In our next article, Dark Enlightenment Part 7, we’re going to discuss the tech elite plans to destroy the American Constitution to pave the way for the Dark Enlightenment manifestation of “Freedom Cities.” We’ll also explore how this has always been the plan, going back through the occult books like Secret Destiny of America or The New Atlantis.

Unexpectedly (sort of?…) a news event happened before I could publish Part 7 that actually warns of the Freedom City takeover. Today’s article is Part 6 of the Dark Enlightenment series- an example of how this Dark Enlightenment philosophy will manifest into reality.

Washington DC and the Militarized Police

This all started with an Executive Order back in March when President Trump was talking about taking over Washington DC to make it ‘safe and beautiful’:

“As the Federal capital city, Washington, D.C., is the only city that belongs to all Americans and that all Americans can claim as theirs. As the capital city of the greatest Nation in the history of the world, it should showcase beautiful, clean, and safe public spaces.

America’s capital must be a place in which residents, commuters, and tourists feel safe at all hours, including on public transit. Its highways, boulevards, and parks should be clean, well-kept, and pleasant. Its monuments, museums, and buildings should reflect and inspire awe and appreciation for our Nation’s strength, greatness, and heritage. Our citizens deserve nothing less.“

On the surface, this seems decent and understandable. Nothing wrong yet. My suspicions get raised as the story progresses- almost like a scripted playbook.

Big Balls Theater

Hypocrisy at its finest

Outside of Elon Musk; the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s most infamous member is a 19 year old named Edward “Big Balls” Coristine (a moniker he alleges he just came up with as a LinkedIn user name).

DOGE was a short term project, and now that’s done (*I’ll reserve all my opinions about DOGE and how it was a Project 2025 front to keep this article on the rails); Big Balls, a young man who spent his time tearing up government contracts and supporting the Project 2025 “RAGE” efforts (Retire All Government Employees) ended up becoming the beaurocratic “swamp” he helped dismantle.

Wired reported on Big Balls’ status as a full-time government employee now that DOGE is over:

“Coristine, Farritor, and Shaotran, according to documentation viewed by WIRED, each maintain their “senior adviser” titles. Coristine and Farritor are drawing some of the largest salaries possible for government employees through the “General Schedule” employee rankings. They have a salary grade of GS-15, one of the highest grades, and Shaotran is one step below at GS-14.“

To be crystal clear; what happened was Elon Musk and Big Balls made an effort to save taxpayer money by cutting (and gutting) government projects and reducing the number of federal employees.

THEN, Big Balls goes FULL TIME FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. Furthermore, he’s collecting the largest checks possible as a GS-15 employee. He’s now being paid by you, me and every other taxpayer $167,000-195,000 a year to work inside the system he helped dismantle.

That should be our first clue that we’re all being conned. The other clue is Big Balls family history which on the Wikipedia surface is already suss:

“Coristine was born in 2005.[8][9] His father is Charles Coristine, the CEO of LesserEvil.[10] His maternal grandfather, Valery Martynov, was a KGB Lieutenant Colonel executed by the Soviet Union as a double agent. After his execution his widow moved with her children, including Coristine's mother Anna, to the United States.“

He’s also just 19 years old, by the way but I digress.

Psychodramas brought to you by the Tech Elite

The REAL political theater occurred on August 4th, 2025 when we’re told a story that I immediately found unbelievable. Let’s start with Elon Musk’s tweet about what happened:

“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC,” Musk said in the post. “A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.”

We even got photos of the big event that show Big Balls bloodied up after saving his female companion that night:

The same story was reiterated by Fox News in DC:

Police say a group of teens approached Coristine and a woman and demanded his vehicle. Coristine pushed the woman into the car for safety before he was assaulted. Nearby officers stepped in, and the suspects fled. Two 15-year-olds from Hyattsville were arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking. Coristine was treated at the scene.

