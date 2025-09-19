The Golden Age

In Part 5 of our Dark Enlightenment series (*recall Part 6 was a slight detour-links for all parts is at bottom of post if you need to catch up) we finished off a look at the Order of Nine Angles with an excerpt from the book “Black Sun: Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism, and the Politics of Identity”:

“In 1996 Myatt started a militant Nazi sect called the Reichsfolk. Based at York in England, this national organization aimed to create a new Aryan elite, “The Legion of Adolf Hitler,” and so prepare the way for a golden age in place of “the disgusting, decadent present with its dishonourable values and dishonourable weak individuals.”

This idea of a new “golden age” for the “elites” is a constant trope. In fact, I wrote an article back in January 2025 about the concept of the golden age because the current administration repeated the phrase multiple times.

The article discussed the elites’ view of the cyclical nature of mankind and it seems they all intend to leverage the upcoming cycle for their own advantage. Often times in these “Social Cycle Theories” there will be a belief that we are constantly devolving further and further into decaying morality- whether that comes from the Traditionalists’ viewpoint that technology and modernity is the issue; or maybe the Kali Yuga viewpoint of a dark age of mankind coming to an end. The common theme of these Social Cycle Theories is that the elites believe they’ll need to step in and take control (for our benefit, of course).

This is why politicians often times focus on how bad things are and tell us that crime is rampant in every town across America so we had better vote in for some law and order- perhaps some surveillance and a dash of totalitarianism would be great.

The Silicon Valley Tech-Libertarians like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk seem to be interested in a radical change of society. They believe that the old cycle is ending a new one is on the horizon (the Golden Age).

This new cycle will be a radical change in governance- specifically using technology and AI to keep the order in society. The motivation for this comes down a long line of occult thinking…

Secret Destiny of America: 15-Minute Freedom City Network States

Let’s zoom all the way back out one more time: the Dark Enlightenment is a movement that is a coup of the American democracy to destroy egalitarianism and liberalism and replace it with an authoritarian/monarch corporation called “Neocameralism” (aka the NWO or Golden Age) run by a CEO King and a group of techno-elites who manage “network states” (this is the Platonic Empire Philosopher King we’ve read about in The Secret Destiny of America by Manly P Hall run by scientists and technocrats and you saw Alex Jones rally against the 15-minute cities but now we’re hearing about “Freedom Cities” run by Silicon Valley).

This goes way back to the time of Plato who believed that society would run best if experts would be in charge. In Manly P Hall’s “Secret Destiny of America” he says they will build the Platonic Empire on earth and the New Atlantis will be led by scientists and that’s always been the plan of the Order of the Quest secret society group- a perfect social order using technology which is the digital matrix.

That’s why Facebook, Google and Amazon are up there in the front row of the new administration’s Inaguration. They will usher in this final age of man along with Mr Neuralink himself: Elon Musk.

I’ve been talking about this since my first book in 2012 (*seriously- download it HERE for free and read all about it).

It’s the plan of Cosmic Humanism aka Perenniel Philosophy or whatever version you want to learn about- it’s about mankind plugging into the Great overmind and becoming one through the Singularity. The Neuralink cap is the most direct obvious attempt. It’s the ultimate mastery over space and time.

Elon Musk and the Technocracy

For whatever reason, I seem to be in the minority on not buying the hype of Elon Musk being some kind of genius engineer- the man can barely talk and doesn’t even have an engineering degree (*yes I’m judging him).

He was born into money through his father’s emerald mines, his mother was a model working with Beyonce and his grandfather was running something called the Technocracy Incorporated- and this is where it gets interesting.

Josh Haldeman (Maye Musk’s father), was angry at the Canadian government for repossessing his farm after he failed to make payments. So he did what any angry failed entrepreneur would do- he blamed the government for his own failures. He joined Technocracy Incorporated in the 1930s who had a plan to overthrow the government and have engineers and scientists run it (sounds familiar…).

The Canadian government banned this organization and he was convicted along with the rest of the group.

The anti-government sentiment appears to have been downloaded into his grandson, Elon Musk, who is blasting through lines of ketamine (*allegedly) and chainsawing through government waste programs. He promised to save $2T in government fraud, waste and abuse but barely saved $100B (which was done by prematurely cancelling existing contracts which means the government now pays penalties to the company’s on contract for not holding up to their end of the bargain and the government loses whatever progress was made on those contracts- for being such a smart business guy he surely didn’t see the downsides to this move).

That’s not to say there isn’t room to cut on fraud, waste and abuse or even just general government spending- I agree there should be an effort in there, just maybe not the drug addicts with the chainsaws next time.

Josh Haldeman’s Technocracy Incorporated had drawn up a global map of what they wanted their territories to look like and it included the USA and Canada as well as Greenland and Panama- which I found humorous given President Trump’s incessant talk about taking over Canada, Greenland and Panama!

The guy who started Technocracy Incorporated was also a grifter (like Elon Musk). His name was Howard Scott and he apparently lied about his science background:

“In fact, he appears to have seriously inflated his resume, falsely claiming to have an academic degree and work experience as an engineer. That last point mattered, because in the Technate, engineers and other experts would be in charge” SOURCE: https://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/longform/technocracy-incorporated-elon-musk/

Technocracy Incorporated shared the belief of the Technocrats and Dark Enlightenment folks in that they thought the masses were far too incompetent to vote correctly and they should have no say in who governs them.

I’ve got a lot more nasty business to talk about Elon Musk so I’ll have to defer the reader to my podcast episode on the subject (including a fun conspiracy theory I built based on the idea that maybe Elon Musk inserted a Neuralink chip in his brain and has channeled an AI demon that has now possessed him).

Dark Enlightenment Pt 4- Elon Musk: Technocracy, Satanism, Eyes Wide Shut Parties, Dark MAGA & Neuralink AI Possession! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/dark-enlightenment-pt-4-elon-musk-technocracy-satanism-eyes-wide-shut-parties-dark-maga-neuralink-ai-possession/

