Our next stop in the Dark Enlightenment journey is possibly the weirdest component: satanic Nazi pedos.

Weirder yet; these satanic Nazi pedos are doing ritual magick to channel demons into our world!

In the first parts of our Dark Enlightenment series I talked about how Accelerationism philosophy contains a bit of racist ideology. I read this in Nick Land’s Dark Enlightenment essay with ideas of egalitarianism being detrimental to actual progress; which motivates a white supremacist component of Accelerationists who believe they can spark a race war and instill white ethnostates.

Today we look at extreme far right racist groups that connect into all of this which could reveal why we see Pepe the Frog is found in racist circles, Elon Musk doing Nazi salutes; (*sorry- I mean “Roman” salutes…) and promoting Replacement Theory ideas and more- it connects to satanic magickians and neo-Nazi groups…

**This is a series of articles exploring the Dark Enlightenment- if you haven’t read through them you can start with Dark Enlightenment Pt 1:

What is the Order of Nine Angles?

In 2021 I explored this group called the Order of Nine Angles (ONA) on my podcast exploring two books on the subject (the sources from where I cite the rest of this article).

Dec 2021 book review of “Infernal Geometry and the Left-Hand Path: The Magical System of the Nine Angles" by Toby Chappell” BONUS: Order of Nine Angles Magick Cult- Communications with Symbols, Sigils and Satan! https://www.patreon.com/posts/59586592

Dec 2021 interview about “Global Death Cult: The Order of Nine Angles, Atomwaffen and the Slaughter of the Innocents” Satanic Nazis & the Global Death Cult Order of Nine Angles with William Ramsey! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/satanic-nazis-the-global-death-cult-order-of-nine-angles-with-william-ramsey/

Another source for this article will be “Black Sun: Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism, and the Politics of Identity” by Nicholas Goodrick-Clarke

It all starts with David Myatt aka “Anton Long” who made contact with three covens in Shropshire in 1968, and later moved to London where he joined “secret groups … practicing the magic of the Golden Dawn and Aleister Crowley.” He completed his Ritual of the Internal Adept by traveling to Scotland and completing the outdoors part near Loch Ness.

David Myatt

He would allegedly start affiliating with various far right Neo-Nazis and found inspiration in Adolf Hitler and the Nazi movement because they embodied the ideals that magick should have: a Satanic spirit of conquering others through charisma. Myatt would become a Holocaust denier and had visions that National Socialism should become an entire galactic empire by creating a new warrior society that would overthrow all existing societies and governments from within the democratic system:

“Remembering my Occult studies of years ago, I conceived a plan to use or if necessary create secret Occult-type groups with several aims. These groups would be allied to and aid a real covert organization dedicated to the overthrow of the System. One of the aims of these Occult-style groups was to infiltrate people into various positions in society where they could aid our Cause; another was to subvert people in influential positions by drawing them into these secret groups and then gradually converting them to the Cause. Another was to try and establish international links and spread the idea of a world-wide revolution and world-wide National-Socialist renaissance. The final aim was to attract people to these groups and gain information from them, using one obvious means which various other intelligence groups had used over the centuries to gain useful information. Since I once again passionately believed that any means were justified in bringing down what I regarded as a tyrannical, oppressive System, I had no doubts about following this strategy and using the tactics necessary. Always I had before me my aim of creating a National Socialist revolution—the first step toward the conquest of the galaxy. In pursuit of these covert aims I infiltrated several already existing Occult-type groups and created a new one.”

At some point in his journeys (apparently in the early 1970s); David Myatt seems to have either founded or taken control of the magickal group known as the Order of Nine Angels at some point (*the book “Black Sun: Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism, and the Politics of Identity by Nicholas Goodrick-Clarke asserts that he founded it). What drew him into it was most likely it’s celebration of destruction, anti-Christian, elitist & Social Darwinian doctrines.

Myatt would incorporate Nazi practices into ONA including a ritualistic satanic mass invoking Adolf Hitler as a noble savior for “positive blasphemy.” There were elements of astrology, alchemy and ritual magick used to “enlighten” its members into a Nietzschean Ubermensch Superman.

Myatt rejected the Church of Satan and Temple of Set because they weren’t taking their practices far enough- so he instilled rituals to make contact with dark cosmic forces through the realm known as the Tree of Wyrd which is traversed through the various angles (*as in the ‘nine angles’). These angles were considered gates or nexions which could be passed through acts of evil or dark rituals. Such acts of evil include human sacrifice or “culling” in order to get the initiate into contact with the cosmic forces of evil.

Symbol of the Order of Nine Angles

The ONA has a lot of odd connections into the occult but I don’t want to get too far down that rabbit hole at the moment because it will distract us from the influences found in the Dark Enlightenment. Instead I’ll discuss the areas of overlap.

Calling all Evil Entities

Similar to the CCRU’s focus on channeling HP Lovecraftian entities; the ONA utilizes rituals such as The Call to Cthulhu, inspired by the HP Lovecraft story. Nick Land was talking to forces on “The Outside” which were believed to be HP Lovecraft Old Ones who were pushing mankind down this path of evolution.

