible that the serpent who promised man to become “like gods” is no different than the Luciferian Prometheus spirit which promises the same immortality?...

del Toro’s film depicts Frankenstein coming back to life on a Cross- sound familiar?…

For more on Guillermo del Toro’s occult Pinocchio (and the original Disney film), check out my 2022 analysis: https://illuminatiwatcher.com/pinocchio-1940-2022-disneys-lucifer-osiris-sun-god-homunculus-alchemy-magick-of-the-occult/