TheHill also reports the event as follows:

“The group allegedly made comments about taking the car, before Coristine pushed his significant other into the vehicle for safety and prepared to confront the group, according to police. Law enforcement officials said Coristine turned to face the teenagers, and several of them attacked him until police patrolling the area intervened. The group fled on foot when police approached, authorities said.

In a normal world I would view this as a real heroic event. I have enough traditional masculinity in me to respect this story and would hope I could act as heroically as he did when I was 19 years old.

However this is not a normal world- it’s an inverted psychodrama world where the elite own virtually all media and feed us stories and narratives to support their desires.

As I said on social media (or a podcast, I honestly don’t recall)- this event was surely an op.

How? I have no hard evidence, just common sense and a conspiratorial mind, so please, by all means just chalk up this entire story as a crazy conspiracy theory because I hope that’s all it is (*but I know in my soul I’m right, but I also don’t believe we put a man on the moon or that other major PsyOp that happened in Butler PA).

For me the whole event is just too convenient for me to believe. It’s a psychodrama from the same people that coordinated the Butler, PA show where someone got shot in their ear and it healed with zero stitches or scar tissue.

Big Balls, of course, looks like a hero by “saving” the woman by pushing her into the car (that these kids were going to STEAL apparently). Also, how exactly do you ‘push’ a woman into a car?… What are the physical logistics that make that happen? Perhaps it was more of a ‘hey get in the car while I handle this’ type thing. But that’s not what the media said. They said:

“Coristine pushed his significant other into the vehicle for safety“

Ok, fair enough; but you’re telling me these 15 year old kids were going to steal a car through violent confrontation at 3AM with no weapons at all?… Not a gun, not a knife, not a bat, just coercion?…

AND it’s super convenient there were MULTIPLE police officers patrolling exactly right there at 3AM?… It’s possible, sure, which would also tell me that a police presence is pretty stellar already if an assault occurs at 3AM right next police that are patrolling.

“Police saw a group of around 10 juveniles surround Coristine’s vehicle and assault him, the incident report said. When police exited their vehicle, the juveniles ran away. …Two 15-year-olds “were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking,” according to DC police.

That kind of police response is pretty incredible if you think about it, sounds like Washington DC has their policing figured out about as well as you could run it!

And it’s the same script as the Butler, PA photo op- this 19 year old guy is covered in blood and his shirt ripped off.

It’s all theater.

Maybe I’m wrong though…

Or maybe it really happened the way it was described, how would I truly know. But that’s not how a conspiracy theory works- we consider all other narratives and options. At least we used to before this entire subculture got infiltrated and became part of the PsyOp. Even Alex Jones used to be critical of events- he famously got in trouble for considering a particular shooting event was staged. People actually died and he insisted they were crisis actors that never existed! But all these other psychodrama events are apparently taken at face value.

The mechanics of how this happened isn’t something I can prove. If it’s a false flag event, then it’s possible these kids got paid, tipped off or persuaded to go beat Big Balls up (kind of like how we saw there were FBI agents at the January 6th event that people believe were actually instigating the break in for some kind of false flag event).

However it happened, it is classic Problem Reaction Solution like something we saw with the Reichstag Fire.

The story is that he was in Logan Circle in 1400 block of Swann Street at 3AM (*if you look that up- it looks beautiful like a really nice part of DC; again a surprise that we’re told the entire city is a cesspool of crime yet there are multiple cops patrolling the exact location at 3AM):

The Solution

President Trump used the Big Balls event to declare an emergency:

“It is the policy of the United States to make the District of Columbia safe, beautiful, and prosperous by preventing crime, punishing criminals, preserving order, protecting our revered American monuments, and promoting beautification and the preservation of our history and heritage“

Whoops- that was the Executive Order from March 2025, sorry, the script gets confusing, here’s what happened in August in response to the “Big Balls assault”- the response is to have a takeover of a US city by the federal government and US military. From CNN:

“President Donald Trump on Tuesday reignited his threat for the federal government to “run” Washington, DC, after a former Department of Government Efficiency employee was assaulted in an attempted carjacking. “I have to say that somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt … A young man who was beat up by a bunch of thugs in DC, and either they’re gonna straighten their act out in the terms of government and in terms of protection or we’re gonna have to federalize and run it the way it’s supposed to be run,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old former DOGE worker once known by the online moniker “Big Balls,” and another individual were assaulted in an attempted carjacking on Sunday, according to a DC Police Department incident report obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.