The ONA talks about the 21 Dark Gods- believed to be actual entities from a timeless and chaotic realm. ONA tries to manifest them and bridging human consciousness across the Abyss bridge and let them into our world through the use of portals or star gates (*which can be opened with sex magick).

Cover of 21 Paths to the Kingdom of Darkness

There are also other groups of satanic criminals who use elements of the ONA or believed to be direct offshoots of the group (e.g. 764, Tempel ov Blood or Maniac Murder Cult to name a few). These groups seem to be more focused on the direct manifestation of evil into our world; allegedly motivating members to record themselves conducting self-harm, animal cruelty, sex acts or even murder.

Evidence from criminal case involving these groups

It’s always about the Golden Age

The similarities between the Dark Enlightenment and these satanic magick murder groups is an Accelerationist philosophy. David Myatt wrote a book that talked about destroying western civilization called “Vindex: The Destiny of the West” and it’s a shortened version of “The Logic of History” that talks about the epochs of civilizations (cuz they always believe we run in cycles and they can start the next one).

This idea of cycles and Golden Ages takes us into our next chapter of the Dark Enlightenment journey which we’ll discuss on the next article where we’ll begin with a reference found in the book “Black Sun: Aryan Cults, Esoteric Nazism, and the Politics of Identity”:

“In 1996 Myatt started a militant Nazi sect called the Reichsfolk. Based at York in England, this national organization aimed to create a new Aryan elite, “The Legion of Adolf Hitler,” and so prepare the way for a golden age in place of “the disgusting, decadent present with its dishonourable values and dishonourable weak individuals.”

Be sure to subscribe for upcoming Dark Enlightenment Pt 6: The Golden Age!

PODCAST LIMITED TIME OFFER: “OZZY”

I’ve got a temporary promo code for my ad-free Patreon of “OZZY” that expires 7/31/2025 and you can get in for ONE DOLLAR (*you’ll also get two of my most popular books): https://www.patreon.com/c/illuminatiwatcher

If you want a deeper dive into the Order of Nine Angles take a listen to my podcasts like Dark Enlightenment Part 3:

Dark Enlightenment Pt 3: Order of Nine Angles Satanic Magick Cult, HP Lovecraft, Sacred Geometry & Great Reset! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/dark-enlightenment-pt-3-order-of-nine-angles-satanic-magick-cult-hp-lovecraft-sacred-geometry-great-reset/

Dec 2021 book review of “Infernal Geometry and the Left-Hand Path: The Magical System of the Nine Angles" by Toby Chappell” BONUS: Order of Nine Angles Magick Cult- Communications with Symbols, Sigils and Satan! https://www.patreon.com/posts/59586592

Dec 2021 interview about “Global Death Cult: The Order of Nine Angles, Atomwaffen and the Slaughter of the Innocents” Satanic Nazis & the Global Death Cult Order of Nine Angles with William Ramsey! https://illuminatiwatcher.com/satanic-nazis-the-global-death-cult-order-of-nine-angles-with-william-ramsey/

Index of articles:

Dark Enlightenment Part 1: https://open.substack.com/pub/illuminatiwatcher/p/what-is-the-dark-enlightenment-conspiracy?r=br4gm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Dark Enlightenment Part 2: https://open.substack.com/pub/illuminatiwatcher/p/dark-enlightenment-pt-2-conspiracy?r=br4gm&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Dark Enlightenment Part 3: https://illuminatiwatcher.substack.com/p/dark-enlightenment-pt-3-accelerating

Dark Enlightenment Part 4: https://illuminatiwatcher.substack.com/p/dark-enlightenment-pt-4-accelerate

About the author

Website publisher of IlluminatiWatcher.com and author of THE DARK PATH; Isaac Weishaupt has been on the leading edge of theories surrounding the elusive “Illuminati” and its infiltration of the entertainment industry. Using examples of familiar pop culture and works of entertainment, Isaac has been speaking and writing about the occult from a unique perspective that seeks to understand the big agenda while helping others along the way.

Isaac hosts the Occult Symbolism and Pop Culture podcast (supported by the premium feeds on Patreon) and “Breaking Social Norms.” He has been a featured guest on Coast to Coast AM, Tin Foil Hat podcast (honorary member of Mount Crushmore), Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It,” Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Richard Syrett’s “Strange Planet,” “Those Conspiracy Guys,” Dave Navarro’s “Dark Matter Radio,” Richard C. Hoagland’s “Other Side of Midnight”, SIRIUS/XM’s The All Out Show, The HigherSide Chats, BLACKOUT Radio, Freeman Fly’s “The Free Zone”, Mark Devlin’s “Good Vibrations”, VICE, COMPLEX magazine, Esquire, Newsweek, The Atlantic and many more radio shows and podcasts. His fresh perspective and openly admitted imperfections promotes the rational approach to exploring these taboo subjects and theories.

ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL LINKS: AllMyLinks.com/IsaacW

Isaac Weishaupt is the one man army of this article- researcher, writer and editor. All writings are purely of speculative entertainment and theories based on Isaac’s understanding of the occult- please do your own research on any topics discussed. There is no intent for libel or slander in any of these writings. All images are shared in FAIR USE to support topics discussed.