Time.com reported on how specifically the legality of this is happening- it’s invoking the Home Rule Act:

“Trump said he declared a public safety emergency and invoked section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which gives the President of the United States the authority to commandeer DC's Police Department in “conditions of an emergency nature.” Attorney General Pam Bondi is now in charge of the Metropolitan Police Department, he said. …"It's time for dramatic action," Trump said at a press conference that stretched to over an hour as he took questions on a wide range of topics. He did not specify how long the federal takeover of D.C. would last, though the executive order signed on Monday declared the Administration would take over D.C. law enforcement “for the maximum period permitted” under the Home Rule Act, which is up to 30 days unless Congress authorizes an extension. …Trump is launching a rare expansion of presidential authority over local government, and said he would not stop with the nation’s capital. In addition to Washington, Trump also mentioned other major cities where he wants to put police under federal control, including New York City, Baltimore, and Oakland. “They're so far gone," Trump said. “This will go further. We’re starting very strongly with D.C."

“This will go further” is an alarming statement right?…

Wasn’t the MAGA crowd the snake flag folks (the Don’t Tread on Me flag that indicates keeping federal government out of local and state governments)?…

Dark Enlightenment Freedom Cities

The federal takeover a US cities is part of the Dark Enlightenment agenda of the Silicon Valley billionaires. I’ll explain this to a deeper extent in the next article (Dark Enlightenment Part 7- so be sure to subscribe to my Substack):

That’s why there was a script for this back in March and this Big Balls character was part of the psychodrama to sell the public on why the federal government needs a militarized takeover of a US city:

“Trump continued: “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City.”

Elon Musk tweeted this exact statement the night it happened- “it’s time to federalize DC.”

So now we get militarized police state in DC which will be first freedom city run by the technocrats. The lawyers have been finding loopholes that can facilitate what the billionaires want to do:

“We’re going to look at that – in fact, they are, the lawyers are already studying it,” Trump said. “We have to run DC. This has to be the best run place in the country, not the worst run place in the country. And it has so much potential, and we’re going to take care of it.” -CNN

Critics say this is completely unnecessary, citing the Washington DC police website reporting of crime rate:

violent crime is down 26% from previous year

all crime down 7%,

motor vehicle theft is the same as 2024

…which is the lowest DC crime has been in 30 years- data that comes from the DOJ site: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/violent-crime-dc-hits-30-year-low

“Total violent crime for 2024 in the District of Columbia is down 35% from 2023 and is the lowest it has been in over 30 years, according to data collected by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and announced by United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves. A breakdown of the data is available here. In addition to the overall violent crime reduction, homicides are down 32%; robberies are down 39%; armed carjackings are down 53%; assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 27% when compared with 2023 levels, with the District reporting the fewest assaults with dangerous weapons and burglaries in over 30 years.

…yet the DC police union supports the move and says crime is spiraling out of control:

“The Union agrees that crime is spiraling out of control, and immediate action is necessary to restore public safety. However, we emphasize that federal intervention must be a temporary measure, with the ultimate goal of empowering a fully staffed and supported MPD to protect our city effectively.”

However, in that same article, it shows that practically everyone else views this as an authoritarian overreach.

The biggest conspiracy in all of this is the planned Freedom Cities for the Dark Enlightenment. Peter “Palantir” Thiel started a “Tech Bilderberg” called Dialog where the elites have ‘off the record’ meeting and discussions on Lord knows what- but surely it’s what to do with the peasant class.

Almost on cue, an August 8th an article on Semafor.com surfaced about Dialog’s plans to headquarter out of DC:

“The exclusive network for political and social discussions created by investors Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman — called Dialog — has purchased land near DC to build a permanent campus for its high-profile, hush-hush meetings, Axios reported. It’s among a handful of private membership clubs for the biggest names in tech building roots in the nation’s capital. Another DC-based club called Executive Branch cropped up in recent months, co-founded by White House crypto czar David Sacks, tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya, and the crypto-funding Winklevoss brothers. Tech’s move to edge closer to the White House comes as the industry has become more influential over Trump and his team, compared to the often combative relationship under Joe Biden. The decision by Dialog to develop on nearby real estate signals a longer-term desire to hold sway in Washington beyond this administration.

Auren Hoffman is a new name for me- his Wiki said he’s an entrepreneur contributor to the Council of Foreign Relations (a conspiracy boogeyman), but he’s know for being a tech CEO. He’s currently CEO of SafeGraph “a firm that gathers location data from mobile devices and sells information about places and the movements of people.”

Hoffman also founded RapLeaf- a marketing data and software company, seeded through Founders Fund (Thiel’s capital venture firm). RapLeaf would get in trouble for selling Personal Identifiable Information to advertisers (as is to be expected from all these data tech companies) which violated the terms service of Facebook and MySpace where the data came through.

And guess what website reported on this? Gawker.

The one that outed Thiel as gay, then leaked Hulk Hogans racist sex tape, then Thiel helped sue and shut them down to presumably get revenge. You can find that Gawker article on Wayback machine- it’s pretty scathing on Hoffman:

“How will Hoffman spin this one? His words promise one thing. His actions, quite another. As in the real world, one's reputation is best judged not by what one says, but by the company one keeps.”

He also got in trouble for violating the terms of Wikipedia by editing his own articles- exposed by the media in 2007.

My suspicion was that his current company SafeGraph is behind the new Instagram Map feature that shows everyone where you are but I can’t find any evidence of that. I did see that Google Store banned the app cuz it’s so shady. From the VICE 2021 article:

“Google has banned SafeGraph, a location data firm whose investors include a former head of Saudi intelligence, Motherboard has learned. The ban means that any apps working with SafeGraph had to remove the offending location gathering code from their apps. SafeGraph markets its data to government entities and a wide range of industries, but it also sells the data on the open market to essentially anyone.”

Motherboard also exposed that SafeGraph was tracking people’s movements to Planned Parenthood:

“A location data firm is selling information related to visits to clinics that provide abortions including Planned Parenthood facilities, showing where groups of people visiting the locations came from, how long they stayed there, and where they then went afterwards, according to sets of the data purchased by Motherboard.”

This was ONE MONTH before that overturning of Roe v Wade in June 2022. That overturn would result in strange laws in Texas where you could effectively snitch on people who were crossing state lines to get abortions for a payday.

This is also straight from the 1984 playbook where children are encouraged to rat out their parents to Big Brother if anyone isn’t loyal to the State.

Now it all makes sense- Thiel and the Dark Enlightenment folks can make DC his first Freedom City. That’s why there was this weird Liberation Day statement made about the Guard taking over DC at the White House:

“This is Liberation Day in D.C. — and we’re going to take our capital BACK.”

They’re trying to manipulate the masses into accepting a Silicon Valley takeover of an American city as a ‘necessary evil’ (*or “Lesser Evil if we want to reference back to Big Balls’ daddy’s popcorn company).

The concept of Freedom Cities is the ultimate final end game for these Silicon Valley billionaires. They want to collapse the democracy of America, tear up the Constitution, and install an authoritarian CEO King. America will become comprised of hyper capitalist “Freedom Cities” (specifically pursued by Thiel as the “Seasteading Institute” or his crypto utopia “Praxis” or the California Forever project or the actual Prospera charter city in Honduras). Greenland was also in the plans for a Freedom City- which is why that was such a hot topic for a takeover in early 2025. We’ll cover this in the next article.

IN CONCLUSION

The narrative being presented to us is the idea that if you see a dirty restaurant floor you shouldn’t eat there because the kitchen is also dirty- and I get that.

I was born and raised on the east coast and moved to Utah in the military and it’s an entirely different world. The east coast is gritty and often times quite dirty. It’s doesn’t feel super safe everywhere, and that became clear when I moved to Utah, which is a pretty good place to live, so I understand some of this argument and I even respect some of the right wing Republican views on giving up some freedoms for the sake of a clean and safer community (*SOME of the ideas; certainly not all, Utah is a nanny state after all).

The philosophy behind cleaning up a city isn’t terrible. It’s kind of like how NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani cleaned up times square- it’s a lot safer and family friendly than it was before he stepped in; but did it lose some of its heart? We cleaned it up for the tourists to feel safe, but do the people who live there prefer it that way?

To me it’s up to the people who live in the city to make that call on exchanging privacy and freedoms for safety, and the good news is that Fox News talked to the residents who live in the city of Washington DC for their thoughts on all this:

“Some Washington residents who spoke to Fox News Digital called it a "terrible idea" that "doesn't make a lot of sense." "I think D.C. politics should stay with D.C., and, unfortunately, the federal government is apparently overstepping their bounds right now, so I hope that D.C. is allowed to govern itself, as well as police itself," one Washington resident told Fox News Digital ahead of Trump's announcement.

Now, the tension between local and federal powers is unfolding in the nation's capital. But just like in California, many Washington residents have concerns about seeing "troops on our streets."

"We have laws for a reason," one resident told Fox News Digital.

"Privatizing security is a terrible idea, and I think anything that Trump does is garbage," another Washington resident added.

"I think it's a good idea," one resident said of Trump's new plan. "It's something that needs to be done for the city to be safe. Right now, we're not safe. The kids and the teenagers are doing everything. So yeah, I think that's a great idea."

And another Washington resident said, "We need all the protection that we can get in the city, because the city is really getting dangerous," telling Fox News Digital that she has to "make sure to come home before sundown" and she is afraid of getting robbed when she gets off public transportation.

And this takes us to my final point- confusion on what is reality when one resident said it out loud:

"Things do seem out of control and desperate, but I don't know what kind of numbers to take, what numbers to read. One minute they'll say crime is out of control. Next minute, they will say crime is down a certain percentage. It's kind of confusing, and I don't know who to believe in and which way to go, to be honest," a Washington resident said, articulating the dichotomy between the low crime statistics and the alarming crime stories. ”

THIS IS THE CRUX OF MY CONCERNS: it’s classic 1984 Doublethink.

This occurs when you don’t know what to believe because you’re told two different things. This is how the Dark Enlightenment folks chip away at the institutions even further. We already have justifiable doubts in the MSM and government and now we’re not sure what to believe.

I believe another purpose of the PsyOp is trying to numb us to this authoritarian style of governance. We already saw the National Guard put in LA for those supposed riots that were AI generated. In fact they’re still protesting ICE but TikTok, MSM and socials are suppressing the footage, with uploads having to call it “LA music festivals” to dodge the Big Brother censorship.

It also serves as a distraction from releasing the Epstein files- youll notice that got real quiet in the last week.

The future concerns I believe would make this even more alarming is to watch for gun laws to happen in DC from this event. I said this months ago (in the 2025 predictions podcast episode I believe) because that would be the classic authoritarian move.

Going back to my red pill daddy David Icke; it’s quite possible we are witnessing a massive false flag operation via Problem-Reaction-Solution to pave the way for the tech oligarch to take our country from us.

Or maybe I’m just a dumb occult symbolism researcher and this is all an over reaction. In today’s world “reality” is malleable so choose your version.